Luxurious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment w/Attached Garage for Rent - Mosaic of Auburn Hills is a community created with you in mind. We are now leasing on these new luxury 2 bedroom with 2 bath homes with attached garages in the Heart of Oakland County, boasts a community situated among vast array of shopping and recreational destinations. Your luxury townhome features designer kitchens that are equipped with espresso stained cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, full sized washer and dryer, plank flooring, walk-in closets, attached garage, patios and balconies. This luxury rental community is just minutes away from I-75 and M-59, providing easy access to automotive employers and several larger hospitals. Explore pure Michigan trails with close proximity to Paint Creek Trail which allows for exploration of interconnected trails along with thousands of acres of the great outdoors at the Bald Mountain Recreation Area. Just north of The Palace, east of Great Lakes Crossing, west of the Village of Rochester Hills and south of charming downtown Oxford. We invite you to relax outdoors in nearby beautiful parks. With community, security and service, Pristine Properties is here to make your move home a pleasurable one. Please call our leasing center so you can take a tour of your new home with Mosaic of Auburn Hills. We welcome you and your family home!

AUBURN HILLS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO