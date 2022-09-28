ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Geneva, WI

Chapel on the Hill to host Fall Festival Breakfast

By GAZETTE STAFFe
 1 day ago

LAKE GENEVA--The Chapel on the Hill Community Church will host a Fall Festival Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the church’s parish hall, 2482 Cisco Road.

Family and friends of the church can enjoy a hot breakfast at the event. A Kids Table will also be offered filled with crafts and activities.

Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pagenkopf Funeral Home moves to new location in Summit

OCONOMOWOC — Pagenkopf Funeral Home has been at its existing facility in Oconomowoc since 1967 when Kevin Pagenkopf’s grandparents built it. His great-grandparents started the funeral home in 1913 in the Town of Ashippun. Now the funeral home has moved into a bigger location in Summit at 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane. There will be an open house from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
nbc15.com

West Towne Mall to welcome Von Maur store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new store is coming to The West Towne Mall. Von Maur department store will be opening next month at West Towne Mall. This is the first Madison location of the department store, which will sell a wide selection of brand name merchandise. The grand opening...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Scammers burglarize Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon

BELOIT, Wis. — Burglars, one of whom posed as an employee of a tree removal company, took an unspecified amount from a Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon, the city’s police department said. In a Facebook post, police said a man who claimed to be from a tree removal company approached the elderly victim Wednesday afternoon about removing trees. While the...
BELOIT, WI
97ZOK

This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List

If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
CHICAGO, IL
