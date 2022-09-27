Read full article on original website
Miles Community Improvement Group Updates
We made some major revisions to our thermometer this past week. Since we first put the sign up, the project has evolved (different designs, better flooring) and so have our goals. Thanks to numerous grants, countless donations, and a large sum committed from the city of Miles we have hit the $190,000 mark and the end is in sight!!! Stay tuned for more exciting updates as we work to put the finishing touches on the design and share it with you! “We could not have gotten to this point without YOU”, A thank you from the Miles Community Improvement Group.
The Book Is Here!
After months of anticipation Volume, I of Preston Iowa, 150 Years of Life and Times has arrived. A formal introduction and book signing is planned for 2 pm, October 2 at Kunau’s Old City Hall. This 208-page, hard cover promises to hold something of interest for everyone. The book...
Sabula Benefit Trail Ride Raises Funds for Grace Struve
The Sabula Benefit Trail Ride was held on September 18th raising funds for Grace Struve. This year the ride was for Grace Struve, daughter of Brad and Allison, from Sabula. She is two years old and was born with end stage kidney failure. Grace has since received a kidney transplant and has had over 10 surgeries. It was a perfect day for a trail ride and 200 horses and riders showed up to ride eight and a half miles through the beautiful countryside north of Sabula.
Easton Valley Audit Report Released
Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. has released an audit report on Easton Valley Community School District in Preston, Iowa. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: The District’s revenues totaled $10,690,278 for the year ended June 30, 2021, a 9.04% increase from the prior year. Expenses for District operations for the year ended June 30, 2021, totaled $9, 790, 107 a 6.34% increase from the prior year. The increase in revenues was primarily caused by an increase in operating grants, contributions and restricted interest while the majority of the increase in expenses occurred in the other expenditures and instruction programs functions.
