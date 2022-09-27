Read full article on original website
851 Gardendale St
Renovated with 2-Bedrooms - Walk to Downtown Ferndale and Livernois Corridor! - Please click 'inquire', 'more info' or 'schedule showing' and you will be sent an email link to set up your personal tour. • Upper unit with open floor plan. One bedroom has walk in closet. The other has...
3200 Crooks Rd
Newer remodeled and freshly painted ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located in Rochester Hills (Avondale school). Hardwood and ceramic tile flooring through the whole house. The kitchen with high end cabinets and granite countertop and newer appliances. Fireplace in living room and there is a library (could be used as a small bedroom), a full basement and an extra-large 2 car detached garage. Perfect for 3-4 professionals to work from home.
Room Available 15 Mile/Mound
Update: The home is being rented by the room, without a garage rent is $500, with a garage it increases to $600 per month. Share this spacious home, sorry no dogs allowed, although I love pets:). This home has a split floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets for your dishes and supplies. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, except two of the bedrooms have carpeting.
Ypsilanti antique store closing after 50 years
YPSILANTI, MI -- With rows of doors and locks and a variety of lamps hanging from the ceiling, Ypsilanti’s Materials Unlimited is part construction supply and part antique shop. But after 50 years in business, owner and founder Reynold Lowe is ready to move on. The store, launched by...
2120 Michigan Ave
Large Sunlit filled loft in Corktown Historical Neighborhood. Open floor plan with two bedroom, two full baths, lots of builtin closets for ample storage. Hardwood floors though out, designer countertops. 10' feet high ceilings with skylights, classic exposed brick walls, and lots of large windows to bring in natural sunlight. Pet friendly, and water is included in the rent. The perfect location, the loft sits above Slow's BBQ, and over looks Michigan Ave. $2100/month.- October Move in Date.
3331 Antigua Drive
Luxurious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment w/Attached Garage for Rent - Mosaic of Auburn Hills is a community created with you in mind. We are now leasing on these new luxury 2 bedroom with 2 bath homes with attached garages in the Heart of Oakland County, boasts a community situated among vast array of shopping and recreational destinations. Your luxury townhome features designer kitchens that are equipped with espresso stained cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, full sized washer and dryer, plank flooring, walk-in closets, attached garage, patios and balconies. This luxury rental community is just minutes away from I-75 and M-59, providing easy access to automotive employers and several larger hospitals. Explore pure Michigan trails with close proximity to Paint Creek Trail which allows for exploration of interconnected trails along with thousands of acres of the great outdoors at the Bald Mountain Recreation Area. Just north of The Palace, east of Great Lakes Crossing, west of the Village of Rochester Hills and south of charming downtown Oxford. We invite you to relax outdoors in nearby beautiful parks. With community, security and service, Pristine Properties is here to make your move home a pleasurable one. Please call our leasing center so you can take a tour of your new home with Mosaic of Auburn Hills. We welcome you and your family home!
1729 Vinewood St Apt 1
Unit 2 available, private entrance. 2 bed / 1 bath. New paint, lots of natural light. Located in SW Detroit near Mutiny Bar, Gray Area, What Pipeline, Pizza Plex, Donovan's Bar, and Mexicantown Bakery. Mexicantown is a neighborhood in Southwest Detroit, located one block north of the Ambassador Bridge. If...
Suspected robber who stole cash from Huntington Bank sought by Royal Oak police
Police say they’re on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly walked into a bank in Royal Oak and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene on Tuesday.
Darryl Humes, Jr.: Detroit’s Lifestyle Clothier
Darryl Humes, Jr., Detroit's Lifestyle Clothier. He treats style like its his business card and he does the same for his clients. The post Darryl Humes, Jr.: Detroit’s Lifestyle Clothier appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this week
If you've been craving a delicious chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more.
Shop for unique treasures in Metro Detroit
More antique road show, and less flea market, is how organizers describe the Bloomfield Charity Antique Show. There will be 100′s of unique treasures dating as far back as the mid-1800′s from 35 vendors from across the Mid-West. The show’s organizer, Marilyn Nix, and vendor Pam Bouchard spoke...
Meridian lists huge downtown Detroit office footprint
Meridian Health is shedding a large chunk of its office footprint in downtown Detroit, putting multiple spaces up for sublease. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
WhatUpDoe Fest Brings Art and Music to Detroit’s West Side
Detroit artist Tiﬀ Massey is pleased to present WhatUpDoe Fest, a musical festival and art activation honoring the creativity of the greater Detroit community. The grand opening of a former bank building that has been recently converted into an artists space in the city’s Fitzgerald neighborhood, WhatUpDoe Fest is a way of highlighting Detroit’s unique musical and artistic culture with a free daylong event, featuring local DJs and installations by fellow Detroit artists. WhatUpDoe Fest will take place on October 2, 2022 from 9 am – 6 pm at 15911 Wyoming (@ Puritan).
‘They stole my van at gunpoint’: Amazon driver carjacked while delivering packages in Detroit
DETROIT – An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Detroit. The carjacking happened on Detroit’s west side and was caught on camera. The video shows the driver walking away as the robber takes off. When the driver exited her van a gunman approached her and stole...
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
Man, dies after crash in Rochester Hills where woman was distracted by phone
A 74-year-old Rochester Hills man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash last week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
With October comes Halloween events. The haunted garage sale returns, while several fall fests are happening. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. The Great Fall Festival. Oct. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maybury Farm in Northville. This fest includes live music, demonstrations,...
12 Best Kosher Restaurants in Metro Detroit
Metro Detroit has a variety of Kosher offerings. You can expect everything from carry-out sandwiches to sit-down elegance. Chinese, sushi, steak, bagels, and more are in Metro Detroit’s certified-kosher restaurants. Here is a list of Detroit’s top 12 places for kosher eats. Jerusalem Pizza and Bagel. 26025 Greenfield...
