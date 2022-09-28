ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Parks and Recreation working with Biden Administration to improve public health

Bloomington Parks and Recreation has been working with the Biden administration on addressing public health concerns. The National Recreation and Parks Association, which counts Bloomington Parks and Recreation among its members, made recommendations on how local parks can promote healthy eating, access to food and increase physical activity, according to a press release.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

President Whitten presents IU 2030 plan at State of the University Address

IU President Pamela Whitten presented IU’s strategic plan, IU 2030, during her first State of the University Address at Hine Hall on the IUPUI campus Thursday. IU 2030, focuses on student success and opportunity, research and creativity and service to the state, nation and beyond. Whitten first launched the plan on Sep. 21.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Ballet Ensemble strives to make the art form more accessible

Like many theatrical art forms, ballet tends to feel inaccessible to the public. The common misconception is that not everyone can understand or enjoy it, but the Bloomington Ballet Ensemble aims to change that. Formed in 2019, the Bloomington Ballet Ensemble (BBE) started with the notion that everyone should be...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Bloomington, IN
Bloomington, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
Indiana Daily Student

IU Printmaking to celebrate ‘60 Years of Innovation and Art’ Friday

IU printmaking graduate students will welcome guests to the “IU Printmaking: 60 Years of Innovation and Art” opening reception at 5 p.m. Friday in the University Collections building on Indiana Avenue. The Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture and Design began cultivating its printmaking archive in 1963, collecting donated...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana volleyball goes 1-1 in East Coast trip over the weekend

Indiana went on a two-stop road trip this weekend as they played in State College, Pennsylvania and College Park, Maryland. The Hoosiers faced a tough loss against Penn State but were able to bounce back and beat Maryland before heading home. The Hoosiers’ first challenge of the weekend was against...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#School Board#High School#Elementary Education#Community School#Mccsc
Indiana Daily Student

'Self-inflicted wounds’: Indiana football players recognize mistakes, look to limit them against Nebraska

Indiana football is coming off another hopeful second half against the University of Cincinnati but was unable to execute the same magic that won the team its first three games. Following its first loss of the season, team leaders, like senior linebacker Cam Jones, said they know there is still potential with this group. As the Hoosiers prepare for Nebraska this week, Jones and other key Hoosier contributors gave their thoughts about the season through week four.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana women’s soccer loses goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg to red card in loss to Wisconsin

For the third straight match, Indiana women’s soccer was shut out, losing 2-0 to Wisconsin on the road Sunday afternoon. Sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg, who has seven clean sheets and two Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week honors this season, was given a red card and sent off in the 32nd minute after starting the game with no goals allowed.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: What should fans expect of Indiana football in Big Ten play?

Indiana football ended nonconference play with a disappointing 21-point loss to the University of Cincinnati. Entering conference play with a 3-1 record overall and a 1-0 record in Big Ten play having defeated Illinois in week one, the Hoosiers are sure to have an uphill battle for the remainder of the season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy