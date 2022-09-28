ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

GoLocalProv

Diossa Under Fire: Critics Blast Travel Cost Cover Up - and Question Ability to Manage Pension

Critics are questioning how James Diossa could competently manage the state's $10 billion pension system based on his actions in Central Falls and travel cost cover-up. “Diossa cannot keep track of money being spent in Central Falls, how will he manage billions of dollars in the state pension funds and bond money for the state of Rhode Island?” said RI GOP Chair Sue Cienki.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
hwy.co

This State Beach in Rhode Island Is Perfect for a Relaxing Summer Day

Spending your day at East Matunuck State Beach in Rhode Island can feel like the epitome of a relaxing summer day. Beach days offer respite from the city and the rush of life. But why should you spend your day at this specific beach? Read on to learn more about beach life, historical facts, and places to stay when visiting East Matunuck State Beach.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Bristol, RI
Providence, RI
Rhode Island State
ecori.org

CRMC Approves Plan to Restore Kickemuit Reservoir to Tidal Habitat via Dam Removal

PROVIDENCE – A dam removal project by the Bristol County Water Authority that would restore the Kickemuit Reservoir back to a tidal estuarine habitat received conditional approval from the Coastal Resources Management Council this week. Under the approved application, the water authority will remove the lower dam structure entirely...
WARREN, RI
GoLocalProv

INVESTIGATION: Diossa’s Campaign Lied About Travel Charges

A GoLocal investigation, which began more than three months ago, uncovered 26 trips by then-Central Falls Mayor James Diossa — many of the trips were to exotic places. Now, GoLocal has uncovered more than a dozen additional trips and an attempt by Diossa to cover up the true cost to taxpayers for his travel costs.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Valley Breeze

Local dispensaries continue push for December openings

PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – Local cannabis dispensaries are inching closer to opening their doors for medical and recreational marijuana sales by December. According to Matt Santacroce, head of cannabis control with the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulations, locations in Central Falls and Pawtucket are nearly ready to open for business, with adult recreational cannabis sales kicking off Dec. 1. The stores can start selling for medical patients as soon as they open.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
David Cicilline
Sheldon Whitehouse
Gina Raimondo
rhodycigar.com

Students, community speak out against new Narragansett renter requirement

Forum speakers clash over student representation, town identity. Starting this academic year, the Narragansett Town Council is only allowing three unrelated undergraduate students to live together in any Narragansett rental property. On Sept. 19, Narragansett’s Town Council opened the floor to concerns regarding both the zoning ordinance and the new...
travelexperta.com

20 Romantic Getaways in Rhode Island (Hotels and Places to Visit)

When the sun comes out in full and the temperatures start climbing in the Summer, the coastal state of Rhode Island becomes a highly sought-after destination for romantic getaways. So we’ve compiled a list to help you choose the perfect hotels and places to visit for you during your romantic getaways in Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Commission approves revised Dexter Street Commons project

PAWTUCKET – The planned development of a new six-story mixed residential and commercial project at 71 Dexter St. is back in full swing, after the Pawtucket-Central Falls Joint Planning Commission last week approved a revised preliminary plan for the project. Lee Peyser, of developer Peyser Group, told The Valley...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Car wash proposed where last Rhode Island Friendly’s used to be

NORTH PROVIDENCE –Three years after Rhode Island’s last Friendly’s Restaurant closed suddenly at 1883 Mineral Spring Ave., near the intersection of Smithfield Road, a developer is seeking to convert the property into a car wash business. ScrubaDub Car Wash, with multiple locations in the region, is applying...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
warwickonline.com

NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on October 17, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...
WARWICK, RI
iheart.com

Rhetoric Heats Up Ahead Of Upcoming Governor's Debate

The pronunciation of a Rhode Island city has become the latest fodder for the governor's campaign. Republican candidate Ashley Kalus had to re-release a TV ad on Tuesday because the original version pronounced the "paw" in Pawtucket. The McKee campaign said Kalus, a businesswoman who moved to Rhode Island last...
PAWTUCKET, RI

