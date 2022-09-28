Read full article on original website
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
Talking With Tami
Red Carpet Rundown: Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ NY Special Screening
Last night, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Netflix hosted a New York Special Screening for A JAZZMAN’S BLUES at The Paris Theater. In attendance was Producer, Screenwriter and Creator Tyler Perry along with some of the cast Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Joshua Boone and many more that came out to support the film! See all the fun photos inside and you can see the movie now thats streaming on Netflix now!
Golden Globes: Chris Rock Turns Down Huge Payday to Host in 2023 (Report)
The Golden Globes were hoping to join forces with the unwitting star of this year’s Oscars ceremony. Chris Rock was offered “a s–t-ton” of money to host next year’s Globes ceremony on NBC, but turned it down, according to the Puck newsletter. (TVLine has reached out to NBC for comment.) The SNL alum and stand-up legend has hosted his share of awards shows in the past, including the Oscars twice, but the Globes were also clearly hoping to ride the coattails of his newfound notoriety after Will Smith slapped Rock at this year’s Oscars in March.
'Dancing With the Stars' 2022 Premiere Not Airing on ABC: How to Watch
Disney is making television history Monday night with Dancing With the Stars. Season 31 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, but not on ABC. It will instead stream live on the Disney+ streaming platform, making it the first live competition show to debut on a streamer. This will also be the first time Americans across the country can vote for their favorite dancers, no matter what time zone they live in.
Natalie Portman’s Net Worth in 2022
Natalie Portman is a veteran actress who has amassed a large body of work and a slew of awards in her career. She is most well-known for her movies such as V for Vendetta (2005), Black Swan (2010), and Jackie (2016), among others. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Natalie Portman’s net worth in 2022.
This Is How "Law & Order" Is Writing Out Detective Bernard in Season 22
After four seasons (three on the original series, and one on the revival), Anthony Anderson's time as Detective Bernard has come to a close. The actor reportedly signed on for only one year of NBC's "Law & Order" revival, per Entertainment Tonight, and this upcoming season will see the exit of his fan-favorite character.
Today in History: Wednesday, September 28, 2022
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Early crime drama anthology “Racquet Club” concluded its two season run on CBS in 1953. Episodes were introduced and narrated by Reed Hadley as “Captain John Braddock”, a fictional detective working for a police department in a large, unnamed American city…CBS military comedy “Hennesey”, starring Jackie Cooper and Abby Dalton, opened in 1959. It aired for three seasons…Other series premieres: ABC medical drama “Dr. Kildare” and sitcom “Hazel,” both in 1961, and syndicated “Star Trek: The Next Generation” in 1987. “Hazel”, with Shirley Booth in the lead role, began on NBC and concluded on CBS in 1966…Also debuting was one season sitcom “I’m Dickens, He’s Fenster”, starring John Astin and Mary Ingels on ABC in 1962; and animated “Tennessee Tuxedo and His Tales” on CBS on Saturday mornings in 1963. New short episodes of Tennessee Tuxedo were created for YouTube in 2014…Other notable series premieres: “The Commish” on ABC in 1991; fantasy comedy-drama “Early Edition” on CBS in 1996; detective drama “Cold Case” on CBS in 2003; romantic comedy “Ugly Betty” on ABC in 2006…Trevor Noah succeeded Jon Stewart as host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central in 2015.
Legend Loretta Devine shows off singing voice in Disney’s ‘Eureka’
Emmy Award-winning actress Loretta Devine unfurls her beautiful singing voice while starring in the new Disney animated show, “Eureka,” which also stars legendary drummer Sheila E., bestselling author Misty Copeland and Wendell Pierce. The show centers on a precocious girl who uses her brilliant inventions to advance her civilization.
Rita Moreno Is 1 of 16 EGOT Winners—Find Out Who Else Is in the Prestigious Club!
Returned to her cinematic roots in 2021 with a role in director Steven Spielberg's hugely anticipated West Side Story remake. A lot has changed since she played the musical's firecracker character of Anita back in 1961—including how many awards she's racked up since winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her powerhouse performance. (She made history as the first—and still only—Latina to win in an Oscar acting category.) In fact, the 90-year-old Moreno is one of the very few people in the history of showbiz to rack up an "EGOT."
The Most Memorable Moments From The 2022 Emmy Awards
The 2022 Emmy Awards proved to be a historic and magical time. Check out some of the most memorable moments from the show inside.
The best Netflix shows and original series to watch now (September 2022)
Once upon a time, Netflix was nothing more than a streaming hub for other studios’ movies. The company eventually began making its own movies and shows, and now Netflix’s original programming is what sets it apart from the competition. Sorting through thousands of Netflix Originals can be daunting....
Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ To Return To Theaters For 30th Anniversary
This year marks the 30th anniversary of Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner’s romantic drama, The Bodyguard. To celebrate, Warner Bros. is rereleasing the film in theaters on Sunday, Nov. 6 and Wednesday, Nov. 9. “The Bodyguard’s story and songs are indelibly etched on the hearts of movie and music fans all around the globe,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing in a statement. “We are pleased to partner with Warner Bros. to bring this anniversary celebration to fans.”More from VIBE.comMarva Hicks, Award-Winning Actress And Singer, Dead At 66Watch Naomi Ackie Embody Whitney Houston In 'I Wanna...
‘Singing In My Sleep’: Jessica Belkin & Malin Akerman Set For Feature Musical
EXCLUSIVE: American Horror Story‘s Jessica Belkin and Watchman‘s Malin Akerman are starring in Nick Wilson’s first time feature directorial Singing in My Sleep. The pic, reminiscent of Once, follows a talented teenage songwriter (Belkin) who feels stuck living in the shadow of her deceased father’s musical legacy. However, a tribute concert forces her and her free-spirited mother (Akerman) to face his abandonment. The film features five original songs written by multi-platinum, Grammy-winning songwriters Melanie Fontana & Lindgren, known for their collaborations with artists like BTS, Cardi B., Dua Lipa, Halsey, the Chainsmokers, Justin Bieber, and many others. Gavin Leatherwood also stars. Production...
Golden Globes Return on NBC to Be Executive Produced by Jesse Collins
The rebirth of the Golden Globes has found its showrunner. Jesse Collins, who just won an Emmy earlier this month as the producer behind “The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent,” has signed on to executive produce and showrun the 2023 Golden Globes as it returns to NBC in January. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, NBC and telecast producer Dick Clark Prods. announced on Tuesday that Collins would be at the helm as the Globes airs its 80th edition on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/...
Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date
Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
Norman Lear Celebrates 100 Years of Music & Laughter, Law & Order Crosses Over
What do you get a legendary TV producer for his 100th birthday? A TV special all his own, of course. Jam-packed with celebrity guest stars and musical performances, Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter will air on ABC tonight and stream tomorrow on Hulu. Also today: Dick Wolf’s...
Asia Argento Responds to Bourdain Bombshell With Cold-Blooded Insta Story
Asia Argento on Thursday posted a social media update apparently referencing the final text she sent former boyfriend Anthony Bourdain before his suicide, providing the Italian actor’s only public reaction to a forthcoming bombshell biography. The last message—in which Argento told Bourdain to “stop busting my balls”—was reported for the first time on Tuesday, as was Bourdain’s response, hours before he died: “OK.” Superimposed over an Instagram Story selfie, Argento wrote: “STOP BUSTING MY BALLS.” The actor’s post was first reported by People magazine, which identified the figure on her T-shirt, featured prominently in the selfie, as professional bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman. The unauthorized Bourdain biography, Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, was written by journalist Charles Leerhsen. Argento told The New York Times in an email this week that she had not read the book, adding that she “wrote clearly to [Leerhsen] that he could not publish anything I said to him.”If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.Read it at People
‘Average Joe’: Eric Dean Seaton To Direct First Episode Of BET+ Dark Comedy
EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dean Seaton, who has directed episodes of Superman & Lois, Batman and Black-ish among others, is set to direct the first episode of BET+’s upcoming dark comedy Average Joe, starring Deon Cole. The series, which received a cast contingent script-to-series order in February, hails from Robb Cullen and McG. Set in The Hill district of Pittsburgh and inspired by Cullen’s life, Average Joe follows blue-collar plumber Joe Washington (Cole), who discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret, second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died. Now those people think Joe knows where...
Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson Join Sci-Fi Series ‘Dark Matter’ at Apple
Alice Braga and Jimmi Simpson are the latest additions to Apple’s series adaptation of the Blake Crouch novel “Dark Matter.” The pair join previously announced leads Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly. The nine-episode series was ordered at Apple back in March. Per the official description of the show, it follows “Jason Dessen, (Edgerton) a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he...
Netflix’s ‘Entergalactic’ Takes Over NYC With Brunch & World Premiere Events [Photos]
Netflix’s next big release Entergalactic is almost here, and to celebrate the animated rom-com special/musical, the streaming service took over New York City and held two epic events. Before the big premiere, a group of selected VIPs flocked to Catch Steak in NYC for an early Entergalactic Black Love Brunch powered by Netflix’s Strong Black […]
