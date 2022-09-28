Read full article on original website
Maggs/Pucalka Move Into Semis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rafael Abdulsalam and Georgia Samaha knocked off the No. 1 seeded pairing of Oscar O’Hoisin and Benjamin Sigouin, winning 10-3 in a third-set tiebreaker to to advance to the quarterfinals of the USTA Pro Ciruit M15 Tournament hosted by The University of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque, and being played at McKinnon Family Tennis Stadium.
Lobo XC to Race Friday at Notre Dame
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo cross country team travels to Notre Dame for the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational, set for Friday morning. Running in the 8:30 a.m. MT women’s Blue 5000m race will be Samree Dishon, Sarah Eckel, Isabella Fauria, Semira Mebrahtu Firezghi, Abbe Goldstein, Maisie Grice, Emma Heckel, Gracelyn Larkin, Amelia Mazza-Downie, Christina Nisoli, Elise Thorner, Ali Upshaw, Samantha Valentine and Danielle Verster. Only Fauria and Nisoli ran in the season opener at Texas Tech.
Women’s Soccer Opens Road Trip Thursday at Air Force
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team opens a two-game road trip on Thursday with a visit to Air Force. The Lobos and Falcons will kick-off at 7:00 p.m. at the Cadet Soccer Stadium in a game that will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.
UNM Looks to Continue Winning Vegas Ways
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico heads to Las Vegas for football. Thankfully in 2022, it’s just for one game, because they last time UNM did this … well, it was a 43-day sojourn to Sin City in which the team couldn’t leave its hotel and set up shop at Sam Boyd Stadium. This time, the city is the same, but the destination is different as UNM will take on a red-hot UNLV Rebel team at Allegiant Stadium on Friday night at 8:02 p.m. Pacific Time, 9:02 p.m. Mountain Time in a game broadcast on CBS Sports Network. THe game will also be on the Lobo Sports Radio Network with Robert Portnoy and DonTrell Moore.
