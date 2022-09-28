Read full article on original website
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Dez Bryant Had Message For Tony Romo During Monday Night Football
The Dallas Cowboys are locked into a defensive stalemate with the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Neither team found the end zone during the first half. Dez Bryant wishes he played with a unit like this. During the game, the former Cowboys wide receiver told his past quarterback,...
Ravens legend Terrell Suggs on Lamar Jackson contract situation: 'Very uncharacteristic for Baltimore'
Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. In a young crop of quarterbacks featuring the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, Jackson is arguably the best. Still, he's now three weeks into the 2022 NFL season and he's yet to receive a contract...
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott shares nickname for Cooper Rush after Week 3 win vs. Giants
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush helped lead the team to its second consecutive victory on Monday night in a 23-16 win over the New York Giants. Rush, who is filling in for Dak Prescott after the Cowboys’ starting QB underwent surgery on his thumb, has gone undefeated as the team’s temporary starter, prompting a hilarious tweet from Ezekiel Elliott in which he gave his QB a new nickname. On Tuesday afternoon, Elliott officially dubbed Cooper Rush, “Cooper Clutch,” a new nickname that is sure to catch on among Cowboys faithful.
'Concussion' doctor on Tua Tagovailoa returning to game: 'Your life is worth more than $10 billion'
Fame neuropathologist Bennet Omalu, the doctor whose work in discovering CTE inspired the Will Smith movie "Concussion," had some harsh words for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for returning to Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Omalu told TMZ that he suspects Tagovialoa suffered a concussion based on what he...
Magic Johnson calls out Stephen A. Smith after Cowboys take down Giants
There are three certainties in the world, namely: death, taxes, and Stephen A. Smith hating on the Dallas Cowboys. Stephen A-hatred notwithstanding, the Cowboys are off to a solid start in the newest campaign, winning their past two games despite missing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. And Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson let the notorious hater hear it, calling Smith out on Twitter after the Cowboys’ impressive 23-16 victory over the New York Giants.
Cowboys star Dak Prescott drops 3-word reply when asked about playing in Week 4 vs. Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys remain undefeated in the Cooper Rush era after picking up a win against the Giants on Monday night. Despite that, fans are still eagerly awaiting the return of Dak Prescott as he recovers from hand surgery following the injury he sustained in Week 1. Prescott has made remarkable progress in his recuperation from the hand injury, and on Tuesday, reporters probed about whether or not he would be ready to return in Week 4 against the Commanders. Prescott kept it real and gave an honest three-word response, via Ralph Vacchiano.
DeMarcus Lawrence Trolls LeBron In Tweet After Cowboys Win
The Dallas defensive end responded to one of the NBA great’s tweet’s during the game.
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Bengals CB Mike Hilton on Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's recent comments: 'You come at one of us, you come at all of us'
Following the Dolphins win against the Bills last Sunday, WR Tyreek Hill wasted no time before starting to trash talk, specifically his matchup with Bengals CB Eli Apple. "I can't wait to go against Eli Apple, man. I owe you, boy," Hill said to reporters. It didn't take long for...
Lions QB Jared Goff says team isn’t close to winning, they’re there
Although the Detroit Lions sit in fourth place in the NFC North with a 1-2 record, they were just seven points and four and a half minutes away from sitting atop the division undefeated. After falling 38-35 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, the Lions dropped another one-score game...
Jerry Jones Comments On The Debut Of Jason Peters
The Dallas Cowboys signed 40-year-old offensive lineman Jason Peters to their practice squad after injuries to Tyron Smith and Connor McGovern. Dallas elevated him to their active roster in time for their Week 3 game against the New York Giants. The Cowboys won on the road, 23-16, and Peters made...
‘I can turn a high school QB into an All-Pro’: Josh McDaniels’ brash message to Broncos after Jay Cutler trade
Josh McDaniels first three games with the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t gone too well, as the Raiders are the only team in the NFL that haven’t won or tied a game so far this season. With the Raiders set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 4, the Broncos are laughing at McDaniels’ slow start with the Raiders after his terrible first head coaching stint, which took place with the Broncos.
‘There’s undeniable buzz’: Jameson Williams’ latest injury update will fire up Lions fans
The Detroit Lions made a massive move during the 2022 NFL Draft, trading up from 32 to 12 in order to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. And as his debut draws near, Lions coaches are acknowledging the undeniable buzz surrounding the rookie. Williams has not played this season. He...
Chargers Announce Encouraging Justin Herbert Injury News
It's beginning to look more and more like Justin Herbert won't miss any time with his rib injury. On Thursday, for the first time since suffering his rib injury against the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago, Herbert was a full participant in practice. He had been limited on Wednesday and barely practiced the week before.
Lions Announce Three Moves, Placing S Tracy Walker On IR
Walker, 27, was drafted by the Lions in the third round out of Louisiana in 2018. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.51 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $881,998. Walker was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he agreed...
Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan
The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
The Commanders May Already Be Doomed For Week 4
The Washington Commanders are on a free fall during the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season. They haven’t had success since their season-opening win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since then, Washington lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 2 by nine points, and it could have been...
Von Miller: 'It's time for every single field in the NFL to be grass'
The season-ending injury to New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard has created a pretty big discussion on the quality of playing surfaces in the NFL. On Tuesday, former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took to Twitter asking why the league can not just do away with field turf and artificial fields entirely.
