GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS has again answered the call and is responding to a request for assistance in anticipation of Hurricane Ian making landfall along the Florida coast. As a network provider under American Medical Response’s (AMR) contract with FEMA, Spirit has sent seven ambulances and 14 crewmembers along with additional medical supplies. Spirit anticipates the crews will be on a 14-day activation, but that can change as the situation evolves. The crews will stay in the area as long as needed. When the crews arrive at their assigned staging area, they will be working under the guidance of FEMA, state, and local EMS agencies.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO