Floods in Kentucky. Fires out west. Hurricane season in the South. And with winter right around the corner, it's time to consider how prepared you are for natural disasters. The CDC recommends Americans have, at any given time, at least a three-day supply of water and food that doesn't require refrigeration or cooking. That kind of cushion, said FEMA experts in an interview, can give you enough time to figure out your next move in the event of an emergency.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 HOURS AGO