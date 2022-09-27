The main goal of this study was to create a low-cost, reusable model of urethrovesical anastomosis for robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy and assess its effect on urology residents’ proficiency in basic surgical procedures and their level of self-assurance. The genitourinary system (bladder, urethra, and bony pelvis) model was made using readily available online components. With the da Vinci Si®surgical System, each subject practiced urethrovesical anastomosis on themselves multiple times. Every attempt began with a check of the participant’s pre-task confidence. A pair of blinded researchers evaluated time-to-anastomosis, suture throws, needle entry angle, and needle driving force. Leakage pressure was determined by filling the anastomosis with a gravity gradient and monitoring for any signs of failure. Based on these findings, a Prostatectomy Assessment Competency Evaluation Score was developed. The entire time and money invested in making the model was 64 USD. About 21 residents participated, and there was a substantial uptick in time-to-anastomosis, perpendicular needle driving, anastomotic pressure, and the total Prostatectomy Assessment Competency Evaluation score between the 1st and 3rd trials. Measuring pre-task assurance on a Likert scale (1-4), considerable growth was found across all 3 trials (Likert scales of 1.8, 2.8, and 3.3). Investigators created a low-priced, 3D-printer-free model of urethrovesical anastomosis. Using data from many trials, this study shows that urology residents and fellows can significantly increase their base surgical skills and validated surgical assessment scores over time. It is believed that this model can help make robotic training models more widely available for urology education. However, this model’s usefulness and validity can’t be judged without more research.

