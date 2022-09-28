Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Related
Golden Knights eye return to postseason under Bruce Cassidy
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One year after missing the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s existence, the Vegas Golden Knights are eyeing a return with their third coach in six seasons. Bruce Cassidy replaced Peter DeBoer after both were fired from their respective jobs after last season. Cassidy arrives from Boston, where he had a 245-108-46 record and led the Bruins to six straight playoff appearances. DeBoer was dismissed May 16 after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
NHL
Josi, Hertl talk Global Series with Predators, Sharks on 'NHL @TheRink'
Defenseman, forward join podcast, look ahead to preseason game in Switzerland, opener in Czech Republic. Roman Josi showcases a hidden talent and talks about going home to Bern, Switzerland to play a preseason game against his former team on the new episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast. The Nashville Predators...
FOX Sports
Sharks hope changes get team back on track after 3-year skid
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks are a team in transition. After missing the playoffs for a third straight season for the first time in franchise history, the Sharks overhauled the coaching staff and front office, dealt away star defenseman Brent Burns and come into the season with few outsiders expecting they can get back into contention right away.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Rookie Standouts Earn Invites to Training Camp
Buffalo, New York, was the host of this year’s Pittsburgh Penguins rookie camp, and the invitees put on an excellent showing. Training camp began on Sept. 23 at UPMC Sports Medicine Center, as 57 players received the call. Along with the usual suspects, general manager Ron Hextall and company saw the performance of the rookies in their lone outing against the Boston Bruins and brought those who stood out during the game and practices to the big show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday
Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
Yardbarker
Flyers Defense a Focus of First Two Preseason Games
The Philadelphia Flyers kicked off preseason hockey against the Boston Bruins Saturday, Sept. 24, at Wells Fargo Centre. A 2-1 victory over the Bruins after a tough three days of training camp is a good start for head coach John Tortorella’s Flyers. Unfortunately, the victorious high didn’t last long after Tuesday evening when they lucked out in Buffalo, losing 2-1 against the Sabres. Here are a few observations regarding the Flyers’ defensive stand-points from the first two preseason games.
The Hockey Writers
Predicting the Next Contract for Canadiens’ Cole Caufield
Since he was drafted 15th overall by the Montreal Canadiens at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Cole Caufield has been considered an important piece of the franchise’s future. That became evident during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Since then, he has had highs and lows in his young NHL career and being part of a rebuilding team that is aiming to get younger and more skilled, the 22-year-old winger is now even more important to the team’s future.
NHL・
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 09.29.22
The New Jersey Devils are looking to earn their third consecutive preseason victory tonight when they travel across the river to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers. This is the first of a back-to-back, home-and-home series to wrap up the first week of exhibition games. New Jersey...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Sabres' roster for Tuesday's preseason game vs. Flyers announced
Game will stream on Sabres.com at 7 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres have released the roster for tonight's home preseason game and Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner, Kyle Okposo, Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, and Craig Anderson are among those who could dress against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Comments / 0