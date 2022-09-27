ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles, IA

AM 1490 WDBQ

New Building Materials Plant in Dubuque Looking for Employees

Coming later this fall, a new construction material supplier is set to open its doors in Dubuque. It will operate as a full-service lumber yard with the goal of providing contractors and residents with framing lumber, doors, windows, siding, and other materials necessary to finishing projects big or small. The...
DUBUQUE, IA
prestontimesonline.com

Sabula Benefit Trail Ride Raises Funds for Grace Struve

The Sabula Benefit Trail Ride was held on September 18th raising funds for Grace Struve. This year the ride was for Grace Struve, daughter of Brad and Allison, from Sabula. She is two years old and was born with end stage kidney failure. Grace has since received a kidney transplant and has had over 10 surgeries. It was a perfect day for a trail ride and 200 horses and riders showed up to ride eight and a half miles through the beautiful countryside north of Sabula.
SABULA, IA
KWQC

Maquoketa officials hold ribbon cutting on ‘pocket neighborhood’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jackson County officials held a ribbon cutting at the Bear River Cottages housing complex Tuesday morning. The cottages are a group of small homes intentionally placed close together in what officials are calling a “pocket neighborhood”. “It’s a new concept for eastern Iowa and...
MAQUOKETA, IA
Iowa Government
prestontimesonline.com

The Book Is Here!

After months of anticipation Volume, I of Preston Iowa, 150 Years of Life and Times has arrived. A formal introduction and book signing is planned for 2 pm, October 2 at Kunau’s Old City Hall. This 208-page, hard cover promises to hold something of interest for everyone. The book...
PRESTON, IA
KWQC

Muscatine insurance agent writes thriller crime novels

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Bob Keig is a State Farm agent in his hometown of Muscatine. He has also written two novels filled with action, adventure, and family problems: Shadow of Descent and Shadow of Vendetta. And he writes under the pen name Robert Joseph. Find out more about the...
MUSCATINE, IA
mycarrollcountynews.com

County delays solar farm

A vote on a solar farm zoning request that has received opposition from some Lake Carroll residents was delayed by the Carroll County Board at its Thursday, Sept. 15, meeting. Carroll County Zoning Administrator Jeremy Hughes reported on a Zoning Board of Appeals hearing held Sept. 8 regarding a special use request from USS Lake Carroll Solar LLC, of Minneapolis, Minn.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Pet of the Week | Marvin

It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Marvin is 1 ½ year-old gentle giant and is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Q107.5

Dubuque Airport Proposes $1 Million Plan to Land Bargain Airline

How much are you willing to pay for a plane ticket these days? $300 to $600 is typical and reasonable enough. But how about $1 million?. So the Dubuque Regional Airport and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce pitched to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors the idea of putting up $1 million to land an entire airline. While that price may seem sky-high, keep reading for the fine print details.
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

School district faces possible bus driver strike

The Davenport Community School District announced bus services may be affected by a potential drivers’ strike. At issue is the possibility that some bus drivers represented by the Teamsters 371 Union may decide to strike on Monday, October 3. The school district has the following statement on its website:
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Fundraiser aims to help loved ones of 24-year-old QC crash victim

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help pay funeral expenses for a 24-year-old Davenport woman killed in a single-vehicle crash. Alecia M. Garcia, 24, of Davenport, was ejected from a truck Sept. 21, 2022 around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and High Street, Davenport. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was found trapped in the truck and transported to a local hospital.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

In Washington, former QC mayor testifies against rail merger

Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads haven’t made many public statements to people in the Quad Cities who oppose their proposed merger. One Quad-Citian on Wednesday made a statement against the merger, and traveled clear to Washington to do it. The railroads want to combine their operations in...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

School receives another threat that’s unsubstantiated

Five days after a threat at Davenport West High School was found to be a hoax, a similar threat of violence Wednesday morning was found to be unsubstantiated. At 10:51 a.m., families of West students were notified that an air drop threat was made Wednesday morning, similar to that from Friday, Sept. 23, at the school, 3505 W. Locust St., Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
Radio Iowa

Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery

A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
IOWA STATE

