Auburn Hills, MI

HometownLife.com

Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good

The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
LIVONIA, MI
Detroit News

Detroit to begin demolishing portion of Packard Plant

Detroit will begin emergency demolition Thursday on a portion of the long-abandoned Packard Plant that has been deemed dangerous. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Demolition Director LaJuan Counts, and stakeholders are expected to kick off the demolition of the parcel at 6199 Concord. The structure is adjacent to the Display Group, and "creates an imminent danger to that building, its employees, and neighborhood residents," city officials said.
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Here's how Hurricane Ian will impact your grocery shopping in the coming months

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Citrus fruits will be heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian, but the timeline of when you’ll see these items depleting may surprise you. "We try to prepare the best we can but a lot of times we just have to deal with the shortages that we have," said Cory Shear, produce associate, Holiday Market Royal Oak.
ROYAL OAK, MI
HometownLife.com

Breakfast chain First Watch decides it's time to open a Novi restaurant

First Watch decided it’s finally time for Novi. The popular breakfast chain selected the city for its 9th Michigan restaurant, opening the doors last week at 26054 Ingersol Drive, the former site of Bagger Dave's, in the Novi Town Center. “We have been interested in Novi for the past...
NOVI, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look In This Abandoned Historic Detroit Mansion

It's not often you will find a home from this era in such great condition, yet the wheel got spun and we got lucky. From the late 1880s, this historic Detroit home sits empty today. Half in ruins while the other side is full of cobwebs. Historic Detroit Area Mansion.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
FORT MYERS, FL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hot new trends for taking cool road trips

Road trips are wildly popular these days, so why not go in style?. This upcoming weekend, the Michigan Association of RV and Campgrounds, or MARVAV for short, is putting on a giant show with hundreds of RVs, plus every kind of camper and more, stretching across 300,000 square feet at the in Novi.
NOVI, MI
Travel Maven

Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan Zoo

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned zoo—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In Michigan, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming island just outside of Detroit. Keep reading to learn more.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

