Indiana Daily Student
IU provost announces search committee for new dean of Kelley School of Business
IU Provost Rahul Shrivastav has appointed a committee to search for a new dean for IU’s Kelley School of Business. Chaired by Anastasia Morrone, dean of the IU School of Education, and comprised of faculty, staff and students, the committee will attempt to find a suitable dean to replace the interim dean, Ash Soni.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Parks and Recreation working with Biden Administration to improve public health
Bloomington Parks and Recreation has been working with the Biden administration on addressing public health concerns. The National Recreation and Parks Association, which counts Bloomington Parks and Recreation among its members, made recommendations on how local parks can promote healthy eating, access to food and increase physical activity, according to a press release.
Indiana Daily Student
President Whitten presents IU 2030 plan at State of the University Address
IU President Pamela Whitten presented IU’s strategic plan, IU 2030, during her first State of the University Address at Hine Hall on the IUPUI campus Thursday. IU 2030, focuses on student success and opportunity, research and creativity and service to the state, nation and beyond. Whitten first launched the plan on Sep. 21.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Ballet Ensemble strives to make the art form more accessible
Like many theatrical art forms, ballet tends to feel inaccessible to the public. The common misconception is that not everyone can understand or enjoy it, but the Bloomington Ballet Ensemble aims to change that. Formed in 2019, the Bloomington Ballet Ensemble (BBE) started with the notion that everyone should be...
Indiana Daily Student
IU Printmaking to celebrate ‘60 Years of Innovation and Art’ Friday
IU printmaking graduate students will welcome guests to the “IU Printmaking: 60 Years of Innovation and Art” opening reception at 5 p.m. Friday in the University Collections building on Indiana Avenue. The Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture and Design began cultivating its printmaking archive in 1963, collecting donated...
Indiana Daily Student
Kinsey Institute celebrates 75th anniversary with bronze sculpture of founder Alfred C. Kinsey
For the 75th anniversary of the Kinsey Institute, Melanie Cooper Pennington, a lecturer of sculpture at Indiana University’s Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture and Design, commissioned a bronze sculpture of Alfred C. Kinsey outside Lindley Hall to commemorate his impact on the university. Alfred C. Kinsey founded the Kinsey...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball to dedicate match against Iowa to the Alzheimer’s Association
After a month of matches on the road, Indiana volleyball will return to Bloomington for its first home conference match against Iowa. The game will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Wilkinson Hall. The Hoosiers are coming off a thrilling five-set win against Maryland in College Park, Maryland. The...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball goes 1-1 in East Coast trip over the weekend
Indiana went on a two-stop road trip this weekend as they played in State College, Pennsylvania and College Park, Maryland. The Hoosiers faced a tough loss against Penn State but were able to bounce back and beat Maryland before heading home. The Hoosiers’ first challenge of the weekend was against...
Indiana Daily Student
Second-half flurry lifts Indiana men’s soccer past Northwestern 4-1 for first Big Ten win
Christian Garner rose from his knees, clapped his gloves aggressively and prepared for yet another corner kick. Indiana redshirt senior Ben Yeagley stared in disbelief as gravity pulled him down and the crisp autumn breeze carried over the fans’ groans from behind. Northwestern’s graduate goalkeeper had denied Indiana men’s...
Indiana Daily Student
'Self-inflicted wounds’: Indiana football players recognize mistakes, look to limit them against Nebraska
Indiana football is coming off another hopeful second half against the University of Cincinnati but was unable to execute the same magic that won the team its first three games. Following its first loss of the season, team leaders, like senior linebacker Cam Jones, said they know there is still potential with this group. As the Hoosiers prepare for Nebraska this week, Jones and other key Hoosier contributors gave their thoughts about the season through week four.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer loses goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg to red card in loss to Wisconsin
For the third straight match, Indiana women’s soccer was shut out, losing 2-0 to Wisconsin on the road Sunday afternoon. Sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg, who has seven clean sheets and two Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week honors this season, was given a red card and sent off in the 32nd minute after starting the game with no goals allowed.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: What should fans expect of Indiana football in Big Ten play?
Indiana football ended nonconference play with a disappointing 21-point loss to the University of Cincinnati. Entering conference play with a 3-1 record overall and a 1-0 record in Big Ten play having defeated Illinois in week one, the Hoosiers are sure to have an uphill battle for the remainder of the season.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer returns home, hopes to break losing streak against Ohio State
Indiana women’s soccer will take on Ohio State Thursday night as the first half of a two-game homestand. The Hoosiers return to Bloomington after two road losses at Minnesota on Sept. 22 and Wisconsin Sept. 25. The Hoosiers are undefeated at home this season, boasting a 2-0-3 record. Still,...
Indiana Daily Student
‘We need everyone on this team to step up’: Allen absorbs first loss, gears up for Nebraska
Two days after Indiana football’s first loss of the season, head coach Tom Allen addressed the struggles against the University of Cincinnati in a press conference. Allen emphasized the team continues to learn and develop, preparing for its next opponent in Nebraska on Saturday night. Against Cincinnati, it was...
Indiana Daily Student
Wittenbrink, Indiana men’s soccer bounce back in second half, dominate Northwestern 4-1
All it took was one Northwestern goal to awaken a sleeping dragon. Within four minutes of conceding the first goal of the match, Indiana men’s soccer directed an offensive barrage at the Wildcats on Tuesday night to the tune of three goals, and then the team tacked on another in the 76th minute for good measure.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer looks to get back on track Tuesday against Northwestern
After riding a three-match winning streak into its conference slate, Indiana men’s soccer’s momentum has seemingly vanished. The Hoosiers fell to Ohio State 2-1 on the road on Sept. 18 then settled for a 1-1 draw in an emotional contest with Michigan State at home Friday. While navigating...
