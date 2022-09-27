Read full article on original website
Movers and Shakers: BankiFi appoints new CTO
Open banking platform BankiFi has named Danny Piangerelli its chief technology officer. BankiFi launched in North America in June and is looking to digitize and automate processes for small businesses, Piangerelli told Bank Automation News. “Small businesses don't care about the minutiae of accounting, they care about getting paid and understanding where their money is, […]
Banks push digital apps in wake of Hurricane Ian
Bank of America, Fifth Third, Truist and Wells Fargo are directing clients affected by Hurricane Ian to online and mobile apps for 24/7 access to banking. The hurricane, which made landfall in Florida on Wednesday with Category 4 winds, has left more than 1.8 million people without power in at least 20 counties in the […]
Visa and Finastra unveil global BaaS offering
Core provider Finastra is partnering with Visa on a banking-as-a-service (BaaS) solution that will give its clients access to cross-border payments around the globe beginning in 2023. The solution will integrate into the Visa network through Finastra’s FusionFabric.Cloud using the open development platform’s APIs, Barry Rodrigues, executive vice president and head of payments at Finastra, […]
Shaky economy alters fintech investment
Investments in fintechs dropped in the first half of 2022 compared with high funding volume in 2021 as interest rates continue to rise. However, investors are setting their sights on financial technology firms that have strong proven business models. Fintech startups raised $50.7 billion in the first half of 2022, down 23% year over year, […]
Teslar launches automated lending solution
Teslar Software is preparing to launch a new indirect lending solution for community banks. The Springdale, Ark.-based software-as-a-solution (SaaS) platform showcased its new product, which automates and digitizes the underwriting process, during the recent FinovateFall 2022 in New York City. “The goal is under 30 minutes that banker underwrites, makes a decision, and it goes […]
Fintech funding: Shaype raises $21.3M
Embedded finance platform provider Shaype has raised $21.3 million in a series C funding round led by investment firm Regal Fund Management. The platform provides single API access to services for card payments, know your customer, data insights and real-time transaction monitoring across payment channels, according to the Sydney-based fintech’s website. “Shaype is at the […]
