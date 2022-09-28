Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Fall celebration at the Johnston Farm
PIQUA — Have you ever wondered what the Miami and Erie Canal looked like in the fall? Join Johnston Farm on Saturday, Oct. 1, noon to 5 p.m., for this special day of activities at the Johnston Farm. There will be three canal boat rides aboard the General Harrison...
Daily Advocate
Tecumseh Room renamed to honor Susan F. Gray
GREENVILLE — Susan F. Gray was honored with the re-dedication of the Tecumseh Room at Prairie Days. The dedication of the room was to honor Gray’s many years of undying passion for the Darke County Park District by renaming the special display room in her memory. The Susan F. Gray Tecumseh Room is a room at the Shawnee Prairie dedicated to teaching about the contributions of the Native American Tribes who inhabited the area in the past.
Eaton Register Herald
51st annual Pork Festival a success
EATON — Last weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, Preble County hosted the annual Pork Festival, bringing in craft shoppers and pork lovers from around the state and country. Despite not knowing if the festival would take place this year and an earlier cancellation, it turned out...
Daily Advocate
Evans joins EverHeart Hospice
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome Amanda Evans as the newest member of their clinical team. Evans is a registered nurse with seven years of experience as a cardiac nurse. “I have been lucky enough to take care of a few hospice patients. They are some of...
Daily Advocate
Prairie Days 2022 opens with a bang
GREENVILLE — The 2022 Prairie Days opened with a bang. In continuation of celebrating 50 years of Darke County Parks, thousands visited Shawnee Prairie on Sept. 24 and 25 for Prairie Days. Director Roger Van Frank, opened up the event by thanking everyone who had been involved with making the weekend a success.
Dayton VA to host annual Veteran event
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday. The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton. According to the […]
Daily Advocate
Bears Mill ready for Fall Open House
GREENVILLE — The Friends of Bear’s Mill will be holding its annual Fall Open House on Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9, noon-5 p.m. The event will include free tours and grinding demonstrations each day at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Visitors will be entertained on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. with live music by Danny Schneible. Live music on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. will feature Eric Loy. This event is free to the public. Donations are greatly appreciated.
tippnews.com
Sweet Spots in Miami County
Looking for that one specific candy? Whether it’s for nostalgia or something entirely new, check out these candy shops in Miami County to find that perfect treat!. Feel like a kid again at Grandpa Joe’s candy shop in Downtown Troy! Home to the world famous Candy Buffet and housing over 250 different candy bars from all over the world, Grandpa Joes is filled wall to wall with candies, toys, and sodas for you to enjoy.
Daily Advocate
Biales was born to sing
When Lisa Biales brings her prodigious talents to The Coffee Pot in Greenville on Thursday, Oct. 6, she and her bandmates in the Lisa Biales Trio will undoubtedly draw a crowd of devoted fans who have followed her throughout her many appearances in our community. I first met Lisa in the early 2000’s when she and singing partner Sarah Goslee Reed memorably performed in local schools as part of Darke County Center for the Arts’ Arts In Education program, singing mostly original songs based on beloved children’s literature. Lisa’s love of singing was obvious to all as the duo charmed students and faculty with their warm personalities and beautiful voices. Since then she has appeared in several DCCA Coffee House Series shows, some of which also included violinist Doug Hamilton and cellist Michael G. Ronstadt both of whom will team with Lisa at The Coffee Pot, and performed as part of DCCA’s Artists Series presentations at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners proclaim “Operation Green Light” for Veterans.
Representatives from the Darke County Veterans Office attended the signing of the proclamation supporting Operation Green Light. “It’s an initiative that the National Association of Counties started to shine a green light in the county courthouse or county commissioners office to shine a light on veterans who are having problems connecting with benefits, so it is sort of a beacon to let them know to contact their county veteran’s office to get connected with their benefits,” Darke County Veterans Office Director Thomas Pitman said. The designation as a Green Light for Veterans County declares October through Veterans Day, Nov. 11 a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform transitioning from Active Service by shining a green light in a window of their place of business or residence. Back (Left to Right): Gaylen Blosser and Director/CVSO Thomas Pitman.
City of Dayton conducting residential survey
DAYTON — The City of Dayton is seeking the opinions from residents about living in Dayton and the City government, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton Survey to arrive at homes starting May 1, 2019. The annual Dayton survey began arriving at approximately 9,000 randomly selected homes...
Things to do around the Miami Valley Sept. 29 – Oct. 2
Check out this list of events happening this weekend, Sept. 29 - Oct 2.
Bradfield Center executive director resigns
LIMA — The Bradfield Community Center is looking for a new executive director, after its leader for the past eight years turned in her resignation. Kesha Drake turned her resignation in to the Bradfield Community Association’s board of trustees, effective Oct. 7. “When I was first offered the...
dayton.com
Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant
Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
Daily Advocate
Fall fun around the area
Fall is one of my favorite times of the year, the cool crisp nights, and the warm sunshine during the day. The activities of fall are always calling and this week I did some research on things to do for fall fun. Do you know how Brumbaugh Fruit Farm started?...
Daily Advocate
WIN grant will help attract Bigs
SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County (BBBS) is proud to announce that they were selected to be the recipient of a $5,000 grant award from Emerson’s Women’s Impact Network (WIN). The WIN is one of many employee resource groups that Emerson provides to their employees in effort to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. By supporting female employees in the STEM field, WIN works to increase the number of women in leadership, attract a new generation of women through their many networking partnerships, and empower all women in their workforce. Other resource groups offered at Emerson include, but are not limited to, LGBTQ+ Allies, Diverse Abilities, and the Black Employee Alliance.
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
Piqua Community Foundation announces finalists of $50K grant for sustainable project
PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation has announced three finalists for the Pitch Piqua charitable grant competition. The top prize for the pitch competition is $50,000, according to a release from the Piqua Community Foundation. Organizations that reached the finals include:. Edison State Community College, represented by Laura Larger,...
Daily Advocate
Kirk Cameron speaks at Defending Hope Banquet
GREENVILLE — The Pregnancy Help Center raised over $46,000 to continuously help women and families in Darke County. The Pregnancy Help Center hosted a banquet on Friday, Sept. 23 at Romer’s Catering to help raise support and funds for their continued support of the community. This year’s theme: Defending Hope.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Join observers around the world on this specific day to take a close look at our very own Moon. Members of the Lima Astronomical Society will have telescopes setup at Kendrick Woods for the public to observe the Moon in detail. Other astronomical objects will also be featured. This event is weather and cloud cover dependent. Check the Lima Astronomical Society Facebook page for updates. Register by Sept. 29 by phone at 419-221-1232. Kendrick Woods, 971 Defiance Trail N., Spencerville.
