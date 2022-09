The City of North Miami Beach Division of Emergency Management continues to monitor Hurricane Ian located 240 miles SE of the western tip of Cuba and 499 miles south of Naples, Florida. Hurricane Ian is now a Category 3 and is forecast to strengthen as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico today. Any further eastward shifts in the track of Hurricane Ian could bring increasingly hazardous conditions closer to South Florida.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO