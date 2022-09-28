ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Steamship that sent an iceberg warning to the TITANIC before it crashed and sank in 1912 is discovered broken in two at the bottom of the Irish Sea after being torpedoed by a German U-boat during World War I

The steamship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before it sank has been discovered broken in two at the bottom of the Irish Sea. SS Mesaba transmitted a caution signal to the 'unsinkable' vessel while it crossed the Atlantic on April 15, 1912. This message was received, but never reached the bridge.
Outsider.com

Ship That Sent Warning to Titanic During Fateful Voyage Discovered on Ocean Floor

More than 110 years after the Titanic sunk after striking an iceberg, the ship that sent warnings to the famous vessel has been discovered on the ocean floor. Newsweek reports that the wreck of SS Mesaba, which was the merchant vessel that warned the Titanic, was identified by researchers at Bangor University in Wales. The university’s team used multibeam sonar to find the Mesaba.
Rooted Expeditions

Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.

Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
ScienceAlert

Much of The Great Pacific Garbage Patch's Plastic Comes From These 5 Countries

Our oceans are swirling concoctions of waste that scientists have for years reported is fed by an influx of pollution from both the land and the sea. But working out what rubbish winds up in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the North Pacific, where it comes from, and who is responsible is an ongoing challenge. Now a new study further implicates the global fishing industry in the mix. "Here we show that most floating plastics in the North Pacific subtropical gyre can be traced back to five industrialized fishing nations," data scientist Laurent Lebreton and colleagues write. When analyzing 573 kilograms of...
BGR.com

NOAA robot captures crazy video from inside a violent hurricane

A robot used by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has captured a hurricane on video like never before. The video was released on YouTube and features footage captured by the NOAA’s Saildrone, a 23-foot-long drone. The video isn’t very long, clocking in at just 27 seconds, not including...
TheDailyBeast

Great White Shark Kills Beachgoer in South Africa

A woman celebrating a holiday weekend in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa, was killed on Sunday after a Great White shark grabbed her by the legs in shallow water just feet away from other swimmers. The 39-year-old Cape Town woman was killed just before 8 a.m. Sunday, leaving other swimmers screaming as they left the water and forcing officials to have the beach closed. A witness told officials they heard a flurry of screams before learning it was a shark attack. “I then heard a woman had been attacked while swimming only two or three waves out so it was quite...
Daily Mail

Tourist boat called the Angy sinks near Galapagos Islands, leaving at least four dead, including a US citizen, as two people are still missing: Captain and assistant fled after being rescued

Four people are dead, including an American, after a tourist boat called the Angy capsized near the Galapagos Islands. According to ABC News, officials said that 31 people were rescued after the boat sank and that two passengers are still missing. Among those who did not survive included an American...
The Independent

Scientists discover mysterious 'blue goo' organism on ocean floor in Caribbean

Scientists spotted an "unknown blue organism" during an ocean expedition in the Caribbean Sea in August.Researchers on the third "Voyage to the Ridge 2022" expedition encountered the mysterious creature while exploring south west of the St Croix island.Footage from a remotely operated vehicle shows a blue blob in the ocean.Scientists believe that the organism could be a soft coral, sponge, or tunicate, but it has not been formally identified.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Mystery voice heard during ITV's live coverage of Queen's funeralJacob Rees-Mogg announces energy bill discount for businessesVladimir Putin’s nuclear threat to west ‘absolutely clear’, says Sergei Markov
The Guardian

Arctic Ocean acidifying up to four times as fast as other oceans, study finds

Acidification of the western Arctic Ocean is happening three to four times faster than in other ocean basins, a new study has found. The ocean, which absorbs a third of all of the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, has grown more acidic because of fossil fuel use. Rapid loss of sea ice in the Arctic region over the past three decades has accelerated the rate of long-term acidification, according to the study, published in Science on Thursday.
