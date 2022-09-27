Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Related
HometownLife.com
Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good
The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
thevarsitynews.net
19121 Waldorf St
Three bedroom condo w/ 1.5 baths and 2 car attached garage! Great room ranch with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, dine in kitchen with sliding glass door, updated kitchen and baths, new carpet, paint, furnace and hot water tank. NO BASEMENT. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and freeways!. No Pets Allowed. Location.
thevarsitynews.net
Room Available 15 Mile/Mound
Update: The home is being rented by the room, without a garage rent is $500, with a garage it increases to $600 per month. Share this spacious home, sorry no dogs allowed, although I love pets:). This home has a split floor plan. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets for your dishes and supplies. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, except two of the bedrooms have carpeting.
thevarsitynews.net
3331 Antigua Drive
Luxurious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment w/Attached Garage for Rent - Mosaic of Auburn Hills is a community created with you in mind. We are now leasing on these new luxury 2 bedroom with 2 bath homes with attached garages in the Heart of Oakland County, boasts a community situated among vast array of shopping and recreational destinations. Your luxury townhome features designer kitchens that are equipped with espresso stained cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, full sized washer and dryer, plank flooring, walk-in closets, attached garage, patios and balconies. This luxury rental community is just minutes away from I-75 and M-59, providing easy access to automotive employers and several larger hospitals. Explore pure Michigan trails with close proximity to Paint Creek Trail which allows for exploration of interconnected trails along with thousands of acres of the great outdoors at the Bald Mountain Recreation Area. Just north of The Palace, east of Great Lakes Crossing, west of the Village of Rochester Hills and south of charming downtown Oxford. We invite you to relax outdoors in nearby beautiful parks. With community, security and service, Pristine Properties is here to make your move home a pleasurable one. Please call our leasing center so you can take a tour of your new home with Mosaic of Auburn Hills. We welcome you and your family home!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevarsitynews.net
1729 Vinewood St Apt 1
Unit 2 available, private entrance. 2 bed / 1 bath. New paint, lots of natural light. Located in SW Detroit near Mutiny Bar, Gray Area, What Pipeline, Pizza Plex, Donovan's Bar, and Mexicantown Bakery. Mexicantown is a neighborhood in Southwest Detroit, located one block north of the Ambassador Bridge. If...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get a taste of Southwest Detroit restaurants
You can experience the delicious flavors of Southwest Detroit during Hispanic Heritage Month. Twenty restaurants with Latin Roots will be showcasing their food for Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week. Each participating restaurant will feature a heritage dish that will be offered during the special event. Event co-founder Juan Carlos Dueweke-Pérez described...
thevarsitynews.net
East Seven Mile Apartments
**GREEN LIGHT PROJECT PARTNER **Lots of updates, including the landscaping, close to the grocery store and other stores, make these apartments a great place to call home. Our management team strives to provide a safe clean environment for your living enjoyment. Give us a call and talk to our manager for more information 313-372-0848.
Crain's Detroit Business
Meridian lists huge downtown Detroit office footprint
Meridian Health is shedding a large chunk of its office footprint in downtown Detroit, putting multiple spaces up for sublease. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
michiganchronicle.com
WhatUpDoe Fest Brings Art and Music to Detroit’s West Side
Detroit artist Tiﬀ Massey is pleased to present WhatUpDoe Fest, a musical festival and art activation honoring the creativity of the greater Detroit community. The grand opening of a former bank building that has been recently converted into an artists space in the city’s Fitzgerald neighborhood, WhatUpDoe Fest is a way of highlighting Detroit’s unique musical and artistic culture with a free daylong event, featuring local DJs and installations by fellow Detroit artists. WhatUpDoe Fest will take place on October 2, 2022 from 9 am – 6 pm at 15911 Wyoming (@ Puritan).
Darryl Humes, Jr.: Detroit’s Lifestyle Clothier
Darryl Humes, Jr., Detroit's Lifestyle Clothier. He treats style like its his business card and he does the same for his clients. The post Darryl Humes, Jr.: Detroit’s Lifestyle Clothier appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
planetdetroit.org
Detroit’s new parks plan focuses on neighborhood access
The city’s plan aims to bring greenspace to within a 10-minute walk of more Detroiters over the next decade. City parks are an essential part of life for Cornerstone Village resident Chrysantha Norwood and her family. She often visits parks with her 7-year-old niece, Skylar, who she describes as “a park fan.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
With October comes Halloween events. The haunted garage sale returns, while several fall fests are happening. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. The Great Fall Festival. Oct. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maybury Farm in Northville. This fest includes live music, demonstrations,...
Crain's Detroit Business
Real Estate Insider: Jax Kar Wash scouting 250-plus sites for new locations
The car wash craze continues. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
ClickOnDetroit.com
There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival
The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this week
If you've been craving a delicious chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more.
Chick-fil-A to open in Southfield
Chick-fil-A announced its newest location in Southfield on Thursday. The new Southfield location at 28588 Telegraph Road is part of a trio of stores announced earlier this summer and are set for fall openings. Other locations soon to open are in Livonia and Monroe. ...
New housing vouchers awarded to Michigan as fair-market rent climbs
Michigan is getting a chunk of federal housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Michigan public housing agencies 511 vouchers valued at $4.4 million. Housing choice vouchers provide rent subsidies for people who have low-incomes and live in privately owned homes and apartments. Federal officials doled...
Donations pour in at Detroit church after thieves steal charity raffle items
Saint Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit's Poletown neighborhood is getting overwhelming support from the community after they were robbed last week.
michiganchronicle.com
Taste of Black Spirits Returns to Detroit
Black Spirits Legacy presents the Liquid Forum and the Taste of Black Spirits to highlight Black-owned brands and industry leaders, September 29-30. Many consumers are unaware of Black-owned spirit companies and their products. The Liquid Forum and TBS will create more awareness and access to these underrepresented brands. The Liquid...
Comments / 0