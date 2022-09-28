ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Homecoming football game highlights week ahead for Emporia High School

Another busy week lies ahead for Emporia High School sports. After being on the road the last two weeks, the football team returns home for homecoming on Friday night against Centennial League rival Manhattan. The Spartans are 1-3 on the season and are coming off a 34-21 loss to Topeka High, though all 21 of those points came in the fourth quarter. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
2022 Missouri softball rankings for Sept. 23

KJFM SPORTS — Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association rankings are based on ranking committee coordinators across the state. T10. Jefferson (Conception Junction) (10-5) T10. Green City (8-2) CLASS 2. T-1. Marceline (11-3) T-1. Sherwood (11-1) 3. North Platte (13-1) 4. Carrollton (12-3) 5. Elsberry (13-2) 6. Lawson (14-4)
2022 Missouri State Football Rankings Week 5

KJFM SPORTS — Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Tommy Rezac, KFEQ St. Joseph; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; JC Reeves, Southeast Missourian/semoball.com; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.
Lady Vandals Tennis falls to Centralia and Hillsboro on Mon & Tue

No. 1 – Gracie Philpot, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL def. Paige Lucykow, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL, 1-6 , 3-6 , -; No. 2 – Sally Matson, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL def. Faith Budny-Clymer, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-1 , -; No. 3 – Jesse Balla, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL def. Delaney Ward, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-2 , -; No. 4 – Ryder Hoover, HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL def. Carlie Graumenz, VANDALIA COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 7-5 , 7-6 (4), -;
