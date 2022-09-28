Andrew Heaney has been part of the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation for the entirety of the 2022 season but could be in line for a role change come the playoffs. Although it was Tyler Anderson who formed a tandem with Gonsolin during the first month of the season, the expectation is Heaney could shift to a bullpen role. That possibility appeared more likely when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Anderson earned a spot in the postseason rotation.

