kymkemp.com
[UPDATED] Broadway Fire Estimated to Have Caused Total Destruction of Building and Equipment–$750,000 Loss
At 9:34 P.M. Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and four duty chiefs were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a vacant commercial building on the 3500 block of Broadway road. The first responding engine 8112 reported seeing heavy smoke from the roof of the structure. A commercial second alarm was requested and four mutual aid units responded with one Arcata unit going to the scene, they were staged then later released from scene. Loleta, Somoa, and Blue Lake provided station coverage.
kymkemp.com
Bubble Buddies: A Mobile Grooming Salon Opens in Humboldt
Local resident and business owner, Ember Lasbury, is pleased to announce the grand opening of Humboldt’s new luxury mobile grooming salon, Bubble Buddies. A week long grand opening celebration will begin October 1st with the first 20 customers receiving 5% off full service appointments for a year. All pet grooming appointments booked during the grand opening will be enter to win a variety of prizes, according to the release.
lostcoastoutpost.com
It Smells Quite Bad in Eureka Today
If you’ve driven through downtown Eureka this morning you’ve undoubtedly smelled it. The stink. It very much stinks down here. On a tip, LoCO called up Humboldt Bay Fire to see if they might have gotten wind of what’s smelly. Battalion Chief Michael Landry told us his department was called out earlier this morning by someone worried there might be a gas leak. But if you’ve smelled the smell, you know that ain’t gas.
kymkemp.com
Dennis Lee Cullins: June 12th, 1956 – September 29th, 1987
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Please be courteous in your responses–comments in the announcement section are moderated more...
krcrtv.com
Eureka homeless encampment evicted; volunteers start to clean 'hazardous' site
EUREKA, Calif. — On Saturday, roughly 30 camps were evicted from what has grown into one of the larger homelessness encampments in Eureka. Other organizations were also at the site over the weekend, helping to clean up all of the waste that accumulated there. "It's very hazardous in there,"...
kymkemp.com
Motorcyclist Hemorrhaging From the Head After Crash in South Eureka
A motorcyclist is hemorrhaging from the head after a crash in South Eureka in the 5400 block of Meyers Avenue about 12:05 a.m. The motorcyclist was still down in the road as of 12:15 a.m. when an officer arrived at the incident. The CHP is reporting this is a major...
kymkemp.com
Shelly ‘Loves a Gentle Head Scratch’
From the Humboldt County Animal Shelter and 24Petconnect:. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Shelly. I am a spayed female, tortie Domestic Shorthair. Age: The shelter staff think I am about 4 years old. More Info: I have been at the shelter since Jul...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Resident Arrested on Suspicion of Fentanyl Sales
On September 28th, 2022, Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) Agents made a traffic stop on Jonathan King (46 old from Eureka) in the area of Central St. and Harris Ave. in Eureka. King was on multiple counts of probation with a search clause for previous drug arrests. Agents conducted...
kymkemp.com
Second Saturday Family Arts Day at the MGMA on October 8th
This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. The Humboldt Arts Council is hosting Second Saturday Family Arts Day at the MGMA on Saturday, October 8th at 2:00! This monthly event is always FREE! Families are invited to participate together in this monthly art-making workshop that complements current exhibitions at the Museum. These workshops are geared toward intergenerational learning and creating in a museum setting. Discover the MGMA through fun, educational activities for kids and families!
kymkemp.com
Linus is a ‘Handsome and Unique-Looking Boy with a Big Personality’
From the Humboldt County Animal Shelter and 24Petconnect:. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Linus. I am a neutered male, white and black Domestic Shorthair. Age: The shelter staff think I am about 3 years old. More Info: I have been at the shelter...
thelumberjack.org
Restaurant Review: Curry Leaf’s expansive options transport customers across the world plate by plate
Get out your wallets, folks, this is not your average Asian eatery. Curry Leaf: Asian Fusion and Sake Bar opened earlier this month in Eureka, making its place as the only restaurant in Humboldt county to serve Malaysian, Indian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai food, and more, all under one roof.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Sheriff William Honsal Offered Deputies a $40 Dutch Bros Gift Card to Find Supervisor Mike Wilson’s Stolen Vehicle
Earlier this month, Supervisor Mike Wilson woke to find his car had been stolen from outside his Arcata home. He called the Arcata Police Department. He posted something on Facebook. And he texted Sheriff William Honsal. This happened over the weekend of Sept. 10-11. The following Monday, just after noon,...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Teen Court Hosting Jury Trainings for Grades 8-12
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Teen Court:. Humboldt County Teen Court (a program of the Boys & Girls Club) is hosting a training for new teen volunteers in grades 8-12th on Thursday, October 27th and November 10th from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club Admin Offices, 939 Harris Street, Eureka, CA 95503. Free. Email, call or text to reserve a spot.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Speedy Motorcyclist Arrested in SoHum After Crashing and Attempting to Flee Into the Brush, Says HCSO
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 25, 2022, at about 9:57 p.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the area of U.S. Highway 101 near Garberville observed two motorcycles, one without a rear license plate, traveling in excess of 90 miles per hour.
kymkemp.com
Fortuna’s 37th Annual Apple Harvest Festival Held on October 1st
Press release from the Fortuna Chamber of Commerce:. One of Fortuna’s signature events, the 37th annual Apple Harvest Festival, will be held on Saturday, October 1, with activities for the whole family. Apple Harvest Festival activities begin at 9:00 am with the Downtown Street Fair. Stroll down Main Street,...
kymkemp.com
Friends of the Arcata Marsh Hosting Five Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary Tours in October
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, October 1. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
North Coast Journal
New Schneider Permit Problems Prompt Query Into Planning Staff's Handling of Project
Amid revelations last week that local developer Travis Schneider’s family home is twice the permitted size, it was also discovered that Schneider brought in 10 times the amount of fill dirt allowable for the project under its coastal development permit, county Planning Director John Ford confirmed to the Journal.
kymkemp.com
1 Death, 3 New Hospitalizations, 105 New Cases
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 70s. Three news hospitalizations were also reported including a resident in their 40s and two in their 50s. An additional 74 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 31 new probable cases for the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: JoAnn Alma Vollenweider, 1934-2022
Mom was born to Jon Arthur (Jake) Jacobson and Ethel Elizabeth (Nelson) Jacobson in Eureka on March 31, 1934. She was the third daughter of four children. Her siblings were Doris Jane Jacobson, Nancy (Hilfiker) Jacobson, and Fred Jacobson. Though born in Eureka, Mom had described her young life as...
kymkemp.com
Jane Is Still Waiting to be Adopted
We really thought Jane would have been adopted this week after her appearance at last weekend’s adoption event. Jane is an 8-month-old female who is very affectionate with people and dogs alike. At last weekend’s adoption event Jane was a good sport about wearing a flower tiara and really enjoyed being held and snuggled by her volunteer friend Becky! She would be happy to be a big lap dog but also understands that not everyone will want a 58-pound dog in their lap. Jane does well on the leash and loves the chance to walk with other dogs. She even wanted to try picking blackberries when her dog buddy Ted demonstrated how it was done! Jane has also enjoyed the wading pool at the shelter and always seems willing to try something new. Jane’s easy-going nature and love of being part of the action makes her a great candidate for joining a family. If you’re looking for a sweet and playful dog to complete your household, Jane is the girl for you.
