ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Westland’s Kung Fu Brothers Noodles and Dumplings is one of metro Detroit’s best new restaurants

By Tom Perkins
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTqP3_0iD5PTKM00

On the day of my first trip to Kung Fu Brothers Dumplings and Noodles, I was reminded of the absurdity of the national food media. As I raved to friends about the hand-pulled noodles, soup dumplings, and “Chinese burritos” that Kung Fu Brothers does in Westland, The New York Times published its list of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now,” which included Freya, an upscale eatery in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood.

No disrespect to Freya — it deserves the accolade, and I wrote a glowing review of it — but the Times list was another reminder that the food world is geared toward the well-connected. The chefs at Kung Fu are dropping bombs, but national institutions like The New York Times and the James Beard Foundation are unlikely to point their attention toward a nondescript strip mall in a place like Westland, Michigan.

It’s a bit of an injustice because this is undoubtedly one of — if not the best — new restaurants in Detroit. To be fair to the Times , Kung Fu Brothers opened quietly, and no one in the local food media beyond an Instagram influencer seemed to notice.

I’m also partial to Chinese noodles, which belong in the pantheon of the world’s food genres, and in metro Detroit, there’s a bit of a dearth. Among the only other spots in town to get them is Kung Fu’s owners’ other restaurant, Kung Fu Noodle House, in Madison Heights. Though it’s a bit of a sister restaurant situation, the menus are quite different, and my allegiance goes to Kung Fu Brothers, if I have to choose.

Perhaps the best bites were in the Beijing classic fried sauce noodle, built off a minced, fried pork bathed in a dark, sweet, viscous yellow bean paste with a deep umami component and plenty of ginger and garlic. Mushrooms, bean sprouts, carrot, and cucumber are in the mix, but it’s the fresh, thin, long, springy wonton noodles that drive it home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXRZg_0iD5PTKM00
Beijing classic fried sauce noodle.

The hot pepper oil noodle is the spot to go if you want a bit more spice. It’s not hot in a “just bit into a habanero” way, but there’s plenty of chili in the chili oil, tons of garlic, and my mouth seemed to tingle just a bit from Sichuan peppercorns. It’s intense in its heat, but in the best kind of way, and the oil also offers hints of ginger and sesame. The menu said it came with wide, flat, hand-ripped noodles, but ours arrived with what I believe to be lo mein, which was no problem. Kung Fu does them right, and the dish is rounded out with long shreds of cucumber, carrot, bean sprout, and cabbage that provide cooling and crunchy components.

The “mild” in the Sichuan mild spicy noodle soup could be open for debate as the definition of “hot” or “spicy” is, of course, subjective, but this is, to my palette, an accurate description despite the glistening dots of deep red chili oil in the rich broth that suggest otherwise. Kung Fu makes an eight-hour beef and chicken bone broth, and it’s got plenty of depth. It’s filled with long, thin wonton noodles, peanuts, corn, bok choy, green onion, and crumbles of salty pork.

It’s hard to pass up a menu option like the “Chinese burrito” with a flaky pancake shell that’s slightly chewy while crisp on the exterior, and wrapped around thin sliced beef not unlike a lunchmeat with cucumber, carrot, and cilantro, almost giving it a banh mi quality. But it’s also filled with sweet, dark sauce like hoisin and is clearly Chinese. A similar shell in the beef pancake holds bursts of broth with a fragrant, super-flavorful beef patty that tastes like it was marinated with — my best guess here — soy, black vinegar, garlic, green onion, and Chinese 5 spice. The noodle casing in the soup dumplings and pan-fried dumplings are done to perfection.

The restaurant is small and simple with a handful of tables and fairly quick service, and offers a range of excellent bubble teas. It was quiet, with just a few other diners during each trip, but that’s likely going to change soon as word gets out.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Google News , Apple News , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , Reddit , or TikTok .

Comments / 0

Related
seenthemagazine.com

The Original Detroit Restaurants

Detroit — a city that’s survived bankruptcy, urban decay, and decades of population decline — is somewhat unrecognizable from its darker days, partially now because of its burgeoning dining culture. In July, Time magazine recognized Detroit as one of the “World’s Greatest Places of 2022,” citing the...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Westland, MI
Lifestyle
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Westland, MI
City
Madison Heights, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It’s the first weekend of October and fall is in full swing in Metro Detroit. Dear Evan Hansen (Fisher Theatre), through October 9: The smash hit Broadway musical finally makes its Detroit debut. The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical and featuring a Grammy Award-winning score by Pasek and Paul (La La Land, Greatest Showman), Dear Evan Hansen has been a critical darling in New York, London and on tour throughout the country. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets start at $40. Schedule and tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Noodle Soup#Chinese Restaurants#Food Drink#The New York Times#Milwaukee Junction
fox2detroit.com

'Taste of Black Spirits' in Detroit highlights African American distillers

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An event Friday in Detroit will highlight spirits made by Black distillers. The Taste of Black Spirits at the Garden Theatre will showcase the history and evolution of Black distillers, as well as the importance of these distillers to the industry. Some of these distillers will be attending with samples of their spirits.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit-Based Developers Celebrate Grand Opening of Woodward West in Midtown

Detroit-led and Black-developer backed, Midtown’s latest apartment development building has a lot to celebrate its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in late September with Mayor Duggan and other city officials, including City Council President Mary Sheffield (D-5) and Councilman James Tate (D-1). “We believe that as Detroit continues its...
DETROIT, MI
Instawork Economic Research

These industries are creating the most jobs in Detroit

Recent changes in the Detroit area's labor market have been among the most dramatic in the United States. Once a case study in post-industrial decline and urban decay, the region has been revitalized by a tech-driven renaissance. Big companies like Apple and Amazon have been investing in the area, sensing the potential for a tech nexus with much lower costs than Silicon Valley.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shop for unique treasures in Metro Detroit

More antique road show, and less flea market, is how organizers describe the Bloomfield Charity Antique Show. There will be 100′s of unique treasures dating as far back as the mid-1800′s from 35 vendors from across the Mid-West. The show’s organizer, Marilyn Nix, and vendor Pam Bouchard spoke...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

Baldwin House and American House Senior Living holds private screening of Boblo Boats documentary for residents, families

(CBS DETROIT) - The Baldwin House Senior Living and American House Dearborn invited residents and their families throughout Metro Detroit to a private screening of the Boblo Boats documentary on Thursday. The private screening of the documentary, narrated by Motown Legend Martha Reeves, was held from 1 to 4 p.m. Reeves spoke with and took pictures with those attending."We are reserving the Emagine Theater in Rochester Hills for our residents and their families so they can relive special memories and perhaps even literally see themselves in this unique Documentary. Our residents and their families deserve this wonderful opportunity, and we are...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
747
Followers
210
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy