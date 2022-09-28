Read full article on original website
Gov hopeful Kalus signed doc designating RI house her ‘second home’
The Republican nominee has faced questions about the depths of her ties to Rhode Island as she seeks to unseat incumbent Democrat Dan McKee.
GoLocalProv
Diossa Under Fire: Critics Blast Travel Cost Cover Up - and Question Ability to Manage Pension
Critics are questioning how James Diossa could competently manage the state's $10 billion pension system based on his actions in Central Falls and travel cost cover-up. “Diossa cannot keep track of money being spent in Central Falls, how will he manage billions of dollars in the state pension funds and bond money for the state of Rhode Island?” said RI GOP Chair Sue Cienki.
hwy.co
This State Beach in Rhode Island Is Perfect for a Relaxing Summer Day
Spending your day at East Matunuck State Beach in Rhode Island can feel like the epitome of a relaxing summer day. Beach days offer respite from the city and the rush of life. But why should you spend your day at this specific beach? Read on to learn more about beach life, historical facts, and places to stay when visiting East Matunuck State Beach.
GoLocalProv
City of Warwick Sues Firefighters Union, AFL-CIO, and Retirees Over “Overpayments”
Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi with authorization from the Warwick City Council announced on Thursday he has initiated a lawsuit in the Kent County Superior Court on behalf of the City of Warwick against the Local 2748, International Association of Fire Fighters, AFL-CIO (the union) and retirees. “I want to make...
ecori.org
CRMC Approves Plan to Restore Kickemuit Reservoir to Tidal Habitat via Dam Removal
PROVIDENCE – A dam removal project by the Bristol County Water Authority that would restore the Kickemuit Reservoir back to a tidal estuarine habitat received conditional approval from the Coastal Resources Management Council this week. Under the approved application, the water authority will remove the lower dam structure entirely...
GoLocalProv
INVESTIGATION: Diossa’s Campaign Lied About Travel Charges
A GoLocal investigation, which began more than three months ago, uncovered 26 trips by then-Central Falls Mayor James Diossa — many of the trips were to exotic places. Now, GoLocal has uncovered more than a dozen additional trips and an attempt by Diossa to cover up the true cost to taxpayers for his travel costs.
Valley Breeze
Local dispensaries continue push for December openings
PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – Local cannabis dispensaries are inching closer to opening their doors for medical and recreational marijuana sales by December. According to Matt Santacroce, head of cannabis control with the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulations, locations in Central Falls and Pawtucket are nearly ready to open for business, with adult recreational cannabis sales kicking off Dec. 1. The stores can start selling for medical patients as soon as they open.
2 coastal towns splitting $200K to improve shoreline access
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management received a federal grant to "boost coastal resilience". They announced they'll be using it to improve shoreline access to Gull Cove in Portsmouth and Quonochontaug Pond Breachway in Charlestown.
rhodycigar.com
Students, community speak out against new Narragansett renter requirement
Forum speakers clash over student representation, town identity. Starting this academic year, the Narragansett Town Council is only allowing three unrelated undergraduate students to live together in any Narragansett rental property. On Sept. 19, Narragansett’s Town Council opened the floor to concerns regarding both the zoning ordinance and the new...
Uprise RI
Exclusive: Mayor Elorza interview on Buff Chace sweetheart tax deal
Back in May Uprise RI revealed a special tax deal brokered by the Providence City Law Department and signed off on by Mayor Jorge Elorza that resulted in a tax savings of potentially $30 million to one the City’s wealthiest developers, Arnold “Buff” Chace. Under the deal,...
RI native flees Florida to avoid Ian’s impacts
When it comes to hurricanes, Rhode Island native John Sabourin doesn't take any chances.
ABC6.com
How would Southern New England hurricane barriers hold up against Hurricane Ian?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island has seen its fair share of historic hurricanes. After the deadly hurricanes of 1938, 1944, and Carol of 1954, the Army Corp of Engineers built the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier and the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier for protection from catastrophic storm surge.
travelexperta.com
20 Romantic Getaways in Rhode Island (Hotels and Places to Visit)
When the sun comes out in full and the temperatures start climbing in the Summer, the coastal state of Rhode Island becomes a highly sought-after destination for romantic getaways. So we’ve compiled a list to help you choose the perfect hotels and places to visit for you during your romantic getaways in Rhode Island.
Valley Breeze
Commission approves revised Dexter Street Commons project
PAWTUCKET – The planned development of a new six-story mixed residential and commercial project at 71 Dexter St. is back in full swing, after the Pawtucket-Central Falls Joint Planning Commission last week approved a revised preliminary plan for the project. Lee Peyser, of developer Peyser Group, told The Valley...
Valley Breeze
Car wash proposed where last Rhode Island Friendly’s used to be
NORTH PROVIDENCE –Three years after Rhode Island’s last Friendly’s Restaurant closed suddenly at 1883 Mineral Spring Ave., near the intersection of Smithfield Road, a developer is seeking to convert the property into a car wash business. ScrubaDub Car Wash, with multiple locations in the region, is applying...
warwickonline.com
NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on October 17, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...
NECN
New England Has 3 of the Best Apple Orchards in the Country, New Ranking Says
With that cool fall breeze becoming more common these days, you may find yourself breaking out the flannel shirts and enjoying a "PSL" (short for pumpkin spice latte) more and more. And as September comes to a close, it may also be time to head out to the orchard and...
Woonsocket councilors postpone decision to oust mayor amid complaint
The Woonsocket City Council stopped short of deciding whether to oust Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt Tuesday, as the investigation continues into a complaint recently lodged against her.
iheart.com
Rhetoric Heats Up Ahead Of Upcoming Governor's Debate
The pronunciation of a Rhode Island city has become the latest fodder for the governor's campaign. Republican candidate Ashley Kalus had to re-release a TV ad on Tuesday because the original version pronounced the "paw" in Pawtucket. The McKee campaign said Kalus, a businesswoman who moved to Rhode Island last...
RI police agencies donate surplus gear to Ukraine
Earlier this year, the Middletown Police Department became the hub for donations of surplus tactical gear to send to Ukraine.
