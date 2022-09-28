ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0e13_0iD5Rwnj00

The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state, environmental groups say.

Florida has 24 such phosphogypsum stacks, most of them concentrated in mining areas in the central part of the state. About 30 million tons of this slightly radioactive waste is generated every year, according to the Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute.

“A major storm event like the one we are bracing for can inundate the facilities with more water than the open-air ponds can handle,” Ragan Whitlock, staff attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity environmental group, said in an email Tuesday.

“We are extremely concerned about the potential impacts Hurricane Ian may have on phosphate facilities around the state,” Whitlock added.

A leak in March 2021 at a stack called Piney Point resulted in the release of an estimated 215 million gallons of polluted water into Tampa Bay , causing massive fish kills. State officials, overseen by a court-appointed receiver, are working with a $100 million appropriation to shut down that long-troubled location.

“During the past six months, the receiver has made significant progress toward closing the facility,” lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a court filing Monday.

But the Center for Biological Diversity, which sued with other groups to close down Piney Point, noted that 4.5 million additional gallons of wastewater were released into Tampa Bay in August.

“The imminent and substantial endangerment to the environment and human health and safety posed by Piney Point has not been abated” since a judge ordered a six-month stay in the case.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday before cutting through the state — very close to many of the gypsum stacks.

State Department of Environmental Protection records show that Piney Point has about 24 inches (60 centimeters) of rainfall capacity. Another facility in the Tampa Bay area, operated by phosphate giant Mosaic Co., has just over 9 inches (22 centimeters) of rainfall capacity.

A spill could seriously damage rivers and other wetlands near the stacks, according to Jim Tatum of the Our Santa Fe River nonprofit group.

“Valuable aquatic and vegetative resources never fully recover from a spill,” Tatum wrote on the organization’s website. “As the highly acidic, radioactive slime makes its way to the receiving waters, entire aquatic ecosystems are impacted.”

A Mosaic spokeswoman did not respond to an email Tuesday seeking comment.

Phosphate has been mined in Florida since 1883. It’s used mainly for fertilizer to produce food, animal supplements and a variety of industrial products. Land used in mining is required to be “reclaimed,” or brought as close as possible back to its original state.

The byproducts that wind up in the stacks, however, have few uses acceptable to federal regulators. They can contain radioactive uranium, thorium and radium along with toxic metals such as barium, cadmium and lead, according to the environmental group ManaSota 88.

Fertilizers are made from phosphate rock that contains naturally occurring uranium and thorium, which decay to radium, and radium decays to the radioactive gas radon, the Environmental Protection Agency says. Class-action lawsuits have claimed health effects for people living near the mining waste.

“Phosphate companies have had over 70 years to figure out a way to dispose of radioactive gypsum wastes in an acceptable manner, but they have yet to do so,” said Glenn Compton, chairman of ManaSota 88.

Comments / 0

Related
floridaweekly.com

FLORIDA PANTHER UPDATE

The Florida panther, Florida’s official state animal, has been listed as a federally endangered species since 1967. In the southeastern United States, panthers formerly ranged throughout Florida, as far west as Arkansas and as far north as South Carolina. Today only about 120-230 adult panthers exist, primarily in Southwest Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Household hacks to know as Hurricane Ian hits Florida

In the event of extreme weather, it's vital to always be prepared. As powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, people in the area were doing just that. There's a long list Floridians and others in Ian's path were likely checking off - from boarding up windows to lining up sandbags to diverting water from their homes. But there's always more than can be done if you have the time (or necessary help).
FLORIDA STATE
wrif.com

Michigan: The Story Behind the Mitten’s Only Hurricane

As Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida, I’m keeping everyone in the Sunshine State in my prayers. I have friends and family that live down there, as well as Michigan friends who go down for the winter, so it’s terrifying to see the size of this storm. I just hope it turns out to be less severe than predicted.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
L. Cane

Fruit Trees and Bushes that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida

Many Florida gardeners like the challenge of choosing plants to thrive in Florida's tropical climate and unique soil. Fruit trees are arguably no exception. There's something special about knowing that you can have fresh fruit without leaving your yard and also knowing that you're helping the environment by planting trees and bushes. Many fruit trees flower before yielding fruit, so you have a lovely, flowering display.
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Florida fisherman alleged to have 500+ unlawful crab traps

FLORIDA – A commercial fisherman in Florida was likely a bit crabby last week after officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tracked him down and charged him with several violations associated with more than 500 alleged unlawful crab traps. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Tatum
Person
Ron Desantis
News Channel Nebraska

Shane Krauser Announces Arizona's Premier Second Amendment & Use of Force Training Event In Arizona

Right To Bear and Team America will sponsor the new event hosted by the former Maricopa County prosecutor. The renowned international liberty advocate Shane Krauser probably needs no introduction. A former instructor of more than 10 years at the Glendale and Phoenix Police Academies, a former radio talk show host, an adjunct professor of criminal and constitutional law, a firearms instructor, and an experienced trial attorney, Shane Krauser has long been a widely sought-after speaker throughout the United States.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Environmental Pollution#Polluted Water#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Piney Point
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pets and potty breaks: If your dog won’t go out in the rain, here’s help

Tensions are mounting in many South Florida households, and it’s all about the dog: She won’t go out to pee. What’s a pet lover to do during a hurricane? You don’t want to drag your dog out the door, and even if you did, she likely wouldn’t comply with your command to relieve herself. Although many dogs don’t like the feel of wet grass, there are several ways to get them to take a potty break ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
WNEM

Heating costs expected to rise, but how will Michigan fare?

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Households across the country can expect to see a rise in their heating costs this year. “We’re expecting generally heating costs will be higher this winter because of the cost of natural gas,” Consumers Energy Spokesperson Brian Wheeler said. According to the National Energy Assistance...
MICHIGAN STATE
panoramanow.com

Help Save the NwIndiana Mudpuppies from Wolf Lake

Research conducted by scientists from Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium and Southern Illinois University (SIU) has focused on the newest threatened species at Wolf Lake–the mudpuppy. Research of the aquatic salamander, a long-time resident of Wolf Lake that grows to 11 to 18 inches long, has piqued the curiosity of...
WOLF LAKE, IN
floridapolitics.com

Medicaid providers ask circuit court to protect them from $15 minimum wage-related lawsuits

Medicaid-contracted providers not paying their direct care staff $15 an hour can get sued beginning Jan. 1, 2024. Three Florida health care organizations and a Largo-based provider sued the state on Tuesday, arguing that state legislators illegally opened them up to class-action lawsuits if they fail to pay employees at least $15 an hour as required in the new state budget.
FLORIDA STATE
Michigan Daily

5 bills to watch in the Michigan legislature: September 2022

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan State Legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past few weeks. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills being floated around in the Michigan State Legislature for students at...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

The Independent

863K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy