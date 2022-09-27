ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Plainsman

Brookings sweeps Huron in pair

HURON — Brookings emerged with a pair of wins against Huron’s seventh-grade football teams Monday. The Bobcats recorded a 44-0 win in the A-game. Brookings then edged the Tigers 14-12 in the B-game. Sean Janes had a rushing touchdown to open the scoring for Huron. The second came...
HURON, SD
Fox11online.com

HSGT: Freedom, Manitowoc post volleyball wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in High School Game Time girls volleyball took the stage. In North Eastern Conference action, Luxemburg-Casco beat Freedom 3-1, while Manitowoc beat Notre Dame 3-0 in Fox River Classic Conference play. Click the video for highlights.
FREEDOM, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin basketball begins practice for the 2022-23 season

Wisconsin Badgers coach Greg Gard and his team returned to the court on Monday, marking UW’s first official practice for the 2022-23 college basketball season. UW, the reigning Big Ten regular season champs, enters the new season without many of the faces that helped bring that title to light. Gone are Johnny Davis (NBA), Brad Davison (Graduation), and the team’s top three reserves, most notably Chris Vogt.
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc boys best in Midwest

JANESVILLE — The Oconomowoc boys cross country team stood out in a crowd Saturday. The Raccoons netted 78 points to win the 84th annual Midwest Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course by 72 points over Gurnee (Ill.) Warren. At a glance: Up next. What: Middleton Invitational Boys Cross Country Meet.
OCONOMOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy