Luling, LA

L'Observateur

2022 Andouille Pageant contestants compete for crown

RESERVE — Being able to see Louisiana through the eyes of a festival queen is an experience like no other. A new Miss and Teen Andouille will be crowned as the St. John the Baptist Parish Andouille Pageant makes its grand return at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at St. Peter Catholic School in Reserve.
RESERVE, LA
bizneworleans.com

Ochsner Health Receives Gift to Build State-of-the-Art Neuroscience Center

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Ochsner Health has received a gift that will establish its state-of-the art, freestanding neuroscience center to be built on Jefferson Highway near Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans. Once complete, the 132,000-square-foot center will be a comprehensive destination of neurological care for patients that will include an innovation center, integrative and aquatic therapies, and a neurological rehabilitation center. The donation of an undisclosed amount comes from long-time Ochsner supporters Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick. Hospital officials hope to break ground on the project in early 2023 and to be finished by 2025.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Terry Michael Vicknair

We, the family of Terry Michael Vicknair, are sad to announce his passing on March 13, 2022. Terry was born on October 12, 1947 to John and Anna Rose Vicknair of Reserve, Louisiana. After graduating from Leon Godchaux High School, class of 1965, Terry went into the United States Navy where he served on the USS Forrestal during the Vietnam War. After returning from war, he lived in multiple states but finally resided in St. Albans, Vermont where he spent many of his years.
RESERVE, LA
L'Observateur

ESJ Alumni Reunion Tailgate returns after 2-year hiatus

RESERVE — East St. John graduates at least 300 seniors a year, creating a large network of alumni who have the collective power to make a difference. All it takes is a village mindset, according to Demetria Robinson Carter of the ESJ Alumni Association. “It takes a village to...
RESERVE, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Luling, LA
bizneworleans.com

B2B Event for BIPOC Cannabis Professionals Returns to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Black CannaBusiness Conference has announced the third annual Black CannaBusiness Expo & Conference will take place Nov. 3-5 at the Morial Convention Center. The conference and expo will feature keynote addresses, workshops and breakout sessions. More than 40 speakers will talk about the state of BIPOC cannabis business, from social equity and policy to capital funding and cultivation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Hurricane Ida Recovery & Resource Expo scheduled for October 5

RESERVE — St. John Parish is hosting a Hurricane Ida Recovery & Resource Expo on Wednesday, October 5th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.. in REGALA Gym. FEMA, SBA, RESTORE, Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, Entergy, Department of Insurance, Department of Health & Human Services, St. John Assessor’s Office, Louisiana Appleseed, Catholic Charities Disaster Management, Louisiana Spirit and more will be at this free event for St. John Parish residents.
RESERVE, LA
Person
Dima Ghawi
whereyat.com

The 50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show

From Oct 14-16, 2022 (10 am - 6 pm Fri and Sat; 10 am - 4 pm Sun) The Gem & Mineral Society of Louisiana will be presenting their 50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show. The New Orleans Gem and Mineral Society is a 501c3, which means your donations are taxable. The Society are members of the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies and South Central Federation of the Mineralogical Societies. The Society's mission statement states: The Gem & Mineral Society of Louisiana, at New Orleans, is dedicated to the advancement and sharing of knowledge in the fields of Geology, Mineralogy, Lapidary, and Paleontology. The event will be held at the John A. Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana. Admission rates range from: adults $6, students/military/members $3, Scouts in uniforms and children under 12 get in free.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

WDSU reporter Heath Allen announces retirement

NEW ORLEANS — After 28 years at WDSU-TV, reporter Heath Allen will retire on September 30th, 2022. Allen started at WDSU in 1994. During his tenure, he has been an assignment editor, an anchor, and the news director before ultimately becoming a reporter on WDSU News This Morning. “There...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
violetskyadventures.com

Browse this Outdoor Nighttime Street Bazaar Filled with Local Art

Stroll under the sparkling string lights and shop local vendors artistic creations. Only open at night, this outdoor street bazaar on Frenchmen Street turns out some unique artwork, jewelry and local photography. Conveniently located in the midst of the bustling nightlife of Frenchmen, the market boasts a variety of vendors from all over the city who come to show off their fabulous creations!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Society
L'Observateur

Wallace man surprised with long-awaited street naming

WALLACE — When Prescott “Dool” Bailey arrived at the September 13 Parish Council meeting in Edgard, the last thing he expected to see his family waiting for him with a surprise that was decades in the making. The Parish Council unanimously passed Ordinance #22-33, allowing the private...
EDGARD, LA
bizneworleans.com

Breeze Offers $39 One-Way Flights to 5 Destinations

NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways, the new low-fare airline created by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has announced a fall fare sale to five destinations from New Orleans with fares starting at $39 one way. Flights must be purchased by Oct. 3, 2022, for travel from Nov. 1, 2022, through Feb. 14, 2023. See below for more fine print.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Federal agency sues Louisiana furniture seller for subjecting an African American employee to a hostile work environment

BATON ROUGE, La. – Affordable Rent-to-Own, LLC, doing business as Affordable Home. Furnishings, a furniture retailer and lessor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, violated federal law when it. subjected an African American manager-in-training to a hostile work environment and then discharged. him in retaliation when he reported it, the U.S....
BATON ROUGE, LA

