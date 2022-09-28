Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana Superintendent of Education speaks at Republican Women of Bossier meeting
On Tuesday, September 27, the The Republican Women of Bossier hosted Louisiana Superintendent of Education, Dr. Cade Brumley, as the speaker for their monthly meeting. The club asked Dr. Brumley to discuss matters regarding the state of education in Louisiana. In his opening remarks, Dr. Brumley discussed 2022 LEAP scores...
Baker named Officer of the 2nd Quarter
LAPLACE — Captain Conrad Baker of the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office has been named officer of the second quarter for demonstrating outstanding dedication, vigilance and teamwork, excelling in overall job performance, Sheriff Mike Tregre announced. As Assistant Commander of Technology, Captain Baker has many duties. He is...
St. Helena police jury president announces resignation due to medical issues
St. Helena Parish's policy jury president announced his resignation from his position Tuesday night, citing medical issues. President Frank Johnson, of Pine Grove, announced his resignation at the end of the police jury meeting Tuesday night following a brief executive session regarding "administrative changes" to the police jury. Johnson wrote...
Louisiana DOTD reminds political candidates about Title-18 Louisiana Election Code
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–With election season just around the corner the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development would like to remind candidates about Title 18-The Louisiana Election Code. Revised Statute Title 18-Louisiana Election Code states political campaign signs shall not be erected, displayed or posted on any publicly owner property or right of way or on […]
Gov. Edwards Announces the State has Signed a $600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta
BATON ROUGE, La. — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development establishing a $600 million line of credit for recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Already, the state has offered nearly $16 million in grant awards to 193 qualified homeowners through the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program.
Louisiana Attorney General sidesteps Lakefront Management Authority open meetings complaint
The Attorney General’s Office has washed its hands of complaints made by lawyers for a state agency overseeing lakefront property in New Orleans, declining to weigh in on whether a private meeting of the agency's board members where they allegedly plotted to oust the executive director violated the law.
DOTD encourages candidates to be mindful of guidelines when posting campaign signs
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development would like to remind candidates that as they conduct their campaign for public office, please keep the following in mind:. 1. It is against Louisiana Law to place signs within the right of way of a state highway.
Louisiana to consider mandatory summer school in hopes of improving literacy rates
Changes could come to public school systems across the state. Education leaders say they are taking a direct approach on the literacy crisis
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
2022 Andouille Pageant contestants compete for crown
RESERVE — Being able to see Louisiana through the eyes of a festival queen is an experience like no other. A new Miss and Teen Andouille will be crowned as the St. John the Baptist Parish Andouille Pageant makes its grand return at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at St. Peter Catholic School in Reserve.
Audit: Louisiana Department of Insurance could do more to improve handling of claims complaints
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Department of Insurance could do more to improve claims handling, though the department is complying with the law to ensure companies are handling claims in a fair and timely manner, according to a Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack...
Our Views: A barrage of lawsuits seeks to block a project good for St. James Parish
The good news is that appeals are likely to be successful after a Baton Rouge district judge blocked 14 air permits for a multibillion-dollar expansion of petrochemical manufacturing in Louisiana. The bad news is that literally years of litigation, often bankrolled by national environmental groups, is targeting not only the...
Catholic Charities Announces New Director of Food for Seniors
NEW ORLEANS — Renée Davenport, a 34-year employee with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, has been promoted to director of the organization’s Food for Seniors program. This program is the sole agency of Louisiana’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides a monthly box of nutritional foods...
Louisiana Tax Service Owner Pleads Guilty to Creating and Filing False Tax Returns
Louisiana Tax Service Owner Pleads Guilty to Creating and Filing False Tax Returns. Louisiana – On September 28, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that Lakeisha Grayer, age 41, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles to making and subscribing false tax returns.
Letters: Why is Louisiana turning its back on proven reforms to reduce recidivism?
I was impressed by the observations of Edward S. Shihadeh, LSU professor of criminology and sociology, in his piece, “Don’t Let Criminal Justice Reform Be COVID Casualty.”. Shihadeh provides crisp historical analysis of crime waves and effective criminal justice methods to address these problems. He notes the links...
Greenfield announces regional vendor summit
WALLACE — Greenfield Louisiana, in partnership with construction contractor Weitz, are encouraging the local community to register for their October vendors and contractors Summit by September 30, 2022. Registration details are available at GreenfieldLA.com/Summit. Women-owned, minority-owned, veteran owned business enterprises and other disadvantaged businesses are encouraged to register, as...
St. Charles Parish Parks & Rec basketball registration now open
HAHNVILLE, La. – The St. Charles Parish Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce registration for the winter basketball season is open through October 17. Basketball is offered to boys and girls ages 5-15 for a fee of $45. The season will run from December – February, and the official schedule will be released after registration concludes.
Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 9/19 to 9/23
During the week of September 19 – September 23, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Darius White, 1940 Hill St. Alexandria, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Theft...
Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in East Baton Rouge Parish
Baker – On September 29, 2022, shortly after 8:00 am, Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation was requested by the United States Marshals Service to investigate a shooting incident involving members of the fugitive task force. The shooting occurred in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Justice Department Awards Over $250,000 in Grants to State of Louisiana
U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $253,191 collectively to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $28,412,...
