ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

Related
localocnews.com

OCTA celebrates 50th anniversary of bus service

The Orange County Transportation Authority commemorated 50 years of public bus service in Orange County on Monday with an event attended by former board members and staff, including the first general manager of the bus system. The gathering at the OCTA headquarters in Orange included a vintage 1972 bus with...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Lakewood’s race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan gets top honors

The League of California Cities has awarded the City of Lakewood with its “Helen Putnam Award for Excellence” for Lakewood’s community-wide race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan. Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the City of Lakewood initiated a Community Dialogue designed to listen to...
LAKEWOOD, CA
localocnews.com

O.C. Goodwill opens a new Training Center for Success in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, CALIF. – September 28, 2022 – Goodwill of Orange County has opened its all-new Training Center for Success, a customized work simulation environment designed to provide hands-on, process-based training, retraining and upskill training to individuals facing barriers to employment. The 665 square-foot Training Center, located inside...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

California Wine Festival returns to Huntington Beach November 11-12, 2022

California Wine Festival, Southern California’s premier wine festival event producer, announces its return to Huntington Beach for two days of oceanfront tasting events on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12. Guests will be able to sample offerings from winemaking regions across California, paired with gourmet food selections from many of Orange County’s fine dining restaurants while experiencing lifestyle exhibitors, live entertainment and expansive coastal views amid Surf City USA’s award-winning beaches.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
California Government
Anaheim, CA
Government
City
Sacramento, CA
localocnews.com

Local E-Bike Shop Looks to Educate Riders, Community

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Meet the Council Candidates Q&A—Week 2

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Center#Anaheim Ducks#Urban Village#Public Transit#Parking Garages#Ocvibe#The City Council
localocnews.com

Gov. Newsom signed a bill to fund an O.C. Veterans Cemetery

Santa Ana, Calif. (September 27, 2022) – The Orange County Board of Supervisors expressed their gratitude today after the announcement that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 1595 into law. “This is an historic day in Orange County for our Orange County veterans, their families and their loved...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

O.C. doctor pleads guilty to $20M Medi-Cal fraud

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state Medi-Cal program of over $20 million. Over the course of two years, Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., took part in an illicit drug-prescription operation where he prescribed medically unnecessary HIV medications, anti-psychotics, and opioids to over a thousand Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The medications he authorized were not kept or used by the beneficiaries, but instead diverted to the illicit market for cash. Today, El-Nachef pled guilty in the Orange County Superior Court to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of his plea, El-Nachef is required to pay $2.3 million in restitution and surrender his medical license. His sentencing is set for August 1, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
News Break
Politics
localocnews.com

La Palma police blotter, September 9 to September 15, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. September 9, 2022. Fraud/Forgery...
LA PALMA, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, September 29, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, September 29, 2022:. Patchy dense fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 88. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Santa Ana’s Indigenous Peoples Day celebration set for Oct. 8

The inaugural Indigenous Peoples Day celebration will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Santa Ana Civic Center in Downtown Santa Ana. This free community event celebrates and honors Indigenous Peoples and commemorates their histories and cultures. The celebration will include live...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

City of Cypress requesting proposals for code enforcement services

The City of Cypress is requesting proposals from qualified firms to provide code enforcement services. The selected firm will provide code enforcement personnel to supplement the City’s code enforcement program under the direction of the Planning Director. Firms shall submit one electronic copy of the proposal in pdf format...
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

O.C. construction firm sued by the EEOC for harassing Latino employees

LOS ANGELES – Orange County, California-based construction contractor Goodsell/Wilkins, Inc., violated federal law when it subjected a class of Latino employees to harassment and retaliation, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced in a federal lawsuit filed today. The EEOC alleged that since at least 2019, Goodsell/Wilkins’ supervisors...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy