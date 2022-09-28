Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Soil judging team takes second
VERSAILLES — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Versailles FFA participated in the County FFA Soil Judging competition. The Versailles FFA members participating included Maggie McGlinch, Luke Kaiser, Josie Pothast and Colin Batten. This team placed second overall in the county contest and Batten placed third overall, McGlinch placed fifth...
Daily Advocate
Versailles FFA fruit sales begins Oct. 6
VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA fruit sales are set to begin on Oct. 6 and will continue through Nov. 4. The Versailles FFA will be purchasing their products from the same vendors as in the past. This year the Versailles FFA will be selling the following: Ohio Red Delicious...
Daily Advocate
Band of Pride does well at competition
On Saturday, the Greenville Marching Band of Pride had their first band competition of the season. Before taking off, a few students had some things to say about their goals and hopes for this performance. Autumn Dicke, a senior at Greenville High School, said she had high hopes for this...
Daily Advocate
Students build stage at vets museum
TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy, continues to work on their new facility, and knew they needed a stage so that those in attendance could better see the speakers. The need of the museum was readily addressed when the Baird Funeral Home...
Daily Advocate
Tecumseh Room renamed to honor Susan F. Gray
GREENVILLE — Susan F. Gray was honored with the re-dedication of the Tecumseh Room at Prairie Days. The dedication of the room was to honor Gray’s many years of undying passion for the Darke County Park District by renaming the special display room in her memory. The Susan F. Gray Tecumseh Room is a room at the Shawnee Prairie dedicated to teaching about the contributions of the Native American Tribes who inhabited the area in the past.
Daily Advocate
Prairie Days 2022 opens with a bang
GREENVILLE — The 2022 Prairie Days opened with a bang. In continuation of celebrating 50 years of Darke County Parks, thousands visited Shawnee Prairie on Sept. 24 and 25 for Prairie Days. Director Roger Van Frank, opened up the event by thanking everyone who had been involved with making the weekend a success.
Daily Advocate
Fall celebration at the Johnston Farm
PIQUA — Have you ever wondered what the Miami and Erie Canal looked like in the fall? Join Johnston Farm on Saturday, Oct. 1, noon to 5 p.m., for this special day of activities at the Johnston Farm. There will be three canal boat rides aboard the General Harrison...
Daily Advocate
Evans joins EverHeart Hospice
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome Amanda Evans as the newest member of their clinical team. Evans is a registered nurse with seven years of experience as a cardiac nurse. “I have been lucky enough to take care of a few hospice patients. They are some of...
Daily Advocate
Fair board discusses bids in executive session
GREENVILLE – The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors met in special session on Wednesday, Sept. 28. After hearing from a couple of people representing the Model Railroad Club and an update on their event, the board voted to go into executive session to discuss “contracts.”
Daily Advocate
Arcanum and two golfers advance to golf district tournament
GREENVILLE — The southwest sectional tournament for Division III boys golf took place at Turtle Creek Golf Course on Sept. 27. A majority of the Darke County teams competed to earn a spot in the district tournament. The top four teams advance while the top four individual golfers that didn’t qualify on a team advanced as well.
Daily Advocate
Bears Mill ready for Fall Open House
GREENVILLE — The Friends of Bear’s Mill will be holding its annual Fall Open House on Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9, noon-5 p.m. The event will include free tours and grinding demonstrations each day at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Visitors will be entertained on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. with live music by Danny Schneible. Live music on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. will feature Eric Loy. This event is free to the public. Donations are greatly appreciated.
Daily Advocate
Darke county big winners at Tri-Village Patriot Invitational
NEW MADISON — It was a busy day at Tri-Village High School as they hosted the Patriot Invitational on Sept. 27. The mid-week cross country meet featured 10+ schools with a majority of the schools being from around Darke County. The event started with the junior high girls. Franklin...
hometownstations.com
Spartan Inn opens next week
Press Release from Lima City Schools: The Spartan Inn will open its doors for lunch beginning next Tuesday, Oct. 4. The culinary student-run restaurant will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.
Bradfield Center executive director resigns
LIMA — The Bradfield Community Center is looking for a new executive director, after its leader for the past eight years turned in her resignation. Kesha Drake turned her resignation in to the Bradfield Community Association’s board of trustees, effective Oct. 7. “When I was first offered the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy 2022 homecoming court announced
The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
Sidney Daily News
Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival
Another stop on the Point 5K walk/run where participants must spin the wheel and sample whatever beverage the wheel stops at during the Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival. A large portion of the community turns out to support the Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival. The first stop on...
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Join observers around the world on this specific day to take a close look at our very own Moon. Members of the Lima Astronomical Society will have telescopes setup at Kendrick Woods for the public to observe the Moon in detail. Other astronomical objects will also be featured. This event is weather and cloud cover dependent. Check the Lima Astronomical Society Facebook page for updates. Register by Sept. 29 by phone at 419-221-1232. Kendrick Woods, 971 Defiance Trail N., Spencerville.
Sidney Daily News
See You at the Pole
Christian Academy Schools students participated in the annual See You at the Pole event Wednesday morning before school started. Students across the United States participated in the event where they prayed for the nation. The students said the Pledge of Allegiance, sang the National Anthem and prayed.
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
Daily Advocate
Garden clubs begin wreath sale
GREENVILLE — The Ladybug Garden Club and Butterflies Junior Garden Club have kicked off their annual live wreath sale of fresh mixed wreaths, traditional door swags, roping and mixed bunches to decorate for the holidays. Each wreath is constructed of fresh Noble Fir, accented with Incense Cedar, Blue Berried...
