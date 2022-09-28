ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caleb McLaughlin opens up about dealing with racism from Stranger Things fanbase: ‘It definitely took a toll on me’

By Peony Hirwani
 1 day ago

Caleb McLaughlin has opened up about racism he faced from fans of Stranger Things .

While speaking at the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention, the 20-year-old actor who plays the role of Lucas Sinclair on the hit Netflix series, talked about the racism he’s faced in the past.

“It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid,” the actor said. “My very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, ‘Oh I didn’t want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven.’”

“Even now, some people don’t follow me or don’t support me because I’m Black,” McLaughlin added. “Sometimes overseas, you feel the racism, you feel the bigotry.

“Sometimes it’s hard to talk about and for people to understand, but when I was younger, it definitely affected me a lot.

“Because I was born with this beautiful chocolate skin, I’m not loved,” he said. “But that’s why with my platform, I want to spread positivity and love because I do not give hate back to people who give hate to me.”

Earlier this year, McLaughlin paid tribute to his real-life hero, Kobe Bryant , in the newest season of Stranger Things.

In the first episode of the fourth season – released on 27 May – McLaughlin’s character Lucas is shown as a new member of Hawkins High’s basketball team.

Netflix confirmed that Lucas’ jersey number is a nod to the late NBA Lakers player.

“The #8 jersey Lucas wears is a nod to Kobe Bryant’s first jersey number. Caleb McLaughlin is a huge fan and had the idea to pay tribute to Kobe through his character’s jersey,” the streamer tweeted.

