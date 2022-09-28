Alzheimer’s Drug Lecanemab Slowed Rate of Cognitive Decline: New Study

Brian Snyder/Reuters

A critical drug thought to help stop Alzheimer’s has returned positive results in a new study, providing hope for those diagnosed with the disease. Eisai and Biogen said Tuesday that their drug, lecanemab, slowed the decline for those diagnosed with early indications of the disease after it reduced the build-up of amyloid beta in the brains of those in the study. Amyloid beta are described as “sticky plaques in the brain which are at the centre of an acrimonious scientific debate about what causes Alzheimer’s disease.” The drug reduced cognitive decline by 27 percent in people who received the drug compared to a placebo, the study reported. “Today’s announcement gives patients and their families hope that lecanemab, if approved, can potentially slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, and provide a clinically meaningful impact on cognition and function,” said Michel Vounatsos, chief executive officer at Biogen. “Importantly, the study shows that removal of aggregated amyloid beta in the brain is associated with a slowing of disease in patients at the early stage of the disease.” The study was led by Eisai.