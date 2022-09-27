ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, GA

AccessAtlanta

Pumpkin, spice and everything nice: 10 of the best pumpkin patches near Atlanta to visit this fall

Move over, Georgia peaches. This fall, it’s all about Georgia pumpkin patches! Find the perfect pumpkins to carve jack-o-lanterns, decorate your front porch, indulge in pumpkin pie, pose on the ‘Gram, or even make your own perfect pumpkin spiced latte. While you’re at it, experience some a-maze-ing fall activities such as corn mazes, hayrides, animal meet-and-greets and more. The list below includes some of the best places near Atlanta to pick a pumpkin and take part in fall activities that will leave you smiling as wide as a jack-o-lantern.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'

Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
ATLANTA, GA
Woodstock, GA
Woodstock, GA
Woodstock, GA
AccessAtlanta

Are you brave enough to take on these metro Atlanta ghost tours?

Georgia’s historic cities are the perfect backdrop for those seeking an eerie experience. From cities you’ve frequented but never realized were haunted, to historic theatres, October is the perfect time to check in with the paranormal all around you. If you dare, check out the list below:. Little...
DECATUR, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Wheeler HS magnet student earns perfect score on SAT

Khan Nguyen, a junior in the STEAM magnet program at Wheeler High School, received a perfect score on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) in his first time taking the test. His mother, Tuyet Anh, sent word of his accomplishment, along with the photo, and some additional information. She says he...
MARIETTA, GA
wrwh.com

Update On Hurricane Ian For White County

(Cleveland)- The latest forecast information on Hurricane Ian is looking better for White County as far as the brunt of the storm system. In a situation update, Tuesday morning to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Public Safety Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that forecast models once again bumped the forecast track slightly southeast overnight and now bring Ian inland near Tampa Florida early Thursday morning.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
ATLANTA, GA
cherokeek12.net

CCSD Class of 2022 Outscores State & Nation on SAT

Cherokee County School District’s Class of 2022 outscored the state and nation on the SAT college entrance exam, according to results released today by the College Board. The CCSD Class of 2022 earned an average total score of 1091 on the curriculum-based college entrance and placement exam. CCSD’s score exceeds the national public school average by 63 points and the State by 39 points and ranks CCSD in the top 10% of districts statewide.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
ATLANTA, GA
cherokeek12.net

Meet a CCSD 2022 School Partner of the Year: Taekwondo of Woodstock of Little River Elementary School!

We appreciate partners' support of our schools, which is why we celebrate their service here – congratulations to Little River Elementary School 2022 Partner of the Year: Taekwondo of Woodstock!. Does your business or organization partner with a CCSD school? Visit our School Partnerships webpage (https://www.cherokeek12.net/Content/ccsd-school-partnerships) to learn more!...
WOODSTOCK, GA
cherokeek12.net

CCSD School Named Microsoft Showcase School for Second Year

Indian Knoll Elementary School for the second consecutive year has earned a global honor recognizing its dedication to effectively using technology for teaching and learning!. The school has been selected by Microsoft as a 2022-23 Microsoft Showcase School in honor of its successful use of educational technology to benefit students and teachers. Only 43 U.S. schools were selected as Showcase Schools, and only two Georgia schools were named to the list.
CANTON, GA

