Preston, IA

Jackson County Master Gardener Sponsoring Pumpkin Carving Contest

Once again, the Jackson County Master Gardeners are sponsoring a pumpkin carving and decorating contest. It will be held at the Maquoketa Farmer’s Market on Tuesday, October 11. Bring your pumpkins by 4:15 p.m. Judging will take place at 4:15 p.m. with prizes being awarded at 5:15 p.m. Pumpkins will be judged on creativity, technical excellence, style and presentation.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
Miles Community Improvement Group Updates

We made some major revisions to our thermometer this past week. Since we first put the sign up, the project has evolved (different designs, better flooring) and so have our goals. Thanks to numerous grants, countless donations, and a large sum committed from the city of Miles we have hit the $190,000 mark and the end is in sight!!! Stay tuned for more exciting updates as we work to put the finishing touches on the design and share it with you! “We could not have gotten to this point without YOU”, A thank you from the Miles Community Improvement Group.
MILES, IA
Preston, IA
Sabula Benefit Trail Ride Raises Funds for Grace Struve

The Sabula Benefit Trail Ride was held on September 18th raising funds for Grace Struve. This year the ride was for Grace Struve, daughter of Brad and Allison, from Sabula. She is two years old and was born with end stage kidney failure. Grace has since received a kidney transplant and has had over 10 surgeries. It was a perfect day for a trail ride and 200 horses and riders showed up to ride eight and a half miles through the beautiful countryside north of Sabula.
SABULA, IA
Longtime Eastern Iowa Restaurant Closing After 70 Years

Another longtime Eastern Iowa restaurant is being forced to close its doors due to the ongoing worker shortage that continues to plague the entire industry. KWWL reports that Pusateri's, an American and Italian restaurant located on Central Avenue in Dubuque, is closing up shop due to the ongoing worker shortage. The restaurant has been in Dubuque for over 70 years. They shared the tough news via the restaurant's Facebook page.
DUBUQUE, IA
The Davenport Conspiracy

Mid-September through mid-October marks Iowa Archaeology Month, the perfect occasion to tell the story of Davenport’s most notorious adventures in archaeology. In January of 1877, the Reverend Jacob Gass, a Swiss-born minister serving the First Lutheran Church and aspiring antiquarian, uncovered two slate tablets in a burial mound on the Cook Farm in southwest Davenport. One depicted cremation and hunting scenes on each of two sides; the other appeared to be a calendar. The discovery excited members of the Davenport Academy of Sciences, who believed the tablets could support the theory that an ancient civilization of “Mound Builders” once existed on the North American continent. The Academy encouraged Gass, now among its members, to dig again. The following January, Mound 11 at the Cook Farm yielded a limestone tablet with a red-colored figure holding a bow and sitting astride a sun icon. Above the figure were two images of bird-shaped pipes.
DAVENPORT, IA
School receives another threat that’s unsubstantiated

Five days after a threat at Davenport West High School was found to be a hoax, a similar threat of violence Wednesday morning was found to be unsubstantiated. At 10:51 a.m., families of West students were notified that an air drop threat was made Wednesday morning, similar to that from Friday, Sept. 23, at the school, 3505 W. Locust St., Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
Maquoketa officials hold ribbon cutting on ‘pocket neighborhood’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jackson County officials held a ribbon cutting at the Bear River Cottages housing complex Tuesday morning. The cottages are a group of small homes intentionally placed close together in what officials are calling a “pocket neighborhood”. “It’s a new concept for eastern Iowa and...
MAQUOKETA, IA
Get Ready for the Weekend! We’ve Got Your Gun & Knife Show Tickets

It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. There’s nothing quite like the atmosphere of the gun and knife show, with its rows of vendors showcasing their wares on tables and booths scattered throughout the venue, each vendor hoping to have everything you're looking for. They'll be selling guns, ammo, hunting-related items, collectibles, outdoor items, army surplus supplies, and more!
DAVENPORT, IA
We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
ILLINOIS STATE
In Washington, former QC mayor testifies against rail merger

Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads haven’t made many public statements to people in the Quad Cities who oppose their proposed merger. One Quad-Citian on Wednesday made a statement against the merger, and traveled clear to Washington to do it. The railroads want to combine their operations in...
DAVENPORT, IA

