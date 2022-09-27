Read full article on original website
Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home
It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
Packard Plant demolition set to begin Thursday, 9 years after property was sold
DETROIT -- Demolition of portions of the historic Packard Plant are expected to begin Thursday, nine years after a developer bought the property but failed to redevelop it as promised. According to WXYZ-Detroit, the demolition of the former automotive plant is being paid for by the City of Detroit, despite the property being owned by Peruvian developer Fernando Palazuelo.
Look In This Abandoned Historic Detroit Mansion
It's not often you will find a home from this era in such great condition, yet the wheel got spun and we got lucky. From the late 1880s, this historic Detroit home sits empty today. Half in ruins while the other side is full of cobwebs. Historic Detroit Area Mansion.
Crain's Detroit Business
Meridian lists huge downtown Detroit office footprint
Meridian Health is shedding a large chunk of its office footprint in downtown Detroit, putting multiple spaces up for sublease. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in Detroit
As the birthplace of the automobile, Detroit is no stranger to the positive changes that innovative technology can bring. While inflation is keeping the cost of everything from groceries to gas at record highs, Detroit’s minimum wage has remained at just $9.87 per hour. Since courts recently paused a hike in the local hourly rate until at least February 2023, that rate will remain unchanged for some time.
michiganchronicle.com
WhatUpDoe Fest Brings Art and Music to Detroit’s West Side
Detroit artist Tiﬀ Massey is pleased to present WhatUpDoe Fest, a musical festival and art activation honoring the creativity of the greater Detroit community. The grand opening of a former bank building that has been recently converted into an artists space in the city’s Fitzgerald neighborhood, WhatUpDoe Fest is a way of highlighting Detroit’s unique musical and artistic culture with a free daylong event, featuring local DJs and installations by fellow Detroit artists. WhatUpDoe Fest will take place on October 2, 2022 from 9 am – 6 pm at 15911 Wyoming (@ Puritan).
fox2detroit.com
Amazon driver carjacked by gunman in ski mask on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night. On Michael Fountain's Ring camera, he and his wife received an alert from their doorbell camera - as the frantic driver pounded on their door for help "Please open the door, please open the door!" Just...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit couple rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers condo
Throughout the day, Local 4 has been in touch with a couple from Trenton who is riding out the storm in their condo in Fort Myers. Ian is the first time they’ve experienced a hurricane, and they are not entirely sure what they’re in for. David and Patricia...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Landlord, rental compliance problems in Detroit? How to get help
Are you having an issue with a bad landlord or a rental property in the city of Detroit?. Help Me Hank has been covering this issue for months, and we’ve compiled some resources for residents who need help. The first thing to do, if you think you may be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Truck stolen at gunpoint from men searching for wallet in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 2 gunmen steal truck from men trying to find wallet taken by kids during basketball game in Detroit. Two men stole a pickup truck at...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
HometownLife.com
Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good
The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
Darryl Humes, Jr.: Detroit’s Lifestyle Clothier
Darryl Humes, Jr., Detroit's Lifestyle Clothier. He treats style like its his business card and he does the same for his clients. The post Darryl Humes, Jr.: Detroit’s Lifestyle Clothier appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
thevarsitynews.net
2120 Michigan Ave
Large Sunlit filled loft in Corktown Historical Neighborhood. Open floor plan with two bedroom, two full baths, lots of builtin closets for ample storage. Hardwood floors though out, designer countertops. 10' feet high ceilings with skylights, classic exposed brick walls, and lots of large windows to bring in natural sunlight. Pet friendly, and water is included in the rent. The perfect location, the loft sits above Slow's BBQ, and over looks Michigan Ave. $2100/month.- October Move in Date.
fox2detroit.com
Van full of tools stolen from Warren motel as couple works to get a home
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Billy and Angela Johnson have been staying at a Warren Red Roof Inn as they work to get their own home. Billy is a contractor and has been working to start his own business. On Sunday his van full of $15,000-20,000 worth of tools was stolen from the motel parking lot.
New housing vouchers awarded to Michigan as fair-market rent climbs
Michigan is getting a chunk of federal housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Michigan public housing agencies 511 vouchers valued at $4.4 million. Housing choice vouchers provide rent subsidies for people who have low-incomes and live in privately owned homes and apartments. Federal officials doled...
Chick-fil-A to open in Southfield
Chick-fil-A announced its newest location in Southfield on Thursday. The new Southfield location at 28588 Telegraph Road is part of a trio of stores announced earlier this summer and are set for fall openings. Other locations soon to open are in Livonia and Monroe. ...
Donations pour in at Detroit church after thieves steal charity raffle items
Saint Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit's Poletown neighborhood is getting overwhelming support from the community after they were robbed last week.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Detroit drug dealer nabbed in Knoxville
An alleged drug dealer who hails from Detroit, Mich., was busted in Knoxville this week with large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, authorities said Wednesday. David L. Jordan, 49, who has been living at a house on Keith Avenue, was taken into custody Tuesday by Knoxville police officers working...
Hurricane Ian hits 'Michigan south' and it affects all of us, even the Detroit Lions
As Hurricane Ian hammered Florida on Wednesday, Alex Anzalone was in the Detroit Lions’ locker room, checking his phone, waiting for news from his family on the Gulf Coast. “My parents are kind of in the brunt of it right now, and my grandma, too,” Anzalone said on Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve just kind...
