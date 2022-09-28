Rebels score four second half goals to defeat Anoka

It was tied 1-1 at halftime with the Champlin Park girls' soccer team missing a number of big chances inside the first ten minutes. Their persistence in front of goal paid off, winning 5-1 over Anoka with a trio of goals late in the second half to cap off the victory Tuesday night at Champlin Park High School.

The Rebels (14 points, 4-3-2 conference, 6-4-2 overall) missed multiple big chances early in the first half before Anoka eventually took the lead. First, Champlin Park scored a goal but it was ruled offside. Then, midfielder Oliva Mehl hit the post on a shot from the right side. Midfielder Paige Kalal later created space for a clean shot but her effort went wide.

The Tornadoes (3 points, 1-8 conference, 4-8 overall) took advantage of the early misses when midfielder Caitlin Doyea scored the opening goal. The ball bounced around inside the penalty box, waiting for someone to make a play on it. Doyea was the one to get the last touch for a 1-0 lead.

Mehl made amends for her missed chance earlier in the half and tied the game with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

It took some time for Champlin Park to find their footing in the second half. Having an All-State midfielder like Kalal, who is a threat to score everytime she touches the ball, certainly helped the Rebels break through.

Kalal made a run behind the defense and received a great pass from midfield to set up a 1-on-1 opportunity with the Anoka goalkeeper Morgan Paumen. She dribbled around Paumen for an open look on goal, which she converted to give the Rebels the lead. Her goal came with 26:33 left in the half.

Chasing a goal late in the half, the Tornadoes won a corner kick. Neglecting their defensive duties at the expense of a goal, Champlin Park went on the counter attack after nothing came of the corner kick.

Forward Kylie Scott ended up with the ball and was darting down the field. With a defender right behind her, she calmly slotted the ball into the net to make it 3-1 with 4:40 left.

But the Rebels weren’t done scoring yet.

Senior defender Tori Alexander was subbed in for her first action of the night as Champlin Park were positioned with a free kick in the attacking third. She got a head on the cross that came it and saw it loop over the goalkeeper for the Rebels fourth goal.

Champlin Park’s players and bench went crazy as Alexander’s first touch of the game went into the back of the net.

There was one more special goal in store for the Rebels, courtesy of Kalal. Earlier in the game, Kalal struck the crossbar from 35 yards out on a free kick. With just under a minute remaining, she won a free kick from a similar position and tried her luck again from distance.

This time, her free kick found the top corner for her second goal to make it 5-1. Her celebration was nonchalant, as if she knew she was going to score.

Kalal wasn't having the prolific goal scoring season she has become accustomed to through the first part of the season. She had just 4 goals and 5 assists in the first 9 games. She’s turned it around in the last three, registering 8 goals and 5 assists.

Champlin Park will be at Centennial for their next contest Thursday, Sept. 29.