Read full article on original website
Related
Plainsman
Brookings sweeps Huron in pair
HURON — Brookings emerged with a pair of wins against Huron’s seventh-grade football teams Monday. The Bobcats recorded a 44-0 win in the A-game. Brookings then edged the Tigers 14-12 in the B-game. Sean Janes had a rushing touchdown to open the scoring for Huron. The second came...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Freedom, Manitowoc post volleyball wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in High School Game Time girls volleyball took the stage. In North Eastern Conference action, Luxemburg-Casco beat Freedom 3-1, while Manitowoc beat Notre Dame 3-0 in Fox River Classic Conference play. Click the video for highlights.
wissports.net
Kwik Trip & Wisconsin Dairy Game of the Week Preview: Regis at Mondovi
We asked, you voted, and Regis at Mondovi has been selected as the Kwik Trip and Wisconsin Dairy Game of the Week for Week 7 of the high school football season. A total of 4,755 votes were cast, as this one received 1,898 of those votes. The Kwik Trip &...
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES BOYS SOCCER Stevens Point 2, Wausau West 0 STEVENS POINT - Ben Omernik and Andrew Falkavage both scored goals and Deacon Yang added an assist as the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wisconsin basketball begins practice for the 2022-23 season
Wisconsin Badgers coach Greg Gard and his team returned to the court on Monday, marking UW’s first official practice for the 2022-23 college basketball season. UW, the reigning Big Ten regular season champs, enters the new season without many of the faces that helped bring that title to light. Gone are Johnny Davis (NBA), Brad Davison (Graduation), and the team’s top three reserves, most notably Chris Vogt.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc boys best in Midwest
JANESVILLE — The Oconomowoc boys cross country team stood out in a crowd Saturday. The Raccoons netted 78 points to win the 84th annual Midwest Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course by 72 points over Gurnee (Ill.) Warren. At a glance: Up next. What: Middleton Invitational Boys Cross Country Meet.
Mayville, Springs lone undefeated teams in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh high school football rankings
Here are the Oshkosh Northwestern/Fond du Lac Reporter high school football rankings after Week 6. Teams are ranked "pound-for-pound" with each team's success in relation to enrollment size. 1. Mayville (6-0): Cardinals quarterback Adison Mittelstadt has 778 yards passing on 38 of 55 attempts with nine touchdowns and one interception....
Comments / 0