NBC Miami
India's Military Relationship With Russia Isn't Going Away — It'll ‘Endure for Decades,' Analyst Says
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have publicly rebuked Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine, but the longstanding friendship between the two countries isn't going away, analysts said. "India is in a unique position where it needs Russia in the short term to manage China," said Harsh...
"This is against everything we stand for," Proton VPN exits India over new data law
The Swiss-based company behind Proton VPN have decided to shut off all its servers in India. This comes amid concerns over the new CERT-In regulations about to be enforced. Proton is only the last of the best VPN providers exiting the country to safeguard its customers' privacy. In June, we saw ExpressVPN's exit from India, Surfshark's pledge to remove its physical servers, Hide.me's announcement to pull the plug, together with NordVPN last joining the exiting group citing fears over freedom of speech.
Fed up Indian lottery winner who scooped record £3m jackpot forced to go into hiding after being hounded for money by strangers
A classic rags-to-riches tale has turned sour for an Indian man who won big on his local lottery, as he has been so bombarded with demands for money from strangers that he regrets ever winning it at all. The rickshaw driver known as Anoop, from the southern state of Kerala,...
Time to follow Europe’s lead on social media regulation
How did harmful content and misinformation online get so bad — after so much time, money, and scores of people trying to limit the spread of inaccurate, violent, obscene, and harmful content?. For starters, the problem is much bigger than it used to be, and human-driven efforts cannot keep...
Analysis-Genting aims to upend Macau casino landscape in bidding war
HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian group Genting has emerged as a strong contender to unseat an incumbent Macau casino operator for a new license, analysts and executives say, unleashing possibly the biggest shakeup in the world’s largest gambling hub in over two decades.
TechCrunch
Amazon quietly picked up a cashierless store startup to stock its Amazon Go play in India
TechCrunch has learned that Amazon quietly picked up the founders of a cashierless store startup out of the south of India, hired at least 100 more people to bolster the effort and is still hiring more to build out the team even further. The hires have included support and software...
NBC Miami
New Foreign Secretary Cleverly Says UK's Strategic Shift to Indo-Pacific Is ‘Permanent'
The U.K. will be the first European country to join the CPTPP should it succeed in becoming a member. The foreign secretary pointed to "our commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity and freedom from economic coercion, and a shared belief in the value of democracy and open markets." China is...
Ars Technica
Apps can pose bigger security, privacy threat based on where you download them
Google and Apple have removed hundreds of apps from their app stores at the request of governments around the world, creating regional disparities in access to mobile apps at a time when many economies are becoming increasingly dependent on them. The mobile phone giants have removed over 200 Chinese apps,...
NBC Miami
Asia-Pacific Markets Fall After S&P 500 Closes at New Low for the Year; China Factory Data Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Friday, the last day of the third quarter, following another sell-off on Wall Street overnight. China's factory activity data is due later today. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 1%, and the Topix index fell...
NBC Miami
German Tech Giant SAP Actually Benefits From Strong Dollar and Supply Chain Troubles, CEO Says
SAP CEO Christian Klein says the stronger dollar is a tail wind for the European tech company because it reports in euros. SAP is the market leader in enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software, which helps track logistics, manufacturing and human resources. Demand is rising due to global supply chain...
NBC Miami
Google to Shut Down Gaming Service Stadia as CEO Pichai Continues Cost-Cutting Efforts
Google said it's shuttering the gaming service Stadia that it launched in 2019. The company said Stadia servers will be turned off Jan. 18, and most refunds should be completed by then. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said recently he wants to make the company 20% more efficient. Google is shuttering...
Apple removes Russian social network from App Store over UK sanctions
Apple has removed the app version of one of Russia's most prominent social networks from its App Store.
NBC Miami
Stock Futures Fall After S&P 500 Hits New Low for the Year; 10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 4%
Stock futures fell Wednesday as traders struggle to find their footing after the S&P 500 notched a fresh bear market low in the previous session. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 20 points, or about 0.1%. S&P 500 futures shed 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures slid about 0.6%.
NBC Miami
Apple VP Leaves Company After Vulgar Comment Goes Viral on TikTok
Apple's VP of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making a vulgar comment about women at a car show. Apple's vice president of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making a vulgar comment about women at a car show.
morningbrew.com
New report finds Gen Z loves tech, gaming, snacks, and Shein
Kids these days are still obsessed with YouTube, even if they aren’t exclusively using it to binge 10 hours of Smosh videos. The video platform is Gen Z’s No. 1 brand, according to a new report from Morning Consult. Back in our day, we had to Ask Jeeves...
CNET
Apple Fires Executive After He Makes Crude Remark on TikTok
A longtime Apple executive involved with the company's procurement efforts has been fired following a crude comment he made to a popular TikTok interviewer earlier this month, according to a report by Bloomberg. The TikTok star, Daniel Mac, recorded himself approaching the Apple executive, Tony Blevins, who was driving an...
decrypt.co
Facebook, Instagram Users in US Can Now Share Ethereum, Flow and Polygon NFTs
Meta is letting all U.S. users connect a crypto wallet and display owned NFTs on either social app. Meta has launched NFT collectibles support for all Facebook and Instagram users in the United States. Instagram first added NFT support in May, with Facebook following suit in June. Continuing its recent...
Sweden confirmed a fourth leak in the Nord Stream pipeline
Swedish authorities have confirmed there is another leak in the pipelines residing in their territory. Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea have been damaged earlier this week and now has a fourth leak reported today.
NBC Miami
Zocdoc's Founder on the No. 1 Health-Care Consumer Problem That Never Changes
Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
Analysis-Slots to smartphones: pandemic sends Australia's gambling problem online
SYDNEY (Reuters) - For Rhys Wareham, a coffee industry technician from Sydney, the start of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 did not just mean staying home, but having to stop visiting the pub every afternoon to gamble on poker machines.
