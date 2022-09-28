The St. Louis Cardinals’ recent pitching inconsistencies have left it up in the air who will start Game 1 of the playoffs. When Jordan Montgomery began his St. Louis Cardinals career like gangbusters, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that when the playoffs came around, he would be the starting pitcher for the first game, provided the Cardinals make it there. But as is common in baseball, the winds changed on a dime. Montgomery struggled in his last three starts, making the pitcher for Game 1 a giant question mark.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO