Knoxville, TN

25newsnow.com

A new beginning for a historic church in Knox Co.

PEORIA (25 News Now) - An old church just south of Knoxville was forced to close its doors during to the pandemic. It sat empty for nine months before a couple decided they wanted to buy the historic chapel and renovate it. Our Morning Reporter Brett Brooks has the story...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
brianhornback.com

How Long Has Julian Really Been on HPUD Board?

Last night I was emailed a document from 2007, with Kevin Julian’s signature as Secretary of HPUD. So if he was appointed in 2006 that makes him a Mayor Mike Ragsdale appointee, a Mayor Tim Burchett appointee and now appointed twice by Mayor Glenn Jacobs. I have already detailed...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
WBIR

Registration for Angel Tree and Silver Bell programs open until Sept. 30

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Registration for two of the Salvation Army's biggest holiday programs will be open until Friday, September 30. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for children in need across the world, and the Silver Bell program functions in a similar way for seniors. Once a child or senior has been registered and accepted as an "angel," their Christmas wishlist is shared with donors in their community, usually on trees found in storefronts or other buildings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Harvest Opens at 141 South Gay Street

I announced last April that Harvest planned a second location to be on Gay Street. Those plans came to fruition recently when Harvest opened at 141 South Gay Street. As I did last April, I spoke with Nama Hospitality (owners of a series of restaurants including Nama, Koyo, Harvest, and Wicked Chicken) Director of Operations, Josh James about the opening.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area

Vol football players help decorate East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s courtyard for Halloween. One Bite Review made a surprise stop at Cruze Farm in Knoxville, spurring a highly watched review video resulting in promising publicity. Tennessee National Guard heading to Florida. Updated: 5 hours ago. Airmen from the 14th...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Detroit drug dealer nabbed in Knoxville

An alleged drug dealer who hails from Detroit, Mich., was busted in Knoxville this week with large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, authorities said Wednesday. David L. Jordan, 49, who has been living at a house on Keith Avenue, was taken into custody Tuesday by Knoxville police officers working...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

River Breeze Event Center Offers Its Fall Line Up – With Shuttles From Downtown

River Breeze Event Center opened with its first concert just a couple of weeks ago and has announced a fall line-up, which Communications Director Carri Lombardi said is more-or-less a soft opening to work out details while preparing for an extensive line-up in 2023. They will deliberately limit ticket sales to about 3,000 this fall, with a capacity of 7,000 to 9,000 starting next spring.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day

The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knox PrideFest to kick off with 3 days of community events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A celebration of East Tennessee’s LGBTQI+ community is happening later this week in Downtown Knoxville. Knox Pride organizers are calling the event “three days of equality, community, family and fun.”. In June, which is Pride Month, the organization confirmed that its annual PrideFest...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Community frustrated by closure of remote Monroe County road

CHEROKEE NATIONAL FOREST, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just days ago the Cherokee National Forest Forest Service closed North River Road in Monroe County to all traffic. In a Press Release sent to WVLT News, forest service officials site maintenance work as the reason for the closure and said it would be closed from August to January, should work be completed on schedule.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews responded to a housefire Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire, which was near Ogle Way and Rayfield lane, began around 4:15 a.m. The home’s resident was reportedly outside of the house when crews from the Sevier County, Seymour, Walden’s Creek, Northview-Kodak, and Sevier...
SEVIERVILLE, TN

