Daily Advocate
Fair board discusses bids in executive session
GREENVILLE – The Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors met in special session on Wednesday, Sept. 28. After hearing from a couple of people representing the Model Railroad Club and an update on their event, the board voted to go into executive session to discuss “contracts.”
Daily Advocate
Bears Mill ready for Fall Open House
GREENVILLE — The Friends of Bear’s Mill will be holding its annual Fall Open House on Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9, noon-5 p.m. The event will include free tours and grinding demonstrations each day at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Visitors will be entertained on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. with live music by Danny Schneible. Live music on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. will feature Eric Loy. This event is free to the public. Donations are greatly appreciated.
Daily Advocate
Fall celebration at the Johnston Farm
PIQUA — Have you ever wondered what the Miami and Erie Canal looked like in the fall? Join Johnston Farm on Saturday, Oct. 1, noon to 5 p.m., for this special day of activities at the Johnston Farm. There will be three canal boat rides aboard the General Harrison...
Farm and Dairy
Hearing set for Logan County solar facility
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding Fountain Point Solar Energy LLC’s proposal to construct a 280 megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Bokescreek and Rushcreek townships in Logan County. The hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14, at 5 p.m., Benjamin...
Eaton Register Herald
51st annual Pork Festival a success
EATON — Last weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, Preble County hosted the annual Pork Festival, bringing in craft shoppers and pork lovers from around the state and country. Despite not knowing if the festival would take place this year and an earlier cancellation, it turned out...
Daily Advocate
Prairie Days 2022 opens with a bang
GREENVILLE — The 2022 Prairie Days opened with a bang. In continuation of celebrating 50 years of Darke County Parks, thousands visited Shawnee Prairie on Sept. 24 and 25 for Prairie Days. Director Roger Van Frank, opened up the event by thanking everyone who had been involved with making the weekend a success.
Daily Advocate
Tecumseh Room renamed to honor Susan F. Gray
GREENVILLE — Susan F. Gray was honored with the re-dedication of the Tecumseh Room at Prairie Days. The dedication of the room was to honor Gray’s many years of undying passion for the Darke County Park District by renaming the special display room in her memory. The Susan F. Gray Tecumseh Room is a room at the Shawnee Prairie dedicated to teaching about the contributions of the Native American Tribes who inhabited the area in the past.
Daily Advocate
Household hazardous waste collection is Saturday
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Solid Waste District will once again sponsor a one-day, drive-through household hazardous waste (HHW) collection event on Saturday, Oct. 1. Darke County residents are invited to drop off their household hazardous waste at the Darke County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to noon. There is a $2 per can charge for cans of paint, no matter the size. Empty paint containers can be placed in your weekly trash as long as the lid is off and all the paint is dried up. There is also a charge for aerosol cans, five cans for $1. Fifty-five gallon drums will not be accepted.
tippnews.com
Sweet Spots in Miami County
Looking for that one specific candy? Whether it’s for nostalgia or something entirely new, check out these candy shops in Miami County to find that perfect treat!. Feel like a kid again at Grandpa Joe’s candy shop in Downtown Troy! Home to the world famous Candy Buffet and housing over 250 different candy bars from all over the world, Grandpa Joes is filled wall to wall with candies, toys, and sodas for you to enjoy.
Daily Advocate
Students build stage at vets museum
TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy, continues to work on their new facility, and knew they needed a stage so that those in attendance could better see the speakers. The need of the museum was readily addressed when the Baird Funeral Home...
Daily Advocate
Arcanum and two golfers advance to golf district tournament
GREENVILLE — The southwest sectional tournament for Division III boys golf took place at Turtle Creek Golf Course on Sept. 27. A majority of the Darke County teams competed to earn a spot in the district tournament. The top four teams advance while the top four individual golfers that didn’t qualify on a team advanced as well.
Daily Advocate
Darke county big winners at Tri-Village Patriot Invitational
NEW MADISON — It was a busy day at Tri-Village High School as they hosted the Patriot Invitational on Sept. 27. The mid-week cross country meet featured 10+ schools with a majority of the schools being from around Darke County. The event started with the junior high girls. Franklin...
Daily Advocate
Commissioners proclaim “Operation Green Light” for Veterans.
Representatives from the Darke County Veterans Office attended the signing of the proclamation supporting Operation Green Light. “It’s an initiative that the National Association of Counties started to shine a green light in the county courthouse or county commissioners office to shine a light on veterans who are having problems connecting with benefits, so it is sort of a beacon to let them know to contact their county veteran’s office to get connected with their benefits,” Darke County Veterans Office Director Thomas Pitman said. The designation as a Green Light for Veterans County declares October through Veterans Day, Nov. 11 a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform transitioning from Active Service by shining a green light in a window of their place of business or residence. Back (Left to Right): Gaylen Blosser and Director/CVSO Thomas Pitman.
Daily Advocate
Evans joins EverHeart Hospice
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome Amanda Evans as the newest member of their clinical team. Evans is a registered nurse with seven years of experience as a cardiac nurse. “I have been lucky enough to take care of a few hospice patients. They are some of...
dayton.com
Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant
Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners host public hearing
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to host a public hearing. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. The public hearing took place during their Regular Session, and it was in regards to the Community Housing Impact and Preservation for the Lead Abatement Program (CHIP-LAP). Head of the grant department, Susan Laux, took the floor to give an overview of the program, how it would be funded, and what is all needed. She stated this public meeting was an opportunity to let everyone knows this program exists.
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
westbendnews.net
Wayne Trace High School Announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Wayne Trace High School recently announced the 2022 Homecoming Court. Pictured here are (bottom row, l-r) 9th Grade -Torree Sinn, 10th Grade – Harper Myers, 12th Grade – Sydnee Sinn, 12th Grade – Laura Thornell, 12th Grade – Hannah Maenle, 12th Grade – Kiara Bahena, 11th Grade – Melanie Dunham; (top row, l-r) 9th Grade – Eric Reinhart, 10th Grade – Tyson Gerber, 12th Grade – Tyler Davis, 12th Grade – Kyle Slade, 12th Grade – Lane Morehead, 12th Grade – Ezra Sinn, 11th Grade – Kyren Karhoff. Homecoming is scheduled for September 30th.
Daily Advocate
HSEM encourages you to be prepared
GREENVILLE — When it comes to preparing for an emergency, each person’s needs and abilities are unique, and by evaluating your own personal needs and making an emergency plan, you can be prepared for any type of emergency situation. The Darke County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy 2022 homecoming court announced
The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
