ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

India's Startup Market May Be Behind China's, But It Has ‘Tremendous Potential,' Says Facebook Co-Founder

India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

"This is against everything we stand for," Proton VPN exits India over new data law

The Swiss-based company behind Proton VPN have decided to shut off all its servers in India. This comes amid concerns over the new CERT-In regulations about to be enforced. Proton is only the last of the best VPN providers exiting the country to safeguard its customers' privacy. In June, we saw ExpressVPN's exit from India, Surfshark's pledge to remove its physical servers, Hide.me's announcement to pull the plug, together with NordVPN last joining the exiting group citing fears over freedom of speech.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netease Games#Sheep#Online Games#Beijing#Video Game#Netease#Bytedance#Wechat#Cnbc
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

U.S., South Korea Are Working to ‘Rectify the Problems' on EV Subsidies, South Korea Trade Minister Says

South Korean officials have established a "bilateral engagement channel" with U.S. counterparts to resolve issues stemming from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). South Korean officials claim the Act hurt Korean automakers by excluding them in its extended tax credit scheme for electric vehicles that only apply to cars assembled in America.
ECONOMY
The Hill

Time to follow Europe’s lead on social media regulation

How did harmful content and misinformation online get so bad — after so much time, money, and scores of people trying to limit the spread of inaccurate, violent, obscene, and harmful content?. For starters, the problem is much bigger than it used to be, and human-driven efforts cannot keep...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
China
POLITICO

Virtual reality's national security implications

When Pico, the VR subsidiary of ByteDance, the Chinese firm that owns TikTok, announced a new headset last week that the company said it has no immediate plans to launch it the United States. Why not?. Tech news website The Information reported that the company believes the cost and difficulty...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Vietnam to restrict which social media accounts can post news

The decision, according to Reuters, results from the government’s concerns over users mistaking social media accounts for authorized news outlets. While citizens might want the government to boot genuinely misleading information, the risk of more regulatory oversight is a loss of freedom by the people. Vietnam already has one of the world’s most restrictive internet governance regimes and was given an “internet freedom score” of 22 out of 100 by the pro-democracy nonprofit Freedom House. That makes its internet freedom worse than that of Russia (30/100) and Saudi Arabia (24/100).
INTERNET
morningbrew.com

New report finds Gen Z loves tech, gaming, snacks, and Shein

Kids these days are still obsessed with YouTube, even if they aren’t exclusively using it to binge 10 hours of Smosh videos. The video platform is Gen Z’s No. 1 brand, according to a new report from Morning Consult. Back in our day, we had to Ask Jeeves...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Apple Fires Executive After He Makes Crude Remark on TikTok

A longtime Apple executive involved with the company's procurement efforts has been fired following a crude comment he made to a popular TikTok interviewer earlier this month, according to a report by Bloomberg. The TikTok star, Daniel Mac, recorded himself approaching the Apple executive, Tony Blevins, who was driving an...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Zocdoc's Founder on the No. 1 Health-Care Consumer Problem That Never Changes

Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy