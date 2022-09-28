Read full article on original website
Former Healthcare CEO of Health Clinic in Louisiana Convicted of Medicaid Fraud Scheme Totaling $1.8 Million
Former Healthcare CEO of Health Clinic in Louisiana Convicted of Medicaid Fraud Scheme Totaling $1.8 Million. On September 27, 2022, after a week-long trial, a federal jury in Louisiana convicted the former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. for conducting a multi-year, multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud the Louisiana Medicaid Program.
L'Observateur
Hurricane Ida Recovery & Resource Expo scheduled for October 5
RESERVE — St. John Parish is hosting a Hurricane Ida Recovery & Resource Expo on Wednesday, October 5th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.. in REGALA Gym. FEMA, SBA, RESTORE, Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, Entergy, Department of Insurance, Department of Health & Human Services, St. John Assessor’s Office, Louisiana Appleseed, Catholic Charities Disaster Management, Louisiana Spirit and more will be at this free event for St. John Parish residents.
wbrz.com
St. Tammany Correctional Center employee arrested for selling drugs to inmates
SLIDELL - A former St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center employee was fired and arrested Tuesday for sneaking drugs into the jail and selling them to inmates. According to the sheriff's office, 20-year-old Jason Allen Jr. had been working at the correctional center since February 2022. Deputies said when Allen was...
wbrz.com
Baker bus driver placed on leave claims school system withheld stipend from paycheck
BAKER - It has been a month since a group of bus drivers in Baker refused to go to work as part of a strike; protesting a payroll error that resulted in a large pay cut. All but one of those drivers has returned to work, but Keemichael Comena has been placed on leave ever since.
bizneworleans.com
Catholic Charities Announces New Director of Food for Seniors
NEW ORLEANS — Renée Davenport, a 34-year employee with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, has been promoted to director of the organization’s Food for Seniors program. This program is the sole agency of Louisiana’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides a monthly box of nutritional foods...
L'Observateur
Northbound (West) and Southbound (East) Luling (Hale Boggs) Bridge, St. Charles Parish — Roadwork (Bridge Inspection)
Start Cross Street: From ground level to the main span of the Luling Bridge. Recurrence: Right lane of the Hale Boggs Bridge will be closed for Bridge Inspection on Monday, Oct 3rd and Tuesday, Oct 4th, from 9 AM – 3 PM each day. Expect minor delays. Safety Reminder.
Louisiana Authorities Asking Public for Information on September 21 Shooting that Sent One Man to the Hospital
Louisiana Authorities Asking Public for Information on September 21 Shooting that Sent One Man to the Hospital. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced on September 26, 2022, that detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening in the Marydale neighborhood of Thibodaux, Louisiana. The gunfire injured one man. Deputies...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Tax Service Owner Pleads Guilty to Creating and Filing False Tax Returns
Louisiana Tax Service Owner Pleads Guilty to Creating and Filing False Tax Returns. Louisiana – On September 28, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that Lakeisha Grayer, age 41, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles to making and subscribing false tax returns.
L'Observateur
Justice Department Awards Over $250,000 in Grants to State of Louisiana
U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $253,191 collectively to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $28,412,...
L'Observateur
Fire Marshal: Please avoid any open burning during fire watch weather
This alert from the US National Weather Service New Orleans Louisiana is the result of a lack of rain, the drop in humidity that occurred overnight, and the expectation of increased winds due to the presence of #HurricaneIan in the Gulf. The local area is under a red flag warning...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Kenner (Kenner, LA)
Kenner Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash near the intersection of Williams Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard. The crash happened in the 2800 block of Williams Boulevard northbound at around 6:15 a.m.
L'Observateur
Federal agency sues Louisiana furniture seller for subjecting an African American employee to a hostile work environment
BATON ROUGE, La. – Affordable Rent-to-Own, LLC, doing business as Affordable Home. Furnishings, a furniture retailer and lessor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, violated federal law when it. subjected an African American manager-in-training to a hostile work environment and then discharged. him in retaliation when he reported it, the U.S....
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary. Can you help authorities in Louisiana identify this storage facility burglary suspect? Authorities in Louisiana are asking for help identifying a suspect in a storage facility burglary. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office disclosed on September 28, 2022, that...
UPDATE: 3-year-old who was taken without permission found safe and in good health
Estem reportedly damaged property in the home before the two left on foot.
‘Not going to allow distraction to slow it down’ - DOTD secretary looking to squash falsehoods surrounding I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is moving forward with a massive project that has been proposed since the 1990′s, the I-10 widening project. Officials with DOTD say the estimated $600 million cost of the project will be worth it in the long...
Inspector General: NOLA Sewerage & Water Board worker threatened meter maid on social media
The New Orleans Office of Inspector General says a Sewerage & Water Board employee posted threatening comments about a parking enforcement officer.
L'Observateur
Denham Springs Woman Pleads Guilty to Making and Subscribing False Tax Returns
United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that Lakeisha Grayer, age 41, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles to making and subscribing false tax returns. According to admissions made during her plea, Grayer owned and operated a tax preparation business, Genesis Tax...
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
L'Observateur
LDWF Agents Cite Four Men for Commercial Fishing Violations in Terrebonne Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited four subjects for alleged oyster fishing violations on Sept. 24 in Terrebonne Parish. Agents cited Jason Verdin, 27, Justin Verdin, 21, Scottie Hendon, 32, and Michael Smith, 32, for taking oysters during illegal hours. Agents also cited Jason Verdin for failing to fill out his logbook, failing to cull oysters in proper location, failing to possess a commercial fishing license, and taking commercial fish without a commercial gear license.
L'Observateur
2022 Andouille Pageant contestants compete for crown
RESERVE — Being able to see Louisiana through the eyes of a festival queen is an experience like no other. A new Miss and Teen Andouille will be crowned as the St. John the Baptist Parish Andouille Pageant makes its grand return at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at St. Peter Catholic School in Reserve.
