Robot poses strong competition for important human job in creating ‘battery of the future’
ROBOTS may overtake the human workforce when it comes to building batteries in the future. Researchers are constantly trying to develop the next efficient battery. With the right battery, the world can fully electrify trains, planes, and automobiles, and lower global gas consumption. However, innovations in the field of batteries...
Researchers Say It'll Be Impossible to Control a Super-Intelligent AI
The idea of artificial intelligence overthrowing humankind has been talked about for decades, and in 2021, scientists delivered their verdict on whether we'd be able to control a high-level computer super-intelligence. The answer? Almost definitely not. The catch is that controlling a super-intelligence far beyond human comprehension would require a...
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
SpaceNews.com
Kayhan, Astroscale, UT Austin win Space Force study contract for in-orbit servicing technology
WASHINGTON — Kayhan Space, and partners Astroscale US and the University of Texas at Austin, won a U.S. Space Force contract to develop software for in-orbit servicing vehicles, the companies announced Sept. 28. The team won a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase 1 award worth $250,000 under the...
ScienceBlog.com
DARPA award aims for autonomous teams of robots
Giuseppe Loianno, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, is investigating novel ways of making robots work as teams to achieve goals, without the need for a remote AI or human “overseer.”. He has received a three-year, highly selective and prestigious grant for...
morningbrew.com
Meta announced a new AI text-to-video generator
Rapidly evolving from a zero-effort way to see what Dr. Phil would look like as a Dragon Ball Z villain into a tool for creating award-winning gallery pieces, AI-generated art just hit yet another milestone. Yesterday, machine learning engineers at Meta announced a new AI tool called Make-A-Video that produces videos from users’ text prompts.
techunwrapped.com
Intel Labs advances in the race for quantum computing and neuromorphic computing
If we talk about quantum computing and neuromorphic computing, it is clear that Intel is, today, one of the most important players within both sectors. The chip giant has been betting on both types of computing for years, both at the hardware and software levels, and its Intel Labs division has been doing such a good job that it has allowed it to become a benchmark.
3printr.com
EPFL and CSEM open new advanced manufacturing center M2C
The manufacturing industry is going through a period of profound change, driven in part by the advent of 3D printing and other advanced technologies. In order to support Swiss industry at this critical juncture, EPFL and CSEM have joined forces to create the Micromanufacturing Science & Engineering Center (M2C), a new focal point for pure research, technology transfer and everything in between.
Phys.org
Widening participation in STEM requires an attitude change
Students rule themselves out of, or in to, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines, based on stereotyped views of what makes a typical student, a new study has found. New research from the University of Reading has found a social hierarchy in STEM, as well as narrow but differing...
physiciansweekly.com
Benchtop Robotic Urethrovesical Anastomosis: Surgical Simulation Model
The main goal of this study was to create a low-cost, reusable model of urethrovesical anastomosis for robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy and assess its effect on urology residents’ proficiency in basic surgical procedures and their level of self-assurance. The genitourinary system (bladder, urethra, and bony pelvis) model was made using readily available online components. With the da Vinci Si®surgical System, each subject practiced urethrovesical anastomosis on themselves multiple times. Every attempt began with a check of the participant’s pre-task confidence. A pair of blinded researchers evaluated time-to-anastomosis, suture throws, needle entry angle, and needle driving force. Leakage pressure was determined by filling the anastomosis with a gravity gradient and monitoring for any signs of failure. Based on these findings, a Prostatectomy Assessment Competency Evaluation Score was developed. The entire time and money invested in making the model was 64 USD. About 21 residents participated, and there was a substantial uptick in time-to-anastomosis, perpendicular needle driving, anastomotic pressure, and the total Prostatectomy Assessment Competency Evaluation score between the 1st and 3rd trials. Measuring pre-task assurance on a Likert scale (1-4), considerable growth was found across all 3 trials (Likert scales of 1.8, 2.8, and 3.3). Investigators created a low-priced, 3D-printer-free model of urethrovesical anastomosis. Using data from many trials, this study shows that urology residents and fellows can significantly increase their base surgical skills and validated surgical assessment scores over time. It is believed that this model can help make robotic training models more widely available for urology education. However, this model’s usefulness and validity can’t be judged without more research.
Why the Evolution of Technology Hasn't Truly Improved Digital Learning
Technology isn't the answer, it's a medium to provide scalable individualized instruction. The biggest flaw is our lack of experience and skill in designing individualized instruction.
bhbusiness.com
Inside LifeStance’s Patient-Intake System, Provider-Matching Algorithm
LifeStance Health Group Inc. (Nasdaq: LFST) executives tout a homegrown online-booking system as the initial answer to a historic problem in health care. Dubbed OBIE — short for online booking and intake experience — the company’s new intake process is part of the company’s larger strategy to streamline and modernize the patient experience.
natureworldnews.com
Engineers Develop Process Helpful to Enable Soft Robots To Grow like Plants
Researchers developed a process that can help make better-built soft robots. The process is a plant-inspired extrusion enabling synthetic material growth. The University of Minnesota Twin Cities team discovered the new process that helps soft robots reach and navigate complicated terrain, difficult-to-reach places, and the human body's areas. The research...
itsecuritywire.com
Trellix Empowers Next Generation of Cybersecurity Talent at Xpand Live
Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced new efforts to close the cybersecurity industry’s 2.72 million person talent gap. “Our work is all about protecting people, and there’s nothing more purposeful than this mission,” said Michael Alicea, CHRO, Trellix. “People are seeking...
Phys.org
Team develops method for neural net computing in water
Microprocessors in smartphones, computers, and data centers process information by manipulating electrons through solid semiconductors, but our brains have a different system. They rely on the manipulation of ions in liquid to process information. Inspired by the brain, researchers have long been seeking to develop "ionics" in an aqueous solution....
Winning Again! FEELM Max Awarded the Golden Leaf Award for "Most Promising Innovation"
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE - the world’s largest vape manufacturer, has won the Golden Leaf Award for “Most Promising Innovation” at the 2022 Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF) in Washington, DC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005491/en/ GTNF event site (Photo: Business Wire)
Nature.com
Equitable partnerships and the path to inclusive, innovative and impactful human microbiome research
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Practical recommendations on achieving equitability in biomedical research can advance essential efforts to balance research representation. In this Comment, we highlight how to generate interoperable and robust datasets, engage in thoughtful partnerships with researchers across geographies and cultures, and embrace innovative opportunities to push microbiome research beyond the gut and beyond bacteria.
Phys.org
Full control of a six-qubit quantum processor in silicon
Researchers at QuTech—a collaboration between the Delft University of Technology and TNO—have engineered a record number of six, silicon-based, spin qubits in a fully interoperable array. Importantly, the qubits can be operated with a low error-rate that is achieved with a new chip design, an automated calibration procedure, and new methods for qubit initialization and readout. These advances will contribute to a scalable quantum computer based on silicon. The results are published in Nature today.
sciencetimes.com
Innovation in 3D Printing Will Be A Total Game Changer
With its ability to build practically any product in addition to intricate structures that are impractical to construct using conventional fabrication techniques like subtractive manufacture, 3D printing is predicted to alter the future. The variety of possibilities offered by printing technology is another significant feature. from foodstuffs, human body parts, clothes, and structures to aircraft structures. Implementations are continuously tested and new ones are developed.
Woonsocket Call
BeetleSat Announces Next Steps for World’s First LEO Satellite Network With Expandable Antennas
The satellite technology company made headline news at this year’s World Satellite Business Week in Paris, France. BeetleSat, a global provider of telecommunications and satellite technology, unveiled the next phases of development for its much-anticipated LEO broadband satellite constellation. The announcement was made at the 25th edition of the World Satellite Business Week, the leading conference for the satellite industry, which this year brought together the biggest names in the industry and over 1,500 executives from 80 countries.
