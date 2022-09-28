Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
India's Startup Market May Be Behind China's, But It Has ‘Tremendous Potential,' Says Facebook Co-Founder
India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Large Hong Kong IPOs Drop in Trading Debut: China EV Maker Leapmotor Plunges, Onewo Shares Dip
Shares of Onewo dropped from its offer price of 49.35 Hong Kong dollars ($6.29) per share in early trade, while Leapmotor's stock also fell compared to its offer price of 48 Hong Kong dollars per share. Onewo, a subsidiary of property developer China Vanke, raised 5.6 billion Hong Kong dollars...
"This is against everything we stand for," Proton VPN exits India over new data law
The Swiss-based company behind Proton VPN have decided to shut off all its servers in India. This comes amid concerns over the new CERT-In regulations about to be enforced. Proton is only the last of the best VPN providers exiting the country to safeguard its customers' privacy. In June, we saw ExpressVPN's exit from India, Surfshark's pledge to remove its physical servers, Hide.me's announcement to pull the plug, together with NordVPN last joining the exiting group citing fears over freedom of speech.
Fed up Indian lottery winner who scooped record £3m jackpot forced to go into hiding after being hounded for money by strangers
A classic rags-to-riches tale has turned sour for an Indian man who won big on his local lottery, as he has been so bombarded with demands for money from strangers that he regrets ever winning it at all. The rickshaw driver known as Anoop, from the southern state of Kerala,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
U.S., South Korea Are Working to ‘Rectify the Problems' on EV Subsidies, South Korea Trade Minister Says
South Korean officials have established a "bilateral engagement channel" with U.S. counterparts to resolve issues stemming from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). South Korean officials claim the Act hurt Korean automakers by excluding them in its extended tax credit scheme for electric vehicles that only apply to cars assembled in America.
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
Time to follow Europe’s lead on social media regulation
How did harmful content and misinformation online get so bad — after so much time, money, and scores of people trying to limit the spread of inaccurate, violent, obscene, and harmful content?. For starters, the problem is much bigger than it used to be, and human-driven efforts cannot keep...
Analysis-Genting aims to upend Macau casino landscape in bidding war
HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian group Genting has emerged as a strong contender to unseat an incumbent Macau casino operator for a new license, analysts and executives say, unleashing possibly the biggest shakeup in the world’s largest gambling hub in over two decades.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Foreign Secretary Cleverly Says UK's Strategic Shift to Indo-Pacific Is ‘Permanent'
The U.K. will be the first European country to join the CPTPP should it succeed in becoming a member. The foreign secretary pointed to "our commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity and freedom from economic coercion, and a shared belief in the value of democracy and open markets." China is...
TechCrunch
Amazon quietly picked up a cashierless store startup to stock its Amazon Go play in India
TechCrunch has learned that Amazon quietly picked up the founders of a cashierless store startup out of the south of India, hired at least 100 more people to bolster the effort and is still hiring more to build out the team even further. The hires have included support and software...
Ars Technica
Apps can pose bigger security, privacy threat based on where you download them
Google and Apple have removed hundreds of apps from their app stores at the request of governments around the world, creating regional disparities in access to mobile apps at a time when many economies are becoming increasingly dependent on them. The mobile phone giants have removed over 200 Chinese apps,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Google to Shut Down Gaming Service Stadia as CEO Pichai Continues Cost-Cutting Efforts
Google said it's shuttering the gaming service Stadia that it launched in 2019. The company said Stadia servers will be turned off Jan. 18, and most refunds should be completed by then. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said recently he wants to make the company 20% more efficient. Google is shuttering...
Apple removes Russian social network from App Store over UK sanctions
Apple has removed the app version of one of Russia's most prominent social networks from its App Store.
POLITICO
Virtual reality's national security implications
When Pico, the VR subsidiary of ByteDance, the Chinese firm that owns TikTok, announced a new headset last week that the company said it has no immediate plans to launch it the United States. Why not?. Tech news website The Information reported that the company believes the cost and difficulty...
TechCrunch
Vietnam to restrict which social media accounts can post news
The decision, according to Reuters, results from the government’s concerns over users mistaking social media accounts for authorized news outlets. While citizens might want the government to boot genuinely misleading information, the risk of more regulatory oversight is a loss of freedom by the people. Vietnam already has one of the world’s most restrictive internet governance regimes and was given an “internet freedom score” of 22 out of 100 by the pro-democracy nonprofit Freedom House. That makes its internet freedom worse than that of Russia (30/100) and Saudi Arabia (24/100).
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jack Dorsey Tried to Get Elon Musk on Twitter's Board But Directors Were Too ‘Risk Averse,' Texts Reveal
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey wanted Elon Musk on the board of the social media company, but felt the rest of its members were too "risk averse," a new court filing revealed on Thursday. Dorsey told Musk his power was limited because "I only had one vote, and 3% of...
morningbrew.com
New report finds Gen Z loves tech, gaming, snacks, and Shein
Kids these days are still obsessed with YouTube, even if they aren’t exclusively using it to binge 10 hours of Smosh videos. The video platform is Gen Z’s No. 1 brand, according to a new report from Morning Consult. Back in our day, we had to Ask Jeeves...
CNET
Apple Fires Executive After He Makes Crude Remark on TikTok
A longtime Apple executive involved with the company's procurement efforts has been fired following a crude comment he made to a popular TikTok interviewer earlier this month, according to a report by Bloomberg. The TikTok star, Daniel Mac, recorded himself approaching the Apple executive, Tony Blevins, who was driving an...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Zocdoc's Founder on the No. 1 Health-Care Consumer Problem That Never Changes
Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Disney Names Alisa Bowen President of Disney+ as It Prepares to Launch Ad Tier
Alisa Bowen has been tapped to take on the top mantle of the Disney+ subscription service. She is expected to lead Disney+'s launch of its ad-supported tier as well as the promotion of the service and its slate of content. The Walt Disney Company has named its Alisa Bowen president...
