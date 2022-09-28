MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge is inviting you to celebrate their 75th anniversary. To celebrate seven and a half decades since the establishment of the Refuge, there will be a “birthday celebration” on October 8, at the new Refuge Headquarters in Marion, Ill. There will be a highlight of the refuges’ history, as well as an update on the construction of the new visitor center.

MARION, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO