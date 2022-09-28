Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
Sean Manaea: To the Los Angeles Dodgers he’s a pitching pinata
Has any team ever abused a pitcher as badly as the Los Angeles Dodgers have abused Sean Manaea?. Statistically, this has been far and away the worst season of Manaea’s seven-year major league career. His 5.23 ERA is three-quarters of a point higher than his previous worst and a point and a half higher than his career average through 2021.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Craig Kimbrel Walks In Game-Winning Run In Dodgers’ Extra-Innings Loss To Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers worked Blake Snell’s pitch count and had several opportunities throughout the night but couldn’t cash in on enough situations along with not playing the cleanest game on defense in a 4-3 walk-off loss to the San Diego Padres in the 10th inning. Snell routinely...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series
Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
numberfire.com
Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
FOX Sports
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
Yardbarker
Mike Trout goes deep as Angels down Athletics
Mike Trout and Taylor Ward homered and Michael Lorenzen threw five effective innings to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-1 victory over the Oakland A's on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif. Trout's homer leading off the fourth inning, his 38th of the season, sparked a three-run rally in...
FOX Sports
Athletics aim to end 3-game losing streak, take on the Angels
Oakland Athletics (56-99, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (69-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-12, 4.11 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (14-8, 2.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 203 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -252, Athletics +208; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Jerar Encarnacion sitting for Miami Tuesday
The Miami Marlins did not include Jerar Encarnacion in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Encarnacion will sit out Tuesday's game as Brian Anderson takes over for him in right field, and Garrett Cooper starts at designated hitter and hits fourth. Encarnacion has made 81 plate...
dodgerblue.com
Miguel Vargas Named Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player Of The Year By Baseball America
Miguel Vargas was named the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Vargas began the year with Triple-A Oklahoma City and represented the organization in the 2022 Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. He was coming off a breakout 2021 campaign that saw him earn Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year honors.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Pitching After Brusdar Graterol In Series Finale Against Padres
Andrew Heaney has been part of the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation for the entirety of the 2022 season but could be in line for a role change come the playoffs. Although it was Tyler Anderson who formed a tandem with Gonsolin during the first month of the season, the expectation is Heaney could shift to a bullpen role. That possibility appeared more likely when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Anderson earned a spot in the postseason rotation.
