We, the family of Terry Michael Vicknair, are sad to announce his passing on March 13, 2022. Terry was born on October 12, 1947 to John and Anna Rose Vicknair of Reserve, Louisiana. After graduating from Leon Godchaux High School, class of 1965, Terry went into the United States Navy where he served on the USS Forrestal during the Vietnam War. After returning from war, he lived in multiple states but finally resided in St. Albans, Vermont where he spent many of his years.

RESERVE, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO