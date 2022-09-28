Read full article on original website
A new beginning for a historic church in Knox Co.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An old church just south of Knoxville was forced to close its doors during to the pandemic. It sat empty for nine months before a couple decided they wanted to buy the historic chapel and renovate it. Our Morning Reporter Brett Brooks has the story...
WATE
Mobile Food Distribution with Second Harvest Food Bank “Do My Job for a Day”.
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Second Harvest Food Bank takes us on another day of fulfilling one of the greatest needs in Knoxville, getting food on the table. We head out to Blount County to find the Mobile Food Distribution site set up for community members to drive through and get essential foods that they might not be able to buy at the moment.
brianhornback.com
How Long Has Julian Really Been on HPUD Board?
Last night I was emailed a document from 2007, with Kevin Julian’s signature as Secretary of HPUD. So if he was appointed in 2006 that makes him a Mayor Mike Ragsdale appointee, a Mayor Tim Burchett appointee and now appointed twice by Mayor Glenn Jacobs. I have already detailed...
WATE
Knoxville woman receives non-renewal notice after living in apartment for nearly a decade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crystal Vreux-Gerbier has lived at the Belvedere Avenue Apartments for the last nine and a half years, but earlier this month she was told she had 30 days to move out after receiving a non-renewal notice. “I was very surprised,” Vreux-Gerbier said. “I planned on...
Knoxville mom gets new apartment after unexpected non-renewal letter
A woman, who found herself unexpectedly in the market for a new apartment, is no longer searching.
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
WBIR
Registration for Angel Tree and Silver Bell programs open until Sept. 30
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Registration for two of the Salvation Army's biggest holiday programs will be open until Friday, September 30. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for children in need across the world, and the Silver Bell program functions in a similar way for seniors. Once a child or senior has been registered and accepted as an "angel," their Christmas wishlist is shared with donors in their community, usually on trees found in storefronts or other buildings.
insideofknoxville.com
Harvest Opens at 141 South Gay Street
I announced last April that Harvest planned a second location to be on Gay Street. Those plans came to fruition recently when Harvest opened at 141 South Gay Street. As I did last April, I spoke with Nama Hospitality (owners of a series of restaurants including Nama, Koyo, Harvest, and Wicked Chicken) Director of Operations, Josh James about the opening.
Water heater spills 400 gallons on Knoxville senior’s floor
For the last four months, a Knoxville senior has been trying to get repairmen to plug the leak in her new hot water heater.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area
Vol football players help decorate East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s courtyard for Halloween. One Bite Review made a surprise stop at Cruze Farm in Knoxville, spurring a highly watched review video resulting in promising publicity. Tennessee National Guard heading to Florida. Updated: 5 hours ago. Airmen from the 14th...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Detroit drug dealer nabbed in Knoxville
An alleged drug dealer who hails from Detroit, Mich., was busted in Knoxville this week with large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, authorities said Wednesday. David L. Jordan, 49, who has been living at a house on Keith Avenue, was taken into custody Tuesday by Knoxville police officers working...
insideofknoxville.com
River Breeze Event Center Offers Its Fall Line Up – With Shuttles From Downtown
River Breeze Event Center opened with its first concert just a couple of weeks ago and has announced a fall line-up, which Communications Director Carri Lombardi said is more-or-less a soft opening to work out details while preparing for an extensive line-up in 2023. They will deliberately limit ticket sales to about 3,000 this fall, with a capacity of 7,000 to 9,000 starting next spring.
Knoxville sober living program helping women beat addiction
New Beginnings is a structured, sober living program for women. Many of the women come from recovery court looking to turn their lives around.
Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day
The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
Truck carrying ‘a large amount of beer’ overturned in Knoxville
Crews are working to clean up after a tractor trailer turned over in Knoxville while "reportedly carrying a large amount of beer" according to police.
WATE
Knox PrideFest to kick off with 3 days of community events
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A celebration of East Tennessee’s LGBTQI+ community is happening later this week in Downtown Knoxville. Knox Pride organizers are calling the event “three days of equality, community, family and fun.”. In June, which is Pride Month, the organization confirmed that its annual PrideFest...
brianhornback.com
Builders, Developers, Realtors and Attorneys Take Note From Last Nights Knox County Commission Meeting
During the Knox County Commission meetings land use portion, a new way of doing developments happened. Mr. Randy Guignard had a development off Tazewell Pike. He spoke and talked about his proposed development and then a lady from Gibbs Planning Advocates spoke. Normally this is a confrontational back and forth....
Smith & Wesson investing $125 million to relocate headquarters to Maryville
Smith & Wesson, one of America's oldest and most popular gun manufacturers, will invest $125 million to relocate their headquarters from Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Community frustrated by closure of remote Monroe County road
CHEROKEE NATIONAL FOREST, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just days ago the Cherokee National Forest Forest Service closed North River Road in Monroe County to all traffic. In a Press Release sent to WVLT News, forest service officials site maintenance work as the reason for the closure and said it would be closed from August to January, should work be completed on schedule.
wvlt.tv
Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews responded to a housefire Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire, which was near Ogle Way and Rayfield lane, began around 4:15 a.m. The home’s resident was reportedly outside of the house when crews from the Sevier County, Seymour, Walden’s Creek, Northview-Kodak, and Sevier...
