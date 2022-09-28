Read full article on original website
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Come - O' - Round to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Tufts wins Learfield Directors’ Cup for the first time in program historyThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Sheldon Keefe drops truth bomb on Maple Leafs after crushing update on John Tavares’ injury
John Tavares will not be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs open their 2022-23 NHL season schedule against the Boston Bruins at home on Oct. 12. He will not even be there for several games beyond that, as he is expected to miss three weeks due to an upper-body (oblique) injury he suffered during last Saturday’s preseason game against the Ottawa Senators, as reported by Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.
Bruins Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting Boston’s Opening Night Lineup
We’re another week closer to Bruins hockey and we’re starting to see (some) players in game action. Boston is 1-1 through its first two preseason games, losing to the Philadelphia Flyers on the road and beating the New York Rangers at TD Garden. We’ve had a look at some veterans, newcomers and rookies and have watched players like A.J. Greer really make a case for a spot on the roster.
Bruins’ Jack Studnicka Took Jim Montgomery’s Message ‘To Heart’
Jack Studnicka has been trying to crack the Bruins roster for a few seasons now and hasn’t been able to find a groove at the NHL level. Much of that, of course, stems from not getting a legitimate shot in Boston, but could this season be different?. Studnicka looked...
Rangers Roundup: Back to work against Devils, PK units, Alexis Lafreniere, and more
The New York Rangers had the day off on Wednesday after splitting back to back exhibition games (technically 1-0-1). In the club’s first preseason game on Monday, they easily took down the New York Islanders by a 4-1 score. Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, K’Andre Miller, and Zac Jones were the goal scorers with Brennan Othmann notching two assists. Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand combined for the win.
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Sandin, Jarnkrok & Kerfoot
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at news from last night’s 3-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Included in the news is a rare display by head coach Sheldon Keefe of his frustration with his players at yesterday’s practice. Second, I’ll share the news that young defender Rasmus Sandin signed a two-year contract with the team earlier this morning.
Rangers’ Reunion with Vesey Would Be Perfect Motte Replacement
Much has changed since Jimmy Vesey’s celebrated arrival with the New York Rangers six years ago, the winger having spurned not one but two teams to make his way to Broadway as a highly sought-after free-agent prospect out of Harvard. Back then, it looked as if the Blueshirts had...
Golden Knights eye return to postseason under Bruce Cassidy
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One year after missing the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s existence, the Vegas Golden Knights are eyeing a return with their third coach in six seasons. Bruce Cassidy replaced Peter DeBoer after both were fired from their respective jobs after last season. Cassidy arrives from Boston, where he had a 245-108-46 record and led the Bruins to six straight playoff appearances. DeBoer was dismissed May 16 after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday
Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
Jimmy Vesey shines again in battle to make New York Rangers
Jimmy Vesey is making a strong case to turn his Professional Tryout (PTO) into a standard NHL contract. In two preseason games, the 29 year-old forward has 1 goal and 2 assists as he continues to separate himself from the pack of players fighting for one of the few open spots on the roster.
Flyers fall short in preseason tilt against Buffalo, 2-1
A 2-1 loss isn’t exactly ‘The Good Place,’ but it wasn’t all bad. It’s the preseason for everyone, right?. John Tortorella had another bird’s eye view of a young lineup assembled by Chuck Fletcher with Ian Laperriere as the bench boss. Some of the same chemistry reappeared from the 2-1 victory versus the Boston Bruins. Another line assembled by Fletcher worked, including James van Riemsdyk, Morgan Frost, and Travis Konecny.
New coach, old captain: Boston Bruins hoping for another run at Cup
BOSTON — For one day, they were all in the building: Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara, Tuukka Rask, and other members of the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup championship team. What Boston fans can expect to see on the ice this season will be much different. Marchand, the...
Devils Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 09.29.22
The New Jersey Devils are looking to earn their third consecutive preseason victory tonight when they travel across the river to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers. This is the first of a back-to-back, home-and-home series to wrap up the first week of exhibition games. New Jersey...
Rangers’ Kravtsov Offered Important Opportunity in Preseason
At this late stage of training camp, the New York Rangers have several line configurations taking shape. For now, winger Vitali Kravtsov is slotted in on the second line next to fellow Russian Artemi Panarin and centered by Vincent Trocheck. This is a golden opportunity for the young forward – who has yet to stay with the team – to make a real contribution.
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 28, the following roster transactions:. Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, Francois Brassard, Justin Brazeau, Brandon Bussi, Josiah Didier, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Georgii Merkulov, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, and Jacob Wilson will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.
Bruins Weekly: Beecher, Studnicka, Lysell & More
A new NHL season brings a new season of Boston Bruins Weekly for the 2022-23 season. In the first Bruins Weekly edition of the new year, we will reflect on the first week of training camp, how some of the prospects are faring, and more. Mixed Results for Beecher &...
