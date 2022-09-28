GREENVILLE — Susan F. Gray was honored with the re-dedication of the Tecumseh Room at Prairie Days. The dedication of the room was to honor Gray’s many years of undying passion for the Darke County Park District by renaming the special display room in her memory. The Susan F. Gray Tecumseh Room is a room at the Shawnee Prairie dedicated to teaching about the contributions of the Native American Tribes who inhabited the area in the past.

