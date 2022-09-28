Read full article on original website
Business Insider
A 24-year-old who paid off her student loans during the pandemic is getting a $9,700 refund after hearing about Biden's forgiveness plan on TikTok
Clarisse Sison, 24, paid off $47,199 in student loans in just two years. Sison saw on TikTok that you could get a refund on any payments made during the pandemic. She called her student loan servicer, and she will be receiving $9,700 back via direct deposit. When President Biden announced...
Will Student Loan Forgiveness Include Parent Plus Loans?
President Joe Biden announced his administration's much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. Student Loan Cancellation and Payment Pause: Live UpdatesMore: Student Loan Repayments...
Biden is making it clear that his broad student-loan forgiveness plan is a 'one-time' action
Biden's administration is ensuring student-loan borrowers know the up-to $20,000 in debt relief is a "one-time" action.
'Folks have an option to opt out': White House responds to student loans lawsuit
The White House on Tuesday responded to a legal challenge against President Joe Biden's $500 billion student loan forgiveness program, arguing that "folks have an option to opt out" of the program rather than incur a tax penalty.
bloomberglaw.com
Student Loan Forgiveness Makes Some ‘Worse Off,’ Suit Says (2)
The Biden administration was sued over claims that its sweeping new program to forgive some federal student loans will harm borrowers in at least six states, where laws require tax payments on canceled loans because they’re treated as income. Pacific Legal Foundation. , a California-based libertarian group, alleges in...
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
12 Public Service Jobs That Qualify for Student Loan Forgiveness
With last week's news regarding updated measures for federal student loan relief, the topic has been front of mind for many of the 43 million Americans who carry this type of debt. President Biden's...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Biden's Education Department just decided 5 million student-loan borrowers with privately held debt aren't eligible for relief
Some borrowers with privately held loans have been in relief limbo. But the Education Department now says they're not eligible.
Nancy Pelosi releases full text of bill to BAN lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks: Democrats go to battle over new law as House Number 2 Hoyer says he will oppose it
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has finally released the full text of the bill to ban lawmakers from trading stocks. The text comes after months of pressure from the public as a number of reports revealed hundreds of lawmakers regularly trade stocks directly related to their work in Congress. It could come to a vote as soon as this week.
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
President Biden’s student loan forgiveness is unconstitutional. Where is the outrage?
“People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.”. I fully agree with that statement, but it’s not mine. It’s...
'Flagrantly Illegal': Law Firm Files Lawsuit To Stop Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness
President Joe Biden's plan to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt violates both federal law and the Constitution, according to a just-filed lawsuit from the Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF), a libertarian law firm. "This isn't how laws are supposed to be made," Caleb Kruckenberg, an attorney...
LAW・
Biden suggests Americans aren't proud of their country at fundraiser while Hurricane Ian pummels Florida
President Biden suggested during a divisive political fundraiser speech amid Hurricane Ian that Americans weren't proud of their country.
The White House calls a lawsuit to block student loan forgiveness 'baseless' because anyone can opt out of relief
"The lawsuit that was announced today was a teed up, opportunistic challenge against the student debt cancellation plan," one expert said.
Media ignore Biden's dangerous rhetoric and death of 'Republican extremist'
Imagine if you will that somewhere in America a drunken, middle-aged White man drove his car into a teenager, killing him and then told the police he did so because the teen was a member of Black Lives Matter, or a gay rights or abortion activist. It would be the biggest news story in the country. But what if he said he killed a "Republican extremist?" We can now say that this version of the story is met with media crickets.
Student loan write offs are happening
In this viral Tik Tok video shared by creator @thepatiffany, she shares how more than one of her student loans were written off. This is the viral video that received over 500,000 views, 18,000+ likes, and over 600 comments:
Washington Examiner
Biden's next student loans move could place billions more in debt on taxpayers
While money has yet to go out the door from President Joe Biden 's $500 billion student debt transfer , his next move in the higher education sector could have a much more significant impact on both borrowers and taxpayers. Going forward, Biden's Education Department proposes to cap student loan...
Marsha Blackburn hits back at 'misinformed' White House official blaming GOP for blocking border funding
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., joined "The Faulkner Focus" Monday to respond to statements from top White House communications official John Kirby, where he told Fox News Digital that Republicans are not supporting increased funding for border security. Blackburn said the Biden administration has "ruined lives" with their border policies and said Kirby is "misinformed" on the issue.
