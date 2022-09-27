Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
HometownLife.com
Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good
The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
Detroit News
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
Detroit News
Detroit to begin demolishing portion of Packard Plant
Detroit will begin emergency demolition Thursday on a portion of the long-abandoned Packard Plant that has been deemed dangerous. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Demolition Director LaJuan Counts, and stakeholders are expected to kick off the demolition of the parcel at 6199 Concord. The structure is adjacent to the Display Group, and "creates an imminent danger to that building, its employees, and neighborhood residents," city officials said.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Tv20detroit.com
Here's how Hurricane Ian will impact your grocery shopping in the coming months
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Citrus fruits will be heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian, but the timeline of when you’ll see these items depleting may surprise you. "We try to prepare the best we can but a lot of times we just have to deal with the shortages that we have," said Cory Shear, produce associate, Holiday Market Royal Oak.
Get your Edgar Allan Poe fix at this Michigan café
At the Raven Cafe, you’ll immediately notice something different.
HometownLife.com
Breakfast chain First Watch decides it's time to open a Novi restaurant
First Watch decided it’s finally time for Novi. The popular breakfast chain selected the city for its 9th Michigan restaurant, opening the doors last week at 26054 Ingersol Drive, the former site of Bagger Dave's, in the Novi Town Center. “We have been interested in Novi for the past...
Look In This Abandoned Historic Detroit Mansion
It's not often you will find a home from this era in such great condition, yet the wheel got spun and we got lucky. From the late 1880s, this historic Detroit home sits empty today. Half in ruins while the other side is full of cobwebs. Historic Detroit Area Mansion.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
Two affordable Michigan cities make national ‘hottest housing market’ list
The cheapest markets in the nation are heating up, according to Realtor.com’s Hottest Housing Markets. Two Michigan cities landed in the top 20 for housing markets gaining interest among buyers. Monroe came in at No. 7 and Saginaw snuck in at No. 19.
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this week
If you've been craving a delicious chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more.
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hot new trends for taking cool road trips
Road trips are wildly popular these days, so why not go in style?. This upcoming weekend, the Michigan Association of RV and Campgrounds, or MARVAV for short, is putting on a giant show with hundreds of RVs, plus every kind of camper and more, stretching across 300,000 square feet at the in Novi.
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan Zoo
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned zoo—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In Michigan, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming island just outside of Detroit. Keep reading to learn more.
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
Donations pour in at Detroit church after thieves steal charity raffle items
Saint Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit's Poletown neighborhood is getting overwhelming support from the community after they were robbed last week.
Northern Michigan faces frost, hard freeze — but metro Detroit likely to dodge it
A week into fall, forecasters are predicting a Michigan frost and hard freeze, a warning to gardeners and growers mostly in the central and northern part of the state, with the Upper Peninsula seeing overnight lows as cold as the upper 20s. The good news for metro Detroiters, however, is they are...
