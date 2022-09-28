Read full article on original website
San Jose Sharks', Nashville Predators' Russian players a go for Prague
Russian NHL players from the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators will be permitted to play games in Prague, despite the Czech government having previously said they weren't welcome there due to the war in Ukraine. Nashville and San Jose are set to play regular-season games Oct. 7 and 8...
Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday
Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 9/27/2022
The St. Louis Blues are off to a hot start in the 2022-23 preseason. After defeating the Dallas Stars last night, 4-0, the team is now 2-0. Tonight, they’ll be traveling northeast to the United Center to face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 PM. The team has a...
Golden Knights eye return to postseason under Bruce Cassidy
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One year after missing the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s existence, the Vegas Golden Knights are eyeing a return with their third coach in six seasons. Bruce Cassidy replaced Peter DeBoer after both were fired from their respective jobs after last season. Cassidy arrives from Boston, where he had a 245-108-46 record and led the Bruins to six straight playoff appearances. DeBoer was dismissed May 16 after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde still laughing about handsome ranking
Derek Lalonde is still laughing about the ranking that placed his looks near the top among NHL coaches. There's a lot for Lalonde to do in his role as first-year head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, and it's nice to have something lighthearted to break up the workload. Lalonde finished his Wednesday...
3 Game Essentials | Seattle at Vancouver
Going into the third preseason game, the focus on systems and chemistry is deepening as training camp progresses. Early in training camp, players are just getting to know one another, how each plays, and the beginnings of the Kraken's team identity. In the first two preseason games, head coach Dave Hakstol just wanted to see "basic structure." But, as time together goes on, there's an increased emphasis on systems for the upcoming season. What to watch for against the Canucks?
NHL fines Penguins D Jeff Petry $5K for roughing
The NHL fined Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry $5,000 on Wednesday for roughing Detroit Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren. The amount is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. The incident occurred at the 5:50 mark of the second period during Detroit's 6-2 victory over Pittsburgh in Tuesday's preseason...
Blue Jackets down Sabres in preseason action
Bemstrom, Marchenko, Voracek, Meyer score in victory at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets earned a 4-1 win Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena in preseason action. Game in a Paragraph. In the team's third preseason game of eight, Columbus came out hot and led by two after...
New York Rangers preseason lineup versus Bruins debuts Vincent Trocheck
After a nice win to start the preseason over the rival Islanders, the New York Rangers will head to Boston to take on the Bruins. Game and broadcast information listed below in bold and italics. DATE VS. BROADCAST INFO RESULT. Monday, Sept. 26 (7:00 PM) NYI MSG, MSGSN, NHLN, ESPN...
Rapid Recap: Golden Knights 7, Avalanche 1
The Avalanche dropped a 7-1 result to Vegas in preseason on Wednesday night. The Colorado Avalanche continued their preseason schedule as they suffered a 7-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena. For the Avalanche, Alex Beaucage scored. Alexandar Georgiev made 12 saves on 18...
Columbus continues preseason with game at St. Louis
Blue Jackets look to keep win streak going against the Blues. Fresh off a win Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets continue the preseason Thursday night with an 8 p.m. (ET) game at St. Louis. The game -- the fourth of eight preseason contests for the team --...
Canucks’ Injuries Create Opportunities for Klimovich & Karlsson
Unfortunately, the words preseason and training camp always seem to go hand in hand with the word injury. The Vancouver Canucks know this all too well as they have had to deal with them every preseason, especially when it comes to Brock Boeser. When the puck drops against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 12, he will not be in the lineup for the second-straight season opener, this time after suffering an injury to his hand in Whistler. In fact, it was significant enough to require surgery and a rehab period of 3-4 weeks.
North Pole’s Pheonix Copley crushes his preseason debut with the NHL’s LA Kings
Barring injury to either or both of the Los Angeles Kings’ projected goaltending tandem, North Pole’s Pheonix Copley is likely ticketed to the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate. Monday, on a night when one of those projected starters, Cal Petersen, left a preseason game...
Caps Continue Preseason in Philly
Washington takes to the road on Wednesday night for the first of three straight preseason road tilts, against the Flyers in Philadelphia. The Caps opened up their exhibition six-pack on Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena. Following Sunday's game with the...
