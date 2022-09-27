ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 2

Related
1240 WJIM

Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home

It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Packard Plant demolition set to begin Thursday, 9 years after property was sold

DETROIT -- Demolition of portions of the historic Packard Plant are expected to begin Thursday, nine years after a developer bought the property but failed to redevelop it as promised. According to WXYZ-Detroit, the demolition of the former automotive plant is being paid for by the City of Detroit, despite the property being owned by Peruvian developer Fernando Palazuelo.
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Look In This Abandoned Historic Detroit Mansion

It's not often you will find a home from this era in such great condition, yet the wheel got spun and we got lucky. From the late 1880s, this historic Detroit home sits empty today. Half in ruins while the other side is full of cobwebs. Historic Detroit Area Mansion.
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Meridian lists huge downtown Detroit office footprint

Meridian Health is shedding a large chunk of its office footprint in downtown Detroit, putting multiple spaces up for sublease. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Real Estate
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
Instawork

How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in Detroit

As the birthplace of the automobile, Detroit is no stranger to the positive changes that innovative technology can bring. While inflation is keeping the cost of everything from groceries to gas at record highs, Detroit’s minimum wage has remained at just $9.87 per hour. Since courts recently paused a hike in the local hourly rate until at least February 2023, that rate will remain unchanged for some time.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

WhatUpDoe Fest Brings Art and Music to Detroit’s West Side

Detroit artist Tiﬀ Massey is pleased to present WhatUpDoe Fest, a musical festival and art activation honoring the creativity of the greater Detroit community. The grand opening of a former bank building that has been recently converted into an artists space in the city’s Fitzgerald neighborhood, WhatUpDoe Fest is a way of highlighting Detroit’s unique musical and artistic culture with a free daylong event, featuring local DJs and installations by fellow Detroit artists. WhatUpDoe Fest will take place on October 2, 2022 from 9 am – 6 pm at 15911 Wyoming (@ Puritan).
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Amazon driver carjacked by gunman in ski mask on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. On Michael Fountain's Ring camera, he and his wife received an alert from their doorbell camera - as the frantic driver pounded on their door for help "Please open the door, please open the door!" Just...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mi Address
HometownLife.com

Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good

The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
LIVONIA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
thevarsitynews.net

2120 Michigan Ave

Large Sunlit filled loft in Corktown Historical Neighborhood. Open floor plan with two bedroom, two full baths, lots of builtin closets for ample storage. Hardwood floors though out, designer countertops. 10' feet high ceilings with skylights, classic exposed brick walls, and lots of large windows to bring in natural sunlight. Pet friendly, and water is included in the rent. The perfect location, the loft sits above Slow's BBQ, and over looks Michigan Ave. $2100/month.- October Move in Date.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Van full of tools stolen from Warren motel as couple works to get a home

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Billy and Angela Johnson have been staying at a Warren Red Roof Inn as they work to get their own home. Billy is a contractor and has been working to start his own business. On Sunday his van full of $15,000-20,000 worth of tools was stolen from the motel parking lot.
WARREN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Chick-fil-A to open in Southfield

Chick-fil-A announced its newest location in Southfield on Thursday. The new Southfield location at 28588 Telegraph Road is part of a trio of stores announced earlier this summer and are set for fall openings. Other locations soon to open are in Livonia and Monroe. ...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Detroit drug dealer nabbed in Knoxville

An alleged drug dealer who hails from Detroit, Mich., was busted in Knoxville this week with large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, authorities said Wednesday. David L. Jordan, 49, who has been living at a house on Keith Avenue, was taken into custody Tuesday by Knoxville police officers working...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy