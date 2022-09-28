Read full article on original website
West Virginia National Guard prepared to respond to Ian
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia National Guard has been directed to provide any assistance requested by states impacted by Hurricane Ian, said Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday. The Guard is also standing by to support state residents, if West Virginia experiences any aftereffects of the storm,...
West Virginia COVID czar: Colder weather may bring more COVID cases
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Colder weather may bring with it an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, according to West Virginia's coronavirus adviser. Studies from the United Kingdom indicate increases in cases and hospitalizations have occurred with the arrival of cooler weather, Dr. Clay Marsh said Thursday. Documented cases have increased 30% while hospitalizations have risen by 17%, he said.
West Virginia Inventors Society
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Inventors from across the Mountain State will gather Oct. 11 o…
Lively discussion featured at housing availability meeting
MCHENRY — Garrett County residents brought passion and commitment to the first public meeting called by Housing Availability for All (Facebook group) at Uno’s on Sept. 21. Swanton resident Ryan Kitzmiller opened the meeting, detailing the wide public support for the petition and calling for a 1% increase in the transfer tax on houses valued at $500,000 or more to be invested in the first-time homebuyer’s program or other measures to address the difficulty facing working families in finding affordable homes.
'Farm Party' planned at Wildom Farm
McHENRY — Wildom Farm will host a farm party fundraiser in collaboration with Monique Mehring, candidate for Maryland State Delegate District 1A, from 2-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. All surplus campaign funds will support Garrett County Community Action’s Meals on Wheels.
