Read full article on original website
Related
This ship tried to warn the Titanic about the iceberg. Now scientists have found its wreckage
The wreck of a ship that tried to warn the RMS Titanic of the iceberg that sank it on its maiden voyage has been found at the bottom of the Irish Sea.
Steamship that sent an iceberg warning to the TITANIC before it crashed and sank in 1912 is discovered broken in two at the bottom of the Irish Sea after being torpedoed by a German U-boat during World War I
The steamship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before it sank has been discovered broken in two at the bottom of the Irish Sea. SS Mesaba transmitted a caution signal to the 'unsinkable' vessel while it crossed the Atlantic on April 15, 1912. This message was received, but never reached the bridge.
Ship That Sent Warning to Titanic During Fateful Voyage Discovered on Ocean Floor
More than 110 years after the Titanic sunk after striking an iceberg, the ship that sent warnings to the famous vessel has been discovered on the ocean floor. Newsweek reports that the wreck of SS Mesaba, which was the merchant vessel that warned the Titanic, was identified by researchers at Bangor University in Wales. The university’s team used multibeam sonar to find the Mesaba.
Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.
Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body parts and debris found in Baltic Sea after "ghost plane" crashes with prominent businessman, 3 others on board
Human remains and debris have been found in the Baltic Sea during a search operation off Latvia's coast where a private jet crashed in mysterious circumstances, likely killing all four occupants. Karl-Peter Griesemann, a prominent German businessman, was aboard the plane with three others, a spokesperson for Quick Air, an...
The US Navy keeps finding traces of jet fuel in the water on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, even after it thought the water was safe
The USS Nimitz has been connected to San Diego's water supply, which "continues to provide fresh water to the crew that has been tested safe for use."
Much of The Great Pacific Garbage Patch's Plastic Comes From These 5 Countries
Our oceans are swirling concoctions of waste that scientists have for years reported is fed by an influx of pollution from both the land and the sea. But working out what rubbish winds up in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the North Pacific, where it comes from, and who is responsible is an ongoing challenge. Now a new study further implicates the global fishing industry in the mix. "Here we show that most floating plastics in the North Pacific subtropical gyre can be traced back to five industrialized fishing nations," data scientist Laurent Lebreton and colleagues write. When analyzing 573 kilograms of...
NOAA robot captures crazy video from inside a violent hurricane
A robot used by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has captured a hurricane on video like never before. The video was released on YouTube and features footage captured by the NOAA’s Saildrone, a 23-foot-long drone. The video isn’t very long, clocking in at just 27 seconds, not including...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Doomsday glacier' the size of Florida hanging on 'by its fingernails': Scientists
A glacier in Antarctica that is predicted to melt rapidly over the coming years has prompted widespread concerns among scientists who say its collapse would cause significant risks to global sea levels.
Moment 20ft shark comes within feet of boat off UK coast as shocked tourists watch it swim behind them
THIS is the moment a 20ft shark comes within feet of a boat full of tourists just off the UK coast. The creeping basking shark was spotted by the tourists onboard as they sailed in the the Hebrides, Scotland, last week. Operators then managed to capture this footage on their...
Great White Shark Kills Beachgoer in South Africa
A woman celebrating a holiday weekend in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa, was killed on Sunday after a Great White shark grabbed her by the legs in shallow water just feet away from other swimmers. The 39-year-old Cape Town woman was killed just before 8 a.m. Sunday, leaving other swimmers screaming as they left the water and forcing officials to have the beach closed. A witness told officials they heard a flurry of screams before learning it was a shark attack. “I then heard a woman had been attacked while swimming only two or three waves out so it was quite...
Fox News
Researchers spot image resembling 50-foot megalodon shark, turns out to be large school of mackerel
Researchers studying sharks in the northwest Atlantic recently spotted a shape that temporarily led them to believe the extinct megalodon shark was still swimming in the deeps. The Atlantic Shark Institute shared the image captured on its fish finder to its social media accounts, saying researchers estimated the apparent megalodon...
The highest quality footage ever of the Titanic shows astonishing close-ups of the underwater wreck. Take a look.
The video of the Titanic, the iconic ship that sunk in 1912 during her maiden voyage, is the first 8K footage of the world-famous wreck.
Tourist boat called the Angy sinks near Galapagos Islands, leaving at least four dead, including a US citizen, as two people are still missing: Captain and assistant fled after being rescued
Four people are dead, including an American, after a tourist boat called the Angy capsized near the Galapagos Islands. According to ABC News, officials said that 31 people were rescued after the boat sank and that two passengers are still missing. Among those who did not survive included an American...
Missing for 17 days, man who survived deadly China earthquake is rescued
Gan Yu, a hydropower station employee, had stayed behind with his colleague after the magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit Sichuan on Sept. 5.
Scientists discover mysterious 'blue goo' organism on ocean floor in Caribbean
Scientists spotted an "unknown blue organism" during an ocean expedition in the Caribbean Sea in August.Researchers on the third "Voyage to the Ridge 2022" expedition encountered the mysterious creature while exploring south west of the St Croix island.Footage from a remotely operated vehicle shows a blue blob in the ocean.Scientists believe that the organism could be a soft coral, sponge, or tunicate, but it has not been formally identified.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Mystery voice heard during ITV's live coverage of Queen's funeralJacob Rees-Mogg announces energy bill discount for businessesVladimir Putin’s nuclear threat to west ‘absolutely clear’, says Sergei Markov
A new 6-acre island has emerged in the Pacific Ocean
Thanks to the eruption of an underwater volcano.
Satellite Footage Shows New Island Emerge From the Sea After Just 11 Hours of Volcanic Eruptions
If you’ve ever really wondered about the island formation process, now’s your chance to learn a thing or two. Earlier this month, satellite photos captured the birth of a brand new baby island after an underwater volcano began spewing lava, ash, and steam. According to CNN, the baby...
Acid lake atop real-life 'Mount Doom' captured in striking new image from space station
An astronaut's photo of Mount Ruapehu, the real-life "Mount Doom" volcano shows the contrast between the hydrothermal lake at its summit and the snow surrounding its peak.
Arctic Ocean acidifying up to four times as fast as other oceans, study finds
Acidification of the western Arctic Ocean is happening three to four times faster than in other ocean basins, a new study has found. The ocean, which absorbs a third of all of the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, has grown more acidic because of fossil fuel use. Rapid loss of sea ice in the Arctic region over the past three decades has accelerated the rate of long-term acidification, according to the study, published in Science on Thursday.
Comments / 0