ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L'Observateur

Baker named Officer of the 2nd Quarter

LAPLACE — Captain Conrad Baker of the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office has been named officer of the second quarter for demonstrating outstanding dedication, vigilance and teamwork, excelling in overall job performance, Sheriff Mike Tregre announced. As Assistant Commander of Technology, Captain Baker has many duties. He is...
LAPLACE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana DOTD reminds political candidates about Title-18 Louisiana Election Code

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–With election season just around the corner the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development would like to remind candidates about Title 18-The Louisiana Election Code. Revised Statute Title 18-Louisiana Election Code states political campaign signs shall not be erected, displayed or posted on any publicly owner property or right of way or on […]
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Laplace, LA
Laplace, LA
Elections
Local
Louisiana Government
Laplace, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
L'Observateur

Gov. Edwards Announces the State has Signed a $600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development establishing a $600 million line of credit for recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Already, the state has offered nearly $16 million in grant awards to 193 qualified homeowners through the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Youth Empowerment#K12#District 11 School Board#Laplace Renita Graber#Southern University
L'Observateur

2022 Andouille Pageant contestants compete for crown

RESERVE — Being able to see Louisiana through the eyes of a festival queen is an experience like no other. A new Miss and Teen Andouille will be crowned as the St. John the Baptist Parish Andouille Pageant makes its grand return at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at St. Peter Catholic School in Reserve.
RESERVE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
bizneworleans.com

Catholic Charities Announces New Director of Food for Seniors

NEW ORLEANS — Renée Davenport, a 34-year employee with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, has been promoted to director of the organization’s Food for Seniors program. This program is the sole agency of Louisiana’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides a monthly box of nutritional foods...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Greenfield announces regional vendor summit

WALLACE — Greenfield Louisiana, in partnership with construction contractor Weitz, are encouraging the local community to register for their October vendors and contractors Summit by September 30, 2022. Registration details are available at GreenfieldLA.com/Summit. Women-owned, minority-owned, veteran owned business enterprises and other disadvantaged businesses are encouraged to register, as...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

St. Charles Parish Parks & Rec basketball registration now open

HAHNVILLE, La. – The St. Charles Parish Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce registration for the winter basketball season is open through October 17. Basketball is offered to boys and girls ages 5-15 for a fee of $45. The season will run from December – February, and the official schedule will be released after registration concludes.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 9/19 to 9/23

During the week of September 19 – September 23, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Darius White, 1940 Hill St. Alexandria, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Theft...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Justice Department Awards Over $250,000 in Grants to State of Louisiana

U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $253,191 collectively to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $28,412,...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy