Wisconsin Badgers coach Greg Gard and his team returned to the court on Monday, marking UW’s first official practice for the 2022-23 college basketball season. UW, the reigning Big Ten regular season champs, enters the new season without many of the faces that helped bring that title to light. Gone are Johnny Davis (NBA), Brad Davison (Graduation), and the team’s top three reserves, most notably Chris Vogt.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO