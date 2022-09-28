Asia Argento on Thursday posted a social media update apparently referencing the final text she sent former boyfriend Anthony Bourdain before his suicide, providing the Italian actor’s only public reaction to a forthcoming bombshell biography. The last message—in which Argento told Bourdain to “stop busting my balls”—was reported for the first time on Tuesday, as was Bourdain’s response, hours before he died: “OK.” Superimposed over an Instagram Story selfie, Argento wrote: “STOP BUSTING MY BALLS.” The actor’s post was first reported by People magazine, which identified the figure on her T-shirt, featured prominently in the selfie, as professional bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman. The unauthorized Bourdain biography, Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, was written by journalist Charles Leerhsen. Argento told The New York Times in an email this week that she had not read the book, adding that she “wrote clearly to [Leerhsen] that he could not publish anything I said to him.”If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.Read it at People

