Daily Advocate
Soil judging team takes second
VERSAILLES — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Versailles FFA participated in the County FFA Soil Judging competition. The Versailles FFA members participating included Maggie McGlinch, Luke Kaiser, Josie Pothast and Colin Batten. This team placed second overall in the county contest and Batten placed third overall, McGlinch placed fifth...
Daily Advocate
Bears Mill ready for Fall Open House
GREENVILLE — The Friends of Bear’s Mill will be holding its annual Fall Open House on Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9, noon-5 p.m. The event will include free tours and grinding demonstrations each day at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Visitors will be entertained on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. with live music by Danny Schneible. Live music on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. will feature Eric Loy. This event is free to the public. Donations are greatly appreciated.
Daily Advocate
Band of Pride does well at competition
On Saturday, the Greenville Marching Band of Pride had their first band competition of the season. Before taking off, a few students had some things to say about their goals and hopes for this performance. Autumn Dicke, a senior at Greenville High School, said she had high hopes for this...
Daily Advocate
Prairie Days 2022 opens with a bang
GREENVILLE — The 2022 Prairie Days opened with a bang. In continuation of celebrating 50 years of Darke County Parks, thousands visited Shawnee Prairie on Sept. 24 and 25 for Prairie Days. Director Roger Van Frank, opened up the event by thanking everyone who had been involved with making the weekend a success.
Daily Advocate
Students build stage at vets museum
TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy, continues to work on their new facility, and knew they needed a stage so that those in attendance could better see the speakers. The need of the museum was readily addressed when the Baird Funeral Home...
Daily Advocate
Tecumseh Room renamed to honor Susan F. Gray
GREENVILLE — Susan F. Gray was honored with the re-dedication of the Tecumseh Room at Prairie Days. The dedication of the room was to honor Gray’s many years of undying passion for the Darke County Park District by renaming the special display room in her memory. The Susan F. Gray Tecumseh Room is a room at the Shawnee Prairie dedicated to teaching about the contributions of the Native American Tribes who inhabited the area in the past.
Daily Advocate
Midmark hosts blood drive on Oct. 5
VERSAILLES — Honor October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and help save lives by donating at the Midmark Corp. community blood drive Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus Hall, 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles. Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center Oct....
Daily Advocate
Garden clubs begin wreath sale
GREENVILLE — The Ladybug Garden Club and Butterflies Junior Garden Club have kicked off their annual live wreath sale of fresh mixed wreaths, traditional door swags, roping and mixed bunches to decorate for the holidays. Each wreath is constructed of fresh Noble Fir, accented with Incense Cedar, Blue Berried...
Daily Advocate
Darke county big winners at Tri-Village Patriot Invitational
NEW MADISON — It was a busy day at Tri-Village High School as they hosted the Patriot Invitational on Sept. 27. The mid-week cross country meet featured 10+ schools with a majority of the schools being from around Darke County. The event started with the junior high girls. Franklin...
Daily Advocate
Arcanum and two golfers advance to golf district tournament
GREENVILLE — The southwest sectional tournament for Division III boys golf took place at Turtle Creek Golf Course on Sept. 27. A majority of the Darke County teams competed to earn a spot in the district tournament. The top four teams advance while the top four individual golfers that didn’t qualify on a team advanced as well.
Daily Advocate
Household hazardous waste collection is Saturday
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Solid Waste District will once again sponsor a one-day, drive-through household hazardous waste (HHW) collection event on Saturday, Oct. 1. Darke County residents are invited to drop off their household hazardous waste at the Darke County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to noon. There is a $2 per can charge for cans of paint, no matter the size. Empty paint containers can be placed in your weekly trash as long as the lid is off and all the paint is dried up. There is also a charge for aerosol cans, five cans for $1. Fifty-five gallon drums will not be accepted.
Daily Advocate
Evans joins EverHeart Hospice
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome Amanda Evans as the newest member of their clinical team. Evans is a registered nurse with seven years of experience as a cardiac nurse. “I have been lucky enough to take care of a few hospice patients. They are some of...
Daily Advocate
Fair board discusses bids in executive session
GREENVILLE – The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors met in special session on Wednesday, Sept. 28. After hearing from a couple of people representing the Model Railroad Club and an update on their event, the board voted to go into executive session to discuss “contracts.”
Daily Advocate
WIN grant will help attract Bigs
SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County (BBBS) is proud to announce that they were selected to be the recipient of a $5,000 grant award from Emerson’s Women’s Impact Network (WIN). The WIN is one of many employee resource groups that Emerson provides to their employees in effort to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. By supporting female employees in the STEM field, WIN works to increase the number of women in leadership, attract a new generation of women through their many networking partnerships, and empower all women in their workforce. Other resource groups offered at Emerson include, but are not limited to, LGBTQ+ Allies, Diverse Abilities, and the Black Employee Alliance.
Daily Advocate
Greenville ends season with loss to Tri-Village
GREENVILLE — Greenville High School girls’ golf fell to Tri-Village High School, 185-200, in their last match at Turtle Creek Golf Course. In their final match at Turtle Creek, seniors Kenna Jenkinson shot a 38 and Lexi Slade shot a 50. Vera Cox had a 55 and Sofia Chrisman had a 57. To round out the team, Taylor Trissel had a 58; Leah Curtis had a 66 and Callee Moore had a 67.
Daily Advocate
October events at Bradford Public Library
BRADFORD — The crisp air has made its way to Bradford…that means fall events are coming. Here is at what the Bradford Public Library has planned in October. Darke County Health Department will be in the library community room Thursday, Oct. 6, 3:30-5:30 p.m., for a Flu Shot Clinic. Shots are suitable for those six months and up and are free for those with insurance. Bring your insurance card so health department staff can bill for you. Those paying out of pocket can receive a flu shot for $30. No registrations needed.
Daily Advocate
Spirit responding to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS has again answered the call and is responding to a request for assistance in anticipation of Hurricane Ian making landfall along the Florida coast. As a network provider under American Medical Response’s (AMR) contract with FEMA, Spirit has sent seven ambulances and 14 crewmembers along with additional medical supplies. Spirit anticipates the crews will be on a 14-day activation, but that can change as the situation evolves. The crews will stay in the area as long as needed. When the crews arrive at their assigned staging area, they will be working under the guidance of FEMA, state, and local EMS agencies.
Daily Advocate
Green Wave boys’ golf ends regular season with a close match
GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School boys’ golf team ended their regular season with a close home loss to Piqua High School, 193-196. The Green Wave finished three strokes ahead of Piqua in last week’s tri-match with Troy. Ethan Sunsdahl finished as the medalist with a 43....
Daily Advocate
Kirk Cameron speaks at Defending Hope Banquet
GREENVILLE — The Pregnancy Help Center raised over $46,000 to continuously help women and families in Darke County. The Pregnancy Help Center hosted a banquet on Friday, Sept. 23 at Romer’s Catering to help raise support and funds for their continued support of the community. This year’s theme: Defending Hope.
Daily Advocate
WOAC teams for golf announced
The WOAC All-Conference golf teams were announced on Sept. 28. Here are the boys’ and girls’ teams and coaches of the year from the Darke County schools. Will Brubaker, Arcanum (Medalist of the Year) Aiden Psczulkoski, Arcanum. Brayden Cable, Franklin Monroe. CJ Osborne, Tri-Village. Special Mention Team:. Owen...
