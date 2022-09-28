ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton running out of time to heat up before the playoffs

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

TORONTO — Giancarlo Stanton has made a habit of getting hot in the postseason. The Yankees have to hope he’s able to do so again this year.

The designated hitter struck out four times Tuesday in a 5-2 division-clinching win over the Blue Jays and is 1-for-17 with 11 strikeouts in his last four games.

More alarmingly, after driving in three runs on Aug. 25, in his first game back after a stint on the injured list with left Achilles tendinitis that began in late July, Stanton has mostly been a mess. He entered Tuesday 13-for-87 (.149), with a double, four homers, 11 RBIs, 11 walks and 35 strikeouts to go along with an OPS of just .544 in 24 games.

The notoriously streaky Stanton is running out of time to get himself right for the postseason.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, regarding Stanton’s slump, the team will continue to “ride it out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILGni_0iD5S92W00
Giancarlo Stanton
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

“We’re just trying to find that good stretch, that good timing to where — we’ve seen it happen overnight,” Boone said. “When he locks it in, he becomes as good and dangerous as it gets. Hopefully he can get there.”

Stanton, as Boone noted, has had “flashes,” including a game-winning grand slam in The Bronx on Sept. 20 and a three-hit game two nights later, but he is hitting .059 over his past four games.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxINx_0iD5S92W00 Now comes the hard part for Yankees

“He’s gotten a couple big hits [and] a couple big homers for us,” Boone said. “But for the most part, it’s been a struggle to get all the way back to that point. We’re going to keep working at it and hope it clicks here soon.”

And his foot and ankle have been “a factor,” according to Boone.

“But I also feel like it’s not something that should limit him from finding it and still being a wrecking ball once he gets going,” Boone said. “I think he was pretty disciplined and patient about that and being clear about when he was ready to come back. I think he realizes he’s gotta do it when it’s not perfect. He’s working hard to get to that point.”

Now that the Yankees have clinched the AL East Tuesday, Boone said he would look to get players days off.

“Now we’ll start to be strategic,’’ Boone said.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNIdt_0iD5S92W00
aaron judge home run chase How walk-happy Aaron Judge is dealing with pressure of home run drought

Asked before the game if Aaron Judge, still one short of Roger Maris’ AL record of 61 home runs, would rest on Wednesday in Toronto before the Yankees have Thursday off, Boone said, “We’ll see.”

Judge hasn’t missed a game since Aug. 3 and Boone bristled at questions about the slugger’s workload before the game.

“You’re really pushing for an off day for Judge,’’ Boone said. “You usually get on me for resting him.”

Boone also noted he wanted to get Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman more work before the end of the regular season, likely to determine their readiness for the playoffs.

Kyle Higashioka started Tuesday behind the plate for just the fourth time since Sept. 18 and had three hits, two runs and a flyout to deep right field.

“I just kind of want to keep them both going,’’ Boone said of catchers Higashioka and Jose Trevino. “[Trevino] has taken a lot of hits, foul balls and things. He’s doing fine, but wanted to make sure I preserve him. [Higashioka’s] been playing well when he’s had his chances, too.”

Higashioka has had a rough year offensively, but is 6-for-13 with a double, three runs and four RBIs in his past four starts.

Harrison Bader wasn’t in the lineup on Tuesday for the second time in five games. Boone said the Yankees were being cautious and didn’t want to play him three straight days on the artificial turf at Rogers Centre after Bader recently came back from plantar fasciitis.

Bader entered as a defensive replacement for Oswaldo Cabrera in the seventh.

“It’s part of his return [plan],’’ Boone said of the center fielder the Yankees got from the Cardinals in exchange for lefty Jordan Montgomery. “He’s done really well.”

Asked if extra days off would be something the Yankees would consider for Bader in the playoffs, Boone said, “I don’t anticipate that.”

“The way he’s responded so far has been all good,’’ Boone said. “I’m looking at [Tuesday] as kind of the last of it. Obviously, we’ll listen to him and if something pops up, we’ll be careful with it.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
FanSided

Blue Jays fan with perfect name misses Aaron Judge’s 61st home run ball

Hey … hey, come here, real close. Sit down. I want to tell you a piece of information that will literally stick with you the rest of your life. Remember when you learned your ABCs? Remember the first time you heard another kid call the teacher “Mom”? Remember where you were when you learned that picture of Jason Derulo falling down the stairs at the Met Gala was just some other guy? This is one of those moments.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees are getting unbelievable value out of bullpen arm Lou Trivino

The Yankees have had a strong month of September, and while yesterday snapped a 7 game-winning streak for the Bronx Bombers, they’ve played a lot better. They score more runs, they get good outings from their starters, and they have a strong bullpen. In spite of injuries to key...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase

Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Kyle Higashioka
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue

Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Yankees playoff tickets open at crazy expensive prices | How to get Yankees playoff tickets online

The Yankees, after watching a 15 ½-game cushion in July swindle to a 3 ½ lead by early September, cliched the American League East on Tuesday and are headed to the playoffs. Fans who want to watch Aaron Judge, manager Aaron Boone and pitcher Gerrit Cole play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter and Ticketmaster. According to Vivid Seats, tickets to Game 1 of the Yankees’ ALDS series –– which is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11 –– range from $113 to an absurd $11,018. The Yankees’ playoff opponent is currently unknown.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Blue Jays#New York Po
NJ.com

Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Yankees’ road to World Series set to go through Houston ... again

Houston, we have a problem. The road to the 2022 World Series is set to go through Minute Maid Park as the Astros are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the American League. What’s at stake today: The Houston Astros can clinch the No. 1 seed in the American League tonight with a win vs. Arizona OR a loss by the Yankees at Toronto. The Toronto Blue Jays can clinch a Postseason berth tonight with a win vs. New York AND a loss by the Orioles at Boston.
HOUSTON, TX
WWLP 22News

Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone

NEW YORK (AP) — With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The Miami Marlins and New York Mets will square off in the first of a two-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Citi Field in Queens. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Mets prediction and pick, laid out below.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Judge ties Maris!

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees clinched the AL East on Tuesday with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. On Wednesday, Judge smacked his 61st home run, tying Roger Maris' long-standing American League record. Here's how Judge fared on Wednesday:. Fifth at-bat: Groundout. Judge grounded out in...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Yankees: Brian Cashman must give Aaron Judge king’s ransom

Reports in the offseason claimed that Aaron Judge turned down a seven-year, $213 million contract extension from the New York Yankees. For those who haven’t really been paying attention, that was an outstanding decision by Judge as he is having a career season in 2022. Judge currently is in...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy