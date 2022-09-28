Read full article on original website
Northwoods Adventure: Hackensack Carves Up Fun at 18th Annual Chainsaw Event
Over the weekend, the city of Hackensack was filled with the sound of buzzing chainsaws, the smell of freshly chopped wood, and, of course, the sights of beautifully crafted wood carvings. All of this was in honor of Hackensack’s 18th annual Chainsaw Event. The weekend saw 12 carvers from...
Target Date to Have Sartell’s River Road Complete
Sartell has undergone a fair amount of road construction for the past several months. County Road 1, the River Road, has been a big Sartell and Stearns County project. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicated the plan is to have this segment of County Road 1 complete by November 15th and that includes the bike path, and walking path. This is phase 3 of the project. He says he and the city council have been working with the county to see what they can do to speed the process to get this roadway open as soon as possible. Fitzthum says the dry weather has helped with the construction process. He says they are trying to figure out how they could get County Road 1 open during the morning and evening rush hour time periods.
Students Learn About Local Job Opportunities at Aitkin High School Career Fair
Jobs, Empowerment, Training (JET) held a career fair last week that brought a wide range of opportunities for students at Aitkin High School. Students were able to test out simulators and construction machines and talk with the SWAT and K9 units from Mille Lacs County. JET is dedicated to seeing...
Body of Missing Blaine Man Recovered from West Twin Lake
A body of a missing man was found in West Twin Lake near Pequot Lakes yesterday after extensive search efforts. According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, the unnamed victim from Blaine was driving his 2006 Ford Fusion southbound on Highway 371 when his vehicle went off the road. The vehicle then reportedly rolled into West Twin Lake.
Man Rescued After Boat Capsized on a Lake in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A man was rescued from a Paynesville area lake thanks to the quick thinking of some neighbors. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a man called 911 after spotting someone floating near a capsized boat on Rice Lake. The caller’s neighbor drove his pontoon over to the scene and pulled the man from the water and towed the capsized boat to shore.
Wadena Woman Calls Police 11 Times for Squirrel in Her Home
WADENA (KDLM) – An incident in Wadena has gained nationwide attention after a woman called 911 11 times to report a squirrel in her home. The first call came on September 11th when a caller said she had a squirrel stuck in her basement. Officers arrived on scene a short time later and were unable to locate the squirrel.
Stearns County Commissioners Approve County Road 133 Realignment
SARTELL -- A recent study to consider a realignment of Stearns County Road 133 has received the county board's blessing. County Road 133 is considered a minor arterial that provides a freight and commuter connection from I-94 west of St. Joseph to Highway 10 east of Sartell. It has long been considered a vital part of completing a beltway around the St. Cloud area.
Frost Advisory, Freese Warning Issued for Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON- News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for central and southern Minnesota. The Advisory includes Stearns, Benton and Sherburne Counties. The Frost Advisory is in effect from midnight until 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to dip down to about 32 degrees. The Freeze...
