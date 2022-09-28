Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
78th annual Cotton Carnival parade Oct. 1
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 78th Annual Cotton Carnival Parade will be held on Saturday, October 1. According to the Sikeston Regional Chamber, the theme this year is “A Salute to the American Legion.”. The float line-up will be on Pine Street and the Field House. The parade will...
KFVS12
'No Burn Advisory' issued for Cape Girardeau Co.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS IS GETTING OVER A MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP BOOST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. A Gunshot victims is reportedly in stable but critical condition after a late night shooting in Poplar Bluff. Low river levels in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 37 minutes ago. |. Dry conditions in the Heartland have the Mississippi...
KFVS12
Low river levels in Cape Girardeau
A Florida couple is making use of their time while stranded in the bootheel. They are collecting items for those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. A Gunshot victims is reportedly in stable but critical condition after a late night shooting in Poplar Bluff. Delta Regional Authority Grant. Updated: 2...
KFVS12
Scott City Green Day
BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. Reaction to Bloomfield semi truck explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. INVESTIGATORS IN...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza to be held in November
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri announced the 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza is set to take place in November in Cape Girardeau. It is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center.
mymoinfo.com
Bollinger County Fall Festival This Weekend
Fall festival vintage badge with forest autumn colorful leaves arrangement. (Marble Hill) The Bollinger County Fall Festival starts up Thursday and runs through Saturday. Amy Hurst is the board president…. They hold a huge chicken and dumpling and kettle beef dinner starting at 11:30 Saturday at the community center in...
KFVS12
The "Bubble" temporarily closed in Cape Girardeau
A LOCAL WOMAN IS LIVING OUT HER LATE HUSBAND'S DREAM OF RUNNING A HOT DOG CART. The renovations for the Robert Cherry Civic center in Paducah are on hold following this crash this morning. Co-responder program brings behavioral health help into the field. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A new...
KFVS12
Jackson Marching Band Festival Parade to be held Oct. 4.
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - For the past 78 years, the Jackson Marching Band has been entertaining those in Jackson, Missouri, with an annual Festival Parade. On Tuesday, October 4, The Jackson Marching Band Festival Parade will roll through uptown Jackson. Beginning at 4 p.m., a dozen marching bands from all over southeast Missouri will lead the way before the Jackson Marching Chiefs wrap up the show in their hometown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
City of Chester announces Fall Festival for Popeye the Sailorman
CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) - Popeye and his friends invite you to enjoy a fun-filled weekend of events planned for October 14-16, in Chester, Ill. Themed around the almost century old spinach-loving sailor and his many friends, the upcoming Fall Festival will include “Sea Hag’s Street Market,” “Poopdeck Pappy’s Pumpkin Street” and “Swee’ Pea’s Kid Zone”, as well as pumpkin carving contests and live music.
KFVS12
Reaction to Bloomfield semi truck explosion
BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. Scott City Green Day. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On most Friday nights,...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau deputy manager being considered for position in Tenn.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The deputy city manager is being considered for a position in Collierville, Tennessee. According to a news release from the Town of Collierville, during a special meeting on Wednesday, October 5, the board of mayor and alderman will consider Molly Mehner for town administrator. Mehner...
KFVS12
SIU’s “Little Grassy Get Down Festival” debuts Oct. 7-9
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University is holding a family friendly festival on the weekend of October 7-9. “Little Grassy Get Down” is making its debut at SIU Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center. The event will be filled with music, activities and fun for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police use new tool to assess 911 calls remotely
BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. Scott City Green Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. On most Friday nights,...
KFVS12
Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge celebrating its 75th anniversary
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge is inviting you to celebrate their 75th anniversary. To celebrate seven and a half decades since the establishment of the Refuge, there will be a “birthday celebration” on October 8, at the new Refuge Headquarters in Marion, Ill. There will be a highlight of the refuges’ history, as well as an update on the construction of the new visitor center.
KFVS12
Cape Comic Con to bring in 100 vendors for weekend event
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for a chance to dress up as your favorite character, or maybe you are looking for a comic book, then look no further as Cape Girardeau will host a Comic Con. Thousands are expected to make their way to the Drury...
KFVS12
Lane closure following vehicle crash
The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. On most Friday nights, you hear the sounds of fans cheering on their favorite football team on the field, but this Friday will be a little different for some.
KFVS12
Crews respond to gas truck explosion, fire in Bloomfield, Mo.
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were on the scene of a gas truck explosion in southeast Missouri on Wednesday afternoon, September 28. According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to C-Mart in Bloomfield. He said the only known injury at this time is the...
KFVS12
One injured in gas truck explosion in Bloomfield
BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. Scott City Green Day. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. On most Friday nights,...
KFVS12
Entertainment
Jackson Marching Band Festival Parade to be held Oct. 4. For the past 78 years, the Jackson Marching Band has been entertaining those in Jackson, Missouri, with an annual Festival Parade. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. By Colin Baillie. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department is upgrading its technology from inside...
KFVS12
Arab Country Music Festival in Zalma
ZALMA, Mo. (KFVS) - Zalma will be hosting a county music festival at the beginning of October. The Arab Country Music Festival takes place on on October 1 and will start at 3p.m. and end on 9 p.m. The festival will be held at the Arab Station and Café in Zalma, Mo.
Comments / 1