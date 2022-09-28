PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – Local cannabis dispensaries are inching closer to opening their doors for medical and recreational marijuana sales by December. According to Matt Santacroce, head of cannabis control with the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulations, locations in Central Falls and Pawtucket are nearly ready to open for business, with adult recreational cannabis sales kicking off Dec. 1. The stores can start selling for medical patients as soon as they open.

CENTRAL FALLS, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO