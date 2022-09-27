ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HometownLife.com

Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good

The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
LIVONIA, MI
thevarsitynews.net

19121 Waldorf St

Three bedroom condo w/ 1.5 baths and 2 car attached garage! Great room ranch with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, dine in kitchen with sliding glass door, updated kitchen and baths, new carpet, paint, furnace and hot water tank. NO BASEMENT. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and freeways!. No Pets Allowed. Location.
ROSEVILLE, MI
thevarsitynews.net

Room Available 15 Mile/Mound

Update: The home is being rented by the room, without a garage rent is $500, with a garage it increases to $600 per month. Share this spacious home, sorry no dogs allowed, although I love pets:). This home has a split floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets for your dishes and supplies. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, except two of the bedrooms have carpeting.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
thevarsitynews.net

3331 Antigua Drive

Luxurious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment w/Attached Garage for Rent - Mosaic of Auburn Hills is a community created with you in mind. We are now leasing on these new luxury 2 bedroom with 2 bath homes with attached garages in the Heart of Oakland County, boasts a community situated among vast array of shopping and recreational destinations. Your luxury townhome features designer kitchens that are equipped with espresso stained cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, full sized washer and dryer, plank flooring, walk-in closets, attached garage, patios and balconies. This luxury rental community is just minutes away from I-75 and M-59, providing easy access to automotive employers and several larger hospitals. Explore pure Michigan trails with close proximity to Paint Creek Trail which allows for exploration of interconnected trails along with thousands of acres of the great outdoors at the Bald Mountain Recreation Area. Just north of The Palace, east of Great Lakes Crossing, west of the Village of Rochester Hills and south of charming downtown Oxford. We invite you to relax outdoors in nearby beautiful parks. With community, security and service, Pristine Properties is here to make your move home a pleasurable one. Please call our leasing center so you can take a tour of your new home with Mosaic of Auburn Hills. We welcome you and your family home!
AUBURN HILLS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Real Estate
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Ferndale, MI
Ferndale, MI
Business
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
thevarsitynews.net

1729 Vinewood St Apt 1

Unit 2 available, private entrance. 2 bed / 1 bath. New paint, lots of natural light. Located in SW Detroit near Mutiny Bar, Gray Area, What Pipeline, Pizza Plex, Donovan's Bar, and Mexicantown Bakery. Mexicantown is a neighborhood in Southwest Detroit, located one block north of the Ambassador Bridge. If...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get a taste of Southwest Detroit restaurants

You can experience the delicious flavors of Southwest Detroit during Hispanic Heritage Month. Twenty restaurants with Latin Roots will be showcasing their food for Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week. Each participating restaurant will feature a heritage dish that will be offered during the special event. Event co-founder Juan Carlos Dueweke-Pérez described...
DETROIT, MI
thevarsitynews.net

East Seven Mile Apartments

**GREEN LIGHT PROJECT PARTNER **Lots of updates, including the landscaping, close to the grocery store and other stores, make these apartments a great place to call home. Our management team strives to provide a safe clean environment for your living enjoyment. Give us a call and talk to our manager for more information 313-372-0848.
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Meridian lists huge downtown Detroit office footprint

Meridian Health is shedding a large chunk of its office footprint in downtown Detroit, putting multiple spaces up for sublease. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Recessed Lighting#Business Industry#Linus Business
michiganchronicle.com

WhatUpDoe Fest Brings Art and Music to Detroit’s West Side

Detroit artist Tiﬀ Massey is pleased to present WhatUpDoe Fest, a musical festival and art activation honoring the creativity of the greater Detroit community. The grand opening of a former bank building that has been recently converted into an artists space in the city’s Fitzgerald neighborhood, WhatUpDoe Fest is a way of highlighting Detroit’s unique musical and artistic culture with a free daylong event, featuring local DJs and installations by fellow Detroit artists. WhatUpDoe Fest will take place on October 2, 2022 from 9 am – 6 pm at 15911 Wyoming (@ Puritan).
DETROIT, MI
planetdetroit.org

Detroit’s new parks plan focuses on neighborhood access

The city’s plan aims to bring greenspace to within a 10-minute walk of more Detroiters over the next decade. City parks are an essential part of life for Cornerstone Village resident Chrysantha Norwood and her family. She often visits parks with her 7-year-old niece, Skylar, who she describes as “a park fan.”
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

With October comes Halloween events. The haunted garage sale returns, while several fall fests are happening. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. The Great Fall Festival. Oct. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maybury Farm in Northville. This fest includes live music, demonstrations,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival

The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Chick-fil-A to open in Southfield

Chick-fil-A announced its newest location in Southfield on Thursday. The new Southfield location at 28588 Telegraph Road is part of a trio of stores announced earlier this summer and are set for fall openings. Other locations soon to open are in Livonia and Monroe. ...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Taste of Black Spirits Returns to Detroit

Black Spirits Legacy presents the Liquid Forum and the Taste of Black Spirits to highlight Black-owned brands and industry leaders, September 29-30. Many consumers are unaware of Black-owned spirit companies and their products. The Liquid Forum and TBS will create more awareness and access to these underrepresented brands. The Liquid...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy