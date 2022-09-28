Read full article on original website
Spirit responding to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS has again answered the call and is responding to a request for assistance in anticipation of Hurricane Ian making landfall along the Florida coast. As a network provider under American Medical Response’s (AMR) contract with FEMA, Spirit has sent seven ambulances and 14 crewmembers along with additional medical supplies. Spirit anticipates the crews will be on a 14-day activation, but that can change as the situation evolves. The crews will stay in the area as long as needed. When the crews arrive at their assigned staging area, they will be working under the guidance of FEMA, state, and local EMS agencies.
Greenville woman killed in Mercer Co. crash
CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his office is investigating a double fatality crash. Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 1:35 p.m. advising of a crash at the intersection of State Route 49 and Fox Road in Gibson Township. The investigation found that 42 year old Karen E Bucklew, 307 Oxford Drive, Apt 102, Greenville was operating a 2012 Ford Edge Northbound on State Roue 49. Twenty-five year old Anil (no last name), 2130 N Marks Ave #109, Fresno, CA was Eastbound on Fox Road and operating a 2022 Freightliner tractor trailer, owned by Mithu Transport Inc., Fresno, California. Anil failed to stop for the stop sign on Fox Road at State Route 49 and was struck by Bucklew.
Your View
My name is Paula Cox and I am writing to enthusiastically support and encourage readers to vote for Sophia Rodriguez for Ohio House District #84 Representative in the upcoming November election. Ms. Rodriguez and I are friends and former colleagues. To describe her, is to recognize her passion for fair...
Indiana man arraigned in Common Pleas Court
GREENVILLE — Indiana man arraigned in Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Anthony D. Jackson, 44, of Union City, Ind., entered a not guilty plea to a six count incitement: count one of assault, felony of the fourth degree, count two of obstructing official business, a felony of the fifth degree, count three of physical control, a misdemeanor of the first degree, count four of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, count five of driving under suspension, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and count six of theft, also a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Cooper Farms planning Turkey Trot 5K
ST. HENRY — Registration has opened for the 15th annual Cooper Farms Turkey Trot 5K, benefitting Everheart Hospice. The race will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in St. Henry. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. After the 2020 event was canceled, the 2021 race returned with health...
