Since he was drafted 15th overall by the Montreal Canadiens at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Cole Caufield has been considered an important piece of the franchise’s future. That became evident during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Since then, he has had highs and lows in his young NHL career and being part of a rebuilding team that is aiming to get younger and more skilled, the 22-year-old winger is now even more important to the team’s future.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO